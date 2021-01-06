Bethenny Frankel and Ex Paul Bernon Hold Hands During Trip to Miami

The Real Housewives of New York City alumna and Paul Bernon split in the fall of 2020

New photos of Bethenny Frankel have sparked rumors that she has rekindled her romance with ex Paul Bernon.

The former Real Housewives of New York City alumna recently visited the studio of Miami-based artist Romero Britto with her 10-year-old daughter Bryn, as well as Bernon.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Britto shared a series of videos and photos from the visit on his Instagram Tuesday, some of which show Frankel, 50, and Bernon cozying up to one another. One slide on his Instagram Story features the pair holding hands, while a video later posted by the artist on his page shows Frankel sitting on Bernon’s lap.

A rep for Frankel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Skinnygirl mogul has not yet publicly confirmed that she is back together with the real estate developer and film producer, whom she started dating in the fall of 2018.

Image zoom Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon | Credit: Romero Britton/Instagram

News of their split broke in October 2020, when Us Weekly and the New York Post's Page Six reported that the couple quietly went their separate ways a few weeks earlier.

While appearing virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show shortly after, Frankel said she was doing "good" following the breakup.

Alluding to her separation from Bernon, Frankel told host Ellen DeGeneres: "You know, not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with, 'When are you getting engaged?' 'When are you having a baby?' 'When are you getting married?' And I've just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow."

She added, "We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

Frankel previously opened up about her relationship with Bernon while marking their one-year anniversary in the fall of 2019.

"Things are wonderful," she said at the time. "He's a good person who I love. I don't know if it's a yin to my yang, but he's really relaxed, he's mellow and he's very, very funny."

She also discussed Bernon's relationship with Bryn during an April 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Bryn knows him and loves him," she said. "They're very, very similar people."