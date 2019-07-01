Beth Chapman’s Stepdaughter Says She's 'Still in Disbelief' After Reality Star's Death

Beth Chapman’s loved ones are still coming to terms with their loss.

One day after honoring Beth at a memorial in Waikiki, Hawaii, her stepdaughter Lyssa shared an emotional tribute to the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star, who died on Wednesday at the age of 51.

Alongside a touching photo from the memorial that showed her young daughter walking hand-in-hand with her dad Duane “Dog” Chapman, Lyssa wrote that she had “no words” to describe what she was feeling.

“Someone wake me up from this awful dream. I have no words. Still in disbelief. Pray for our family, as we lost our strongest member,” she wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

Over on Twitter, she also remembered her late stepmother by re-posting an old video of the pair playing a trick on Dog and his fellow bounty hunter Tim.

Image zoom Beth (left) and Lyssa Chapman Lyssa Chapman/ Instagram

“We sure ran them boys didn’t we,” Lyssa wrote alongside the clip, tagging Beth.

We sure ran them boys didn’t we @MrsdogC https://t.co/WxxdNvi8Ve — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) June 30, 2019

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Announces Memorial Plans in Colorado for Wife Beth Chapman

In her own sweet tribute, Beth’s daughter Cecily shared several photos from the service showing an array of brightly colored flowers floating in the ocean.

Alongside one shot, Cecily thanked all of the family’s “beautiful fans and friends near and far” for their love and support.

All of her posts also included the tag #alohaoemrsdog.

‘‘Oe means ‘you’ in Hawaiian. It is customary to say, ‘Aloha ‘Oe’ especially when saying farewell,” a rep for the Chapmans previously told PEOPLE. “There is a song by the same name, which Hawaiians often sing at the end of a party, funerals, or when people are leaving the islands.”

Image zoom (L-R) Beth Chapman and Duane "Dog" Chapman Darryl Oumi/Getty

RELATED: Beth Chapman’s Family, Friends and Fans Gather for a Memorial in Waikiki to Honor Late Star

Beth’s husband has since announced that an official memorial will be held in Colorado.

“Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth,” Dog tweeted on Sunday. “We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, etc.”

Love you all and thank you very much for the support you have been giving for Beth. We have tentatively scheduled July 13 in Denver to tuck her in, tell her goodnight, for she sleepeth. More details will follow… time, place, ect. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) July 1, 2019

Dog, 66, shared the sad news that Beth, who was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017, had died in a heartbreaking tweet.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”