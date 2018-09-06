Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill are no longer friends — and the former BFFs can pinpoint exactly when and why that decision was made.

Real Housewives of New York City audiences learned on the conclusion of the season 10 reunion on Wednesday that the pair is no longer interested in trying to fix their long-broken relationship, with Frankel telling host Andy Cohen on the episode, “Andy, don’t bother,” when he asked where they would be going from here.

Though little miscommunications might have caused a wedge in the beginning — and they appeared to patch things up in the finale — their friendship became irreparable for Radziwill when she watched the show back and saw the hurtful words Frankel had used in her confessional interviews (which are often recorded after filming on the season ends).

“Carole isn’t married, doesn’t have kids, and doesn’t have a career,” Frankel, 47, had said, adding in another fight that the 55-year-old didn’t act her age and was more concerned with fashion, makeup and selfies. “We’re totally on different pages.

Bethenny Frankel, Andy Cohen and Carole Radziwill Charles Sykes/Bravo

That upset Radziwill.

“The season made it over for me,” she told Frankel on Wednesday. “When you watch the confessional interviews, I’m seeing what you said about me. About not having a job, not having a husband …”

“I didn’t understand until I watched the show and I realized I was really, really trying to salvage our friendship and you didn’t seem that interested. And I only can imagine because you knew what you had said at all those confessional interviews.”

“I was trying all season to come back from this,” Radziwill said. “At the end, I was like, ‘Thank God we’re done with this season. Thank God we can go back. We can just regroup.’ And then I started watching the show …”

While watching the show, Radziwill said that Frankel’s disparaging comments “made me sad but also angry.”

She took out her anger in a scathing blog post, calling out Frankel’s “lies, insinuations, and false characterizations.”

“Unlike Bethenny, I don’t need to be biting and self-righteous in order to make myself feel better, smarter, or more successful,” Radziwill wrote in the blog, published in May. “If mocking, insulting, and shaming her friends is a sign of strength, she can keep it.”

Radziwill also filmed an Instagram Live with her friend, who bashed Frankel’s Skinnygirl brand.

Those two things were the straw that broke Frankel’s back.

“The season would not have made it over,” Frankel said. “The bashing with the blogs and the bashing with a friend made it over. … It was really mean.”

After more back and forths, Frankel then claimed that Radziwill had “changed” — a point Radziwill denied. “You’ve changed too,” Radziwill said. “You’ve become catty and gossipy. I didn’t change.”

The only thing that did change for Radziwill? “My eyes are open,” she said.

Although the cameras are no longer rolling, Frankel is continuing to add more fuel to the fire in her feud with Radziwill.

A day after the reunion aired, Frankel shaded Radziwill on Twitter Thursday when the Skinnygirl mogul tweeted a comic of herself walking a pink hippopotamus with a think bubble above her head that reads, “I have a huge hippopotamus.” The comic was in reference to Radziwill’s claim on the reunion that doctors had told her she has a “huge hippocampus,” explaining why she doesn’t get overly emotional about things.