Bethenny Frankel Reveals She 'Just Accidentally Sent' Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields a Text

Nearly two months after Dennis Shields was found dead of a suspected overdose in his Trump Tower apartment, Bethenny Frankel revealed that she accidentally texted her late boyfriend.

“I just accidentally sent dennis a text,” she tweeted on Saturday. “It was about him to a bff. That was odd.”

In response to a fan who sweetly wrote, “he heard you,” the Real Housewives of New York City star, 47, shared another strange moment involving Shields and her phone.

“Something else very weird happened. I was texting w one of his friends and it said ‘handwritten text’ and read ‘hurry the f— up’ but neither of us wrote that nor do we even know how to hand write on a text. How bizarre?” she wrote.

While getting ready to celebrate her Skinnygirl Jeans launch on HSN this week, Frankel told PEOPLE that the experience was bittersweet since Shields, who died at age 51, wasn’t able to be by her side.

“He would probably come with me and he would’ve been sitting behind the scenes, looking at the computer, seeing how much we were selling and cheering me on and telling me how great I was doing,” she said. “He always paints a better picture of myself than the real picture.”

The reality star went on to share that she’s still mourning the loss. “There are good days and bad days,” she admitted.

Shields’ death has also taken a physical toll on Frankel. Responding to a fan last month who asked “how/are you losing weight?” the reality star replied, “Death will do that to a person.”

“#griefdiet I don’t recommend it,” she added.

Sixteen days after his Aug. 10 death, Frankel expressed her sorrow on Twitter, writing, “It’s hard to breathe & I appreciate you giving me the space & support to try to do so.”

“It’s excruciating-sudden death is no closure & constant ?s & memories,” wrote Frankel. “Our relationship is current so it’s painfully raw. Trying to stay healthy & move through it w tears & close friends. Xo.”

Frankel and Shields first met nearly 30 years ago when he dated (and later married) Jill Shields, one of Frankel’s high school friends. Their on-off relationship was documented on RHONY.