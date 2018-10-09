Bethenny Frankel Dating Film Producer Paul Bernon 2 Months After Dennis Shields' Death

Bethenny Frankel is seeing someone new.

The Real Housewives of New York City star is dating real estate developer and film producer Paul Bernon, multiple sources tell PEOPLE.

Bernon is a “Co-Founder and Partner of Burn Later, a Los Angeles-based film finance and production company,” his LinkedIn account states. His films include Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret.

Additionally, Bernon, who “graduated with a BA from Boston University’s College of Communication and earned a Master’s in Real Estate from New York University,” works in the real estate industry. He’s “a Managing Partner at Rubicon Real Estate, LLC, which owns and manages a portfolio of investment properties in New England, Texas, and Utah,” his LinkedIn account reads.

Over the weekend, Frankel, 47, was photographed getting affectionate with a dark-haired man, who appeared to be Bernon.

On Sunday, the pair was snapped holding hands while waiting at a crosswalk in Boston. He sported an all-black outfit with sneakers while she kept it casual in a cream sweater, dark grey pants and high heel sneakers. A day later, Frankel was photographed kissing him on Monday morning near Boston College, where she grasped his face with her left hand as he leaned in for a smooch.

According to Bernon’s LinkedIn account, he is located in the “greater Boston area.”

Frankel’s rep had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

The mother of one’s new relationship comes at a bittersweet time. In August, the Skinnygirl mogul’s on-off again boyfriend Dennis Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment at age 51.

While she’s been pouring herself into Hurricane Florence relief efforts since his death, she’s still mourning the loss.

“The work I am doing for hurricane relief is a good outlet, but I’m trying to not get too immersed and not avoid the grieving process and feeling,” she told PEOPLE last month. “I am going through an emotional storm and must go through and not around it.”

“People are suffering way more than I am,” she added. “People have helped me get through my despair with their love and inspiration and now it is my turn.”

Frankel added of New York City-based banker Shields, who inspired her in her ongoing work for hurricane relief, “He embraced and applauded everything I did and cheered me on from the sidelines.”