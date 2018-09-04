Bethenny Frankel Bids Farewell to Summer with Daughter Bryn and Their Adorable Dogs

Bethenny Frankel made the most of the final few hours of summer with her loved ones — her daughter and her dogs.

The Real Housewives of New York star shared a sweet picture of her 8-year-old daughter Bryn curled up with her beloved Lhasa Apso puppies Biggie and Smalls on Instagram at her Hamptons home.

“Bye Bye summer…we’ll miss you,” the Skinny Girl founder, 47, captioned the image, which showed off Frankel’s lush backyard and pool in the background.

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

The reality star has been using her time in the Hamptons to heal as she continues to mourn the death of her on-off boyfriend Dennis Shields.

“Doing anything in or by the water is life saving,” the Real Housewives of New York City tweeted Sunday. “Beach walks. ocean swims, wakeboarding, clamming, infrared sauna, jacuzzi & my swim really help.”

“When you feel sad, you cry then you just have to force yourself to shift,” she added. “It’s so hard but it works.”

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

In response to a fan that pointed out that the chemical properties of sea air may help alleviate stress, Frankel wrote: “Exactly. I have had trouble breathing and I actually need it.”

Last week, Frankel shared an uplifting sunset photo to Instagram, which she captioned: “the sun also rises.”

RELATED: Bethenny Frankel’s On-Off Boyfriend Dennis Shields Found Dead of Suspected Overdose

Bravo

It has been almost a month since the CEO died of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment in New York on Friday, Aug. 10. He was 51.

Last week, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office announced that an autopsy was not performed on his body due to a “religious objection.” Thus, his cause of death has been ruled “undetermined.”