Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Saved the Tea for the Tea Party' While Addressing Their 'Feud' on 'WWHL'

Bethenny Frankel and Andy Cohen are clearing the air.

During Wednesday night's episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Frankel, 52, and Cohen, 54, hashed out their differences after the Bravo star said it was "hypocritical" for her to have a podcast on the Real Housewives franchise after she's trashed it for years.

"Bethenny, let's just get it over with. You and I are in a major public feud right now, let's hash it out," Cohen playfully began, before revealing that his ordeal with Frankel truly "is not that deep."

Recounting how he shared his thoughts on Frankel's ReWives podcast, where she watches iconic episodes throughout the Bravo franchise's history, Cohen asked Frankel for her response, to which she replied, "My response is you did not say that to me privately, you said that publicly."

As Cohen responded that he told her privately, "Wow! I'm glad that you're embracing the Housewives," Frankel pointed out, however, that it "was not the same thing you said publicly." (Cohen previously said on his Andy Cohen Live podcast that he felt Frankel has been "trashing the series for the last few years" and calling it "toxic.")

Detailing that it was her and Cohen's first time speaking about the ordeal in public, Frankel joked that Cohen "saved the tea for the tea party," before the father of two continued to speak about his past comments.

Pointing towards his comment that Frankel had made disparaging comments about Housewives recently, she star responded, "I actually haven't been trashing the show, I've said it wasn't for me, 'cause I do think that it was toxic — and I'm entitled to not want to be there but still talk about it."

She continued, "How could I be on it for more than a decade and not have reflection to share? And I'm not trashing people on the show ... it's not surprising that I would reflect on such an experience in my life, and it's not a trash-and-grab show, it's a show where I'm talking about things people might not know."

Fellow WWHL guest Jeff Lewis then exchanged words with Frankel after he snarked, "No one's ever done a Housewives recap show before." When he asked her what is different about her podcast, Frankel responded, "Well, I wasn't let go by Bravo, I actually left on my own choice, so that's a little bit different. I'm not a disgruntled employee."

Further detailing that she "left twice" on her own accord and has "a welcome door to come back," Lewis, 52, replied, "I got fired," to which Frankel responded: "Right! And that's why you're so bitter."

As Lewis explained that he wasn't bitter and is "in a better place," Frankel said, "That's what they all say," and continued to quarrel with Lewis. "Did he shade or did he not shade?" Frankel then asked the WWHL in-studio audience, who agreed with her.

Late last month, Frankel appeared on the Today show, where she reacted to Cohen's comments on his podcast, telling co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that she and Cohen "totally are pals" who can still enjoy long walks on the beach gabbing about the Bravo franchise that made her a star.

Frankel seems intent on stepping back from the drama with ReWives, which she told PEOPLE won't be a granular rehash of the feuds and trials from her RHONY years.

"We don't delve into that territory," she explained. "I wanted to do a rewatch podcast, but I didn't want to do something derivative. I didn't just want to rewatch a show, scene by scene. So I thought 'How could I do this in an interesting way?' — not just having another Housewife talk about it to me like others do, but instead delving deeper. So it's really about the real dynamics that are going on underneath, which I find to me more interesting anyway, and not the low-hanging fruit trash that others take away from it."

Frankel also acknowledged, "You can't forget where you came from, so I always reference it. I mean, it led to such tremendous success for me. This is where it started for me. I don't want to be there in the same way that I was. But it's such a larger-than-life concept that you can't help but indulge in it."

ReWives is available on the iHeartRadio app and anywhere podcasts are streamed. Most Real Housewives episodes are available to watch on Peacock. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursday nights on Bravo (check local listings).