Bethenny Frankel Slams Trolls Who Criticized Her & the Kardashians for Dressing as Victoria's Secret Angels

Bethenny Frankel and the KarJenner sisters coincidentally wore the same themed outfit for Halloween this year.

After showing off her Victoria’s Secret Angel ensemble on Instagram, the Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, clapped back at critics on social media who called their outfits “trashy” and not “age appropriate.”

“Little old for trashy costumes,” one fan wrote.

“You have a great figure but maybe something a bit more age appropriate?” another fan wrote in the comments section of one of Frankel’s Halloween photos.

One follower even brought up Frankel’s late boyfriend Dennis Shields, who was found dead in August at the age of 51 following a suspected overdose. “Considering your recent loss I am questioning why you would think this costume is in good taste?” the fan wrote.

The SkinnyGirl mogul quickly shut down the online trolls with a comment of her own — and defended the KarJenner siblings at the same time as Kourtney, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, also dressed as Angels.

“For those haters, I suppose that monetizing reality tv is not the only good idea that the Kardashians and I have shared simultaneously. For those who bash theirs or my body, go hate somewhere else. We are mothers and daughters and I chose those very polarizing ruffle boy shorts thus opting to not show my vagina this Halloween,” Frankel wrote.

The mother of one added, “I’m in my late 40s. That is my God given body with no receipts attached (a breast lift 12 years ago notwithstanding) to it. Perhaps next year I will go pantyless & await more constructive comments. To the rest of you, I had my best Halloween ever, trick or treating with my peanut then dancing [with] my ladies.”

For the holiday, Frankel attended her RHONY costars Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan’s Halloween party, along with costars Dorinda Medley and Tinsley Mortimer.

Frankel may have been inspired by the lingerie brand’s annual fashion show, but the Kardashian-Jenner family took it one step further by wearing actual pieces on previous VS runways.

As seen in videos shared on Instagram, Kourtney, 39, Khloé, 34, Kendall, 22, and Kylie, 21, walked up and down a faux-catwalk wearing their Victoria’s Secret lingerie and white angel wings straight from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show archives.

“We called Victoria’s Secret, and those are the original wings and outfits of the girls on the runway from the previous year. They have been so great to us and sent us the real runway looks,” Kim told Refinery29. “It was such a special night, and it was so fun to do it all together.”

In addition, new mom Khloé tweeted: “Kimberly thank you so much for thinking of the VS angels costume and for getting @VictoriasSecret to loan us everything! I was uncomfortable thinking of doing this bc I just had a baby but thank you to ALL of my sisters for being the best support & now we have the best memories!”