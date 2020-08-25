"What a journey this has been," Dorinda Medley said of her decision to leave The Real Housewives of New York City after five seasons

Bethenny Frankel, Andy Cohen and More Comment on Dorinda Medley's RHONY Exit: 'You Will Be Missed'

Bethenny Frankel says Dorinda Medley "will be missed" following her decision to leave The Real Housewives of New York City.

On Tuesday — shortly after Medley, 55, announced her exit after five seasons — Frankel, who quit the franchise last year for the second time, shared a sweet tribute to her former costar on Twitter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dresses, and some in their eyes," Frankel, 49, wrote alongside a photo of herself in Medley wearing sequin dresses. "Use each moment to make another's eyes sparkle and to warm a heart."

"Don't let anyone or anything dull your sparkle," Frankel continued. "Don't let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed... let the next chapter begin. #RHONY."

Medley's other costar and longtime friend Luann de Lesseps also gave her a shoutout.

?s=21

"Love you @DorindaMedley," de Lesseps, 55, wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself with Medley.

"So many memories. We will miss you tremendously and support your decision 💯 #friendsforlife. #RHONY #Bravotv #DorindaMedley #RealHousewives," de Lesseps added.

Andy Cohen spoke out about Medley's "unforgettable" journey.

"What a ride," Cohen, 52, commented on Medley's departure announcement post. "Unforgettable," he continued, adding a prayer hands and red heart emoji.

New cast member Leah McSweeney shared her own Instagram tribute, writing, "Thank you @dorindamedley for always having my back and supporting and lifting me up, lending me your YSL caftan, helping us unclog Ramona’s toilet, comforting me after the Newport debacle, and many other moments I will never forget."

After five seasons on the show, Medley announced her decision to leave the franchise on social media Tuesday morning.

"What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice..." she wrote. "But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way."

She continued: "Thank you to Bravo and NBC for the incredible ride and to my cast mates for constant stimulation and entertainment. I wish you all health, happiness and success. Clip!"

Image zoom

Dorinda Medley and Andy CohenRELATED: The Real Housewives of New York City Turns 10! See Every Cast Member, Then and Now

Bravo did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Medley joined the hit franchise in 2015 during season 7, which also saw Frankel's temporary return to the show.