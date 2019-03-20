Bethenny Frankel Says She Doesn't Understand RHOBH's PuppyGate: 'Stop Talking About the Dog'

Bethenny Frankel needs to register for Puppygate 101.

On Tuesday, Frankel expressed her confusion on Twitter over the drama that’s dominated the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, saying she doesn’t understand why “PuppyGate” is such a “big deal.”

“I need everyone to tell me where they stand on #rhobh bc I think I may be seeing a different show than I heard about,” she wrote. “I’m 4 episodes in. FOUR episodes about a #DOGBACLE.”

The Real Housewives of New York City star said the drama should have ended after episode one.

“STOP talking about the dog,” she said. “Dog didn’t work out. Dog returned. That bummed Lisa V out. Who cares if some guy told Teddi 1 line about it in a text? I’m not seeing the big deal. Am I missing something?”

PuppyGate has caused a war between some of the biggest stars on RHOBH.

In the season premiere, viewers learned that before the cameras started rolling on the season, Dorit Kemsley adopted a dog named Lucy Lucy Apple Juice from Lisa Vanderpump‘s foundation. Though Kemsley called Lucy “a beautiful, adorable puppy,” Lucy “was not the right fit” for Kemsley’s family after she bit husband Paul and their two kids — son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 3 — “a few times.” So Kemsley found a “beautiful home” for Lucy and gave the dog away.

Unfortunately, Lucy’s new owner also didn’t want the dog and gave Lucy to a shelter. That shelter scanned Lucy’s microchip, which tracked it back to Vanderpump Dogs.

The situation came to light when an employee of Vanderpump Dogs brought the dog out and began discussing the situation in front of Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave and Kyle Richards.

According to the text messages discovered by Vanderpump, Mellencamp Arroyave always planned to identify the dog during the visit to the store.

“Have the dog there and I can say it looks like Dorit’s dog,” Mellencamp Arroyave allegedly texted the employee. “Either way it will come out.”

“We can lay it all out about everything,” Blizzard allegedly wrote back.

The news shocked Vanderpump. “I can’t believe this,” she said as she read the texts.

Mellencamp Arroyave eventually admitted that she initially conspired to get the storyline on the show, but she insisted Vanderpump was also in on it.

“I was in on the scheme. I was part of the scheme,” Mellencamp Arroyave told Kemsley while apologizing for her part. “I was set up and I took the bait but could not go through with it. I didn’t tell Kyle, I didn’t tell Lisa Rinna.”

“I was involved but none of it would have ever happened if Lisa Vanderpump wouldn’t have given them direct orders to constantly contact me,” Mellencamp Arroyave added. “I can tell you this: I’m sorry and I want to move on … None of it would have happened without her orders.”

While the drama is still playing out on screen, the feud has gotten so bad that Vanderpump has stopped speaking with her RHOBH costars, even refusing to film with them when shooting the season 9 credits.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.