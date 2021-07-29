Bethenny Frankel Celebrates Fiancé Paul Bernon's Birthday with Sweet Video Montage: 'I Love You'

Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon first began dating in the fall of 2018

Bethenny Frankel is showing her love for fiancé Paul Bernon on his birthday.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, shared a sweet video montage on her Instagram page, filled with photos of the engaged couple.

"Happy Birthday….I love you 💕😘🎂🎈🥳" she wrote in the caption, Bernon commenting below, "🙏🏻 ❤️. ILY."

Frankel first started dating Bernon in the fall of 2018. This past fall, the pair split briefly, according to multiple reports, but appeared to reconcile earlier this year.

In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that Frankel and Bernon, who met on a dating app, were engaged.

A few days later, Frankel opened up about her life as a fiancée to Extra, telling the outlet, "I'm very excited, and it's really wonderful."

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Frankel shared details about how Bernon popped the question.

"It was intimate," she recalled of his February proposal. "Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

She also dished on meeting her beau on an app, teasing that he came "better than advertised."

"I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him," Frankel said. "He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark."

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Credit: Bethenny Frankel/ instagram

Frankel later said on a June episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that her engagement ring is "absolutely beautiful."

She added, "Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time."

