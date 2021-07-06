Bethenny Frankel and Fiancé Paul Bernon Celebrate Fourth of July in Italy: 'Love Life'

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 50, shared a photo to Instagram on Monday from the pair's time together in Lake Como, Italy. For the holiday, Frankel wore a chic, all-white ensemble that she paired with a white purse and sunglasses while Bernon sported a blue suit, brown shoes and sunglasses.

"4th of July in 🇮🇹," she captioned her post, using an emoji of Italy's flag, and added the hashtag, "#LoveLife."

Commenting beneath her post, Bernon replied with a heart-eyes emoji and a red heart emoji.

Frankel first started dating Bernon in the fall of 2018 after her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields died that August. This past fall, the pair split briefly, according to multiple reports, but appeared to reconcile earlier this year.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Frankel and Bernon — who met on a dating app — were engaged.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Frankel shared details about how Bernon proposed to her in Florida in February. "It was intimate," she recalled. "Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

Frankel later said on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast in June that her engagement ring is "absolutely beautiful." She added, "Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time."

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Credit: Bethenny Frankel/ instagram

Frankel's engagement to Bernon — a film producer and real-estate developer — comes after she finalized her rocky divorce from ex Jason Hoppy. Frankel and Hoppy, also 50, tied the knot in 2010 and split two years later.

Even though Frankel filed for divorce shortly after announcing their separation, the former couple didn't reach a financial settlement until July 2016. They additionally endured a years-long custody battle over their now 11-year-old daughter, Bryn.