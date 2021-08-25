Bethenny Frankel Denies Potential RHONY Return: 'I Haven't Spoken to Bravo Since Leaving'

The reality star announced her exit from The Real Housewives of New York City back in 2019

Bethenny Frankel won't be holding an apple again anytime soon.

"The leak is desperate for attention. I haven't spoken to bravo since leaving & @Andy & I don't discuss rhony," she wrote on Twitter, tagging Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen.

Frankel originally posted the denial on Instagram, but she later deleted the post, explaining that she wanted to avoid overshadowing her other posts about her B Strong initiative, which is currently supporting the relief efforts for those affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti.

"I posted on Insta that my being in talks w @BravoTV is 💯 false," she wrote. "I deleted there & took here Bc Haiti is what's important & I don't want to clutter msgs w false gossip. The leak is desperate for attention."

Frankel announced her exit from RHONY in August 2019 ahead of the show's 12th season.

"It's time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women," said Frankel, mom to 11-year-old daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy.

"With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride," she continued in her statement at the time. "I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come."

Frankel first joined the Bravo franchise for season 1 in 2008 but later exited during season 3. She rejoined in season 7 and remained on through 2019.

Since leaving, Frankel has created her own reality series, The Big Shot with Bethenny, which premiered on HBO Max earlier this year. The competition show was produced by her B Real Productions, as well as reality TV mega-producer Mark Burnett and MGM Television.

"I left a very big, high, seven-figure contract recently with my partners at MGM and Mark Burnett because I had a good relationship with them, but I didn't want to be locked up," the Skinnygirl mogul said. "I didn't want to have no freedom in my podcast."