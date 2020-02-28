Bethenny Frankel's Boyfriend Paul Bernon Leaves Flirty Comment on Her Sexy Bedroom Snap

It looks like things are heating up for Bethenny Frankel and boyfriend Paul Bernon!

On Wednesday, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 49, received a flirty comment from her beau after posting a steamy ad for her Skinnygirl Sensuality Supplements on Instagram.

In the sultry shot, Frankel can be seen wearing what appears to be a black robe as she holds up a bottle of her product.

“Feelin’ sexy? I created my #Skinnygirl Sensuality Supplement to give a helping hand in the bedroom,” she captioned the photo, to which Bernon, 42, responded, “🔥😍.”

Frankel began dating Bernon, a real estate developer and film producer, in 2018 following the death of on-off again boyfriend Dennis Shields.

Last September, the Skinnygirl mogul celebrated their one-year anniversary with a sweet tribute post on Instagram marking the relationship milestone.

“Having such a supportive and loving partner makes me a better person & inspires me to achieve the impossible,” she wrote alongside a photo of them sitting on the edge of a boat. “Happy Anniversary! I love you and thank you for the most beautiful year! ♥️❌⭕️♥️😘.”

Frankel also sang of Bernon’s praises while celebrating his birthday in July.

“Happy Birthday, Paul,” Frankel wrote on Instagram. “You are such a brilliant, sweet, beautiful, kind, hilarious person. You have enriched my life immeasurably. You make me laugh to the point of tears… You embrace my life, my spirit, my daughter, my career, my goals, and my choices. The very few people who truly know you are the luckiest people in the world.”

“You have literally and figuratively saved my life,” she added, a nod to his assistance when she was hospitalized after suffering a near-fatal allergic reaction to fish in 2018.

Likewise, Bernon only had kind words for Frankel on her birthday in November, writing on his personal Instagram, “You have brought me true happiness, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life.”

“No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us,” he shared. “Thank you for being the most loving partner. I can’t wait to celebrate you today ❤️ 👑 🦊 😍.”

Speaking to PEOPLE in December, Frankel — who shares daughter Bryn, 9, with ex-husband Jason Hoppy — raved about the relationship, saying things with the businessman have been “wonderful.”

“He’s a good person who I love,” she continued. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”