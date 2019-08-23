Bethenny Frankel Says She Left RHONY Because She's the Only Housewife Who's 'Married'

Bethenny Frankel just sent fans into a frenzy with a cryptic tweet.

After announcing earlier this week that she is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City, Frankel, 48, tweeted a message to her former costars early Friday morning.

“To my NY hwives: GO GET EM!” she wrote. “I had to go since I’m the only one that is actually married…that’s how crazy this ride is. You are all amazing, beautiful and strong. Spread your wings and fly! Xoxo @ramonasinger @CountessLuann @TinsleyMortimer @SonjatMorgan @dorindamedley.”

While some took the tweet to mean she had secretly married boyfriend Paul Bernon, Frankel could have been making a joke about her split from Jason Hoppy. (PEOPLE has reached out to her rep for clarification.)

Frankel and Hoppy separated in December 2012, and Frankel filed for divorce a month later. Though they reached a financial settlement in their contentious divorce in July 2016, the divorce itself is still not finalized and the exes have been embroiled in messy court proceedings ever since, with Frankel now seeking primary custody and full decision-making power over their 9-year-old daughter Bryn. They currently share custody and decision-making power.

Bethenny Frankel; Jason Hoppy

The Bravo star has been dating Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, since last fall. When Frankel most recently faced off against Hoppy in March, Bernon, 41, attended all five of the court dates, sitting quietly in the back row.

“I’m a lucky gal,” she told PEOPLE in April. “It’s been good. Things between us are really nice.”

Although he lives in Boston and she in New York City, the two have been making the long distance work.

“We’re together a lot,” Frankel said. “I have a really good balance in work, life, love. I’m really happy.”

Bethenny Frankel; Paul Bernon

In a statement announcing her RHONY exit, Frankel said it was “time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women.”

“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have,” she continued. “My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride. I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”

Costar Ramona Singer told PEOPLE that Frankel did not inform the cast that she was leaving the show, but that she ultimately wants the best for her friend.

“There is a camaraderie among us as a cast,” said Singer, 62. “Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting.”

“I really wish her well, though,” Singer added. “The show’s a machine and it will continue on. We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable.”

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of New York City is expected to premiere next year.