Beth Chapman's Daughter Says Mom Was 'So Proud' of Upcoming Series Dog’s Most Wanted

Nearly one month after her death in June, Beth Chapman will be seen with husband Duane “Dog” Chapman in the upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted.

After the trailer for the new show dropped on Monday, Beth’s daughter Cecily Chapman shared the clip on her Instagram Story in a tribute to her late mother.

“Her last work,” Cecily captioned the footage. “She was so proud of this show/season.”

Beth, who died at age 51 last month after publicly announcing her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, documented her final days of bounty hunting amid treatment on WGN America’s upcoming series.

“Once you find out it’s incurable lung cancer, there’s no stage 5,” she says in the new trailer.

Among the many emotional scenes in the teaser, Dog, 66, gets choked up as he talks about his beloved partner, who was hospitalized weeks before her death. “I love her and I’ll do anything for her,” the Chapman patriarch says while fighting back tears.

Image zoom Cecily B Chapman Instagram

Image zoom Beth Chapman Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

The upcoming series follows the world-famous bounty hunter and his team of professionals, the Dirty Dozen, as they pursue Dog’s “bucket list” of most-wanted fugitives. Together they hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and states’ lists throughout the country.

On Sunday, Dog posted a sweet tribute to his late wife ahead of the one-month anniversary of her death.

“My Baby,” he captioned a photo of Beth smiling at the camera.

The family honored Beth at a gathering with friends and fans at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, as well as at an emotional memorial service at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dog opened up about feeling the mental and physical effects of grief.

“I haven’t gotten past the place where I’m still putting a pillow where she was and covering it up like the jailhouse escape,” he said. “And then I wake up in the middle of the night and see her and it doesn’t register that [it] ain’t her. I’m still there.”

Image zoom Beth and Duane "Dog" Chapman Darryl Oumi/Getty

He also revealed that he’s dropped nearly 20 lbs. since he said goodbye to Beth.

“I’ve lost 17 lbs. in about two weeks. I need to bulk up again. But I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full,” he told the outlet. “So I’ve got to force-feed myself like I force-fed her.”

“I’m trying to man up,” he continued. “I am a crybaby. I blame it on my heritage. I can cry talking about crying. So I would be crying through the whole thing and I sob — I can’t stop it. So I can’t do that. And decisions, I can’t make them right now. … So manning up would be not get over it, but face it, take over it.”

Dog’s Most Wanted is set to premiere on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. EST on WGN America.