Bethenny Frankel and Fiancé Paul Bernon Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary at Boston Nightclub

The couple, who got engaged in February, began dating in the fall of 2018 after meeting on a dating app

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon's love story is going strong!

A source tells PEOPLE the couple celebrated their three-year anniversary on Friday evening at The Grand nightclub in Boston. The pair danced, enjoyed the music and were fêted with bottles of champagne in honor of the special occasion.

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 50, began dating Bernon in the fall of 2018. In March, PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the pair, who met on a dating app, were engaged.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon Credit: Bethenny Frankel/ instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Frankel shared details about how Bernon popped the question.

"It was intimate," she recalled of his February proposal. "Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."

She also dished on meeting her beau on an app, teasing that he came "better than advertised."

"I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him," Frankel said. "He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark."

Frankel later said on a June episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast that her engagement ring is "absolutely beautiful."

She added, "Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time."