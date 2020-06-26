Dog the Bounty Hunter's Family Holds Sunrise Hike in Hawaii 1 Year After Beth Chapman's Death

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and died last June at the age of 51

Beth Chapman's family is honoring her on the one-year anniversary of her death.

On Friday, Beth's daughter Cecily Chapman hosted a sunrise hike at the Hanauma Bay Ridge trail in Hawaii.

"#ForTheLoveofBeth 1 Year sunrise Hike," Cecily captioned a slideshow of photos from the event.

In the first photo, a picture frame of Beth and her widower Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is seen placed on a hilltop, with the view of the sun rising in the background.

The second and third photo show a bouquet of white roses above the water, and the last is of Cecily posing with a shirt that reads, "In loving memory of Beth Chapman."

Beth was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 and died last June at the age of 51.

Dog announced the sunrise hike on Instagram earlier this week, writing that "Prayer will take place on the beach and in the water."

"Bring your board and flowers so we can remember Mrs. Dog the right way," Dog wrote.

For those not in Hawaii, Dog asked fans to "go on a walk, hike and take a picture" in her honor.

"Let's make it viral. Post a picture on all your social media accounts using the #fortheloveofbeth hashtag!!!! Please share and spread the word!" Dog added.

Last month, Dog, 67, paid tribute to his late wife on what would have been their 14th wedding anniversary.

"She said Big Daddy your [sic] going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary," he captioned a photo of the couple. "Why did she have to be so right??"

The reality stars wed in Hawaii on May 20, 2006

Dog has been open about his grief since her passing, but he's found comfort in his new relationship with Francie Frane, a 51-year-old rancher from Colorado. Frane's late husband Bob died just months before Beth, and she and Dog have bonded over their shared grief of losing a spouse to cancer.

Earlier in May, PEOPLE confirmed the couple's engagement. Dog opened up about his decision to propose to Frane — and why he believes Beth would be on board.

"I need a partner," he said. "I've said it before. There will never be another Mrs. Dog. There is not. Francie couldn't do that. There will be a last Mrs. Chapman. If Beth was here, and saw Francie and saw how she was raised, her morality and this and that, Beth would say, 'Big daddy, don't lose her.'"