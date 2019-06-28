Beth Chapman's Family to Honor Late Star 'in True Hawaiian Style' with Gathering in Waikiki

Beth Chapman‘s loved ones will be saying their final aloha to the late star days after her tragic death.

This weekend, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star will be honored in an oceanfront celebration in the place she loved most: Hawaii.

“Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invite the public to join the Chapman ʻOhana (family) for a gathering to honor Beth Chapmanʻs life,” a rep for the Chapman family tells PEOPLE.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the rep shares.

The gathering will take place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, where Beth will be honored with a “Hawaiian ʻOli (chant), prayer, followed by a paddle out with family and friends.”

RELATED: The Sweetest Things Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

Attendees are “asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers,” according to the rep, “and please no leis (the strings can be harmful to ocean life).”

“Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog. ‘Oe means ‘you’ in Hawaiian. It is customary to say, ‘Aloha ‘Oe’ especially when saying farewell,” the rep adds. “There is a song by the same name, which Hawaiians often sing at the end of a party, funerals, or when people are leaving the islands.”

Additionally, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog”Chapman is “finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly.”

Image zoom Duane "Dog" Chapman and Beth Chapman Beth Chapman/Instagram

Beth died early Wednesday morning in Hawaii at age 51, Dog announced on Twitter. She is survived by Dog, 66, and their children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

The Chapmans first opened up about Beth’s illness in September 2017 when they publicly announced her stage II throat cancer diagnosis.

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Shares Sweet Video of Beth Chapman Singing Bruno Mars Before She Died

News of her death comes after Dog revealed that Beth was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on June 22. According to Hawaii News Now, she was placed in a medically-induced coma. In a statement to the outlet, her husband said both he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

“It’s quite serious,” the family rep told PEOPLE at the time.

Image zoom Beth Chapman and daughter Bonnie Chapman Beth Chapman/Facebook

Following Beth’s death, her daughter Bonnie, 20, spoke out on Twitter. “Love you forever mom. You’ve got a halo now,” she tweeted.

“I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong,” she continued. “You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go.”

RELATED VIDEO: Dog the Bounty Hunter Tearfully Reveals His Wife Beth Chapman’s Final Words to Him Before She Died

Bonnie also clapped back at Twitter trolls who were speaking negatively about the late star.

“For those talking s— about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past,” she wrote. “My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman.”

She added in a follow-up tweet, “I’d never thought I’d lose my mom at 20. I told her I thought she had a couple years left, but in her eyes she disagreed.”