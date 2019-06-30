Beth Chapman's Family, Friends and Fans Gather for a Memorial on Waikiki to Honor Late Star

Days after her death, Beth Chapman‘s loved ones are celebrating the life she lived.

Gathering at her favorite place on earth, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, their friends, family and fans came together at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Saturday to honor the late Dog the Bounty Hunter star.

“She said please Hawaiian style … please do this right,” the reality star told the crowd about his late wife’s wishes for her memorial, according to video obtained by TMZ. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

On Friday, a rep for the Chapman family told PEOPLE that her family members had organized a gathering to pay tribute to Beth, who died Wednesday at age 51 after a battle with cancer.

“Cecily and Lyssa Chapman invite the public to join the Chapman ʻOhana (family) for a gathering to honor Beth Chapmanʻs life,” a rep for the Chapman family said.

“Beth had two homes — Hawai’i and Colorado. ‘I love Hawai’i the most,’ she said, so she will be sent off in true Hawaiian style, with aloha,” the rep shared. She was set to be honored with a “Hawaiian ʻOli (chant), prayer, followed by a paddle out with family and friends.”

Attendees were also “asked to bring ocean-friendly loose flowers,” according to the rep, “and please no leis (the strings can be harmful to ocean life).”

“Those wishing to post photos and videos are asked to tag with #alohaoemrsdog. ‘Oe means ‘you’ in Hawaiian. It is customary to say, ‘Aloha ‘Oe’ especially when saying farewell,” the rep added. “There is a song by the same name, which Hawaiians often sing at the end of a party, funerals, or when people are leaving the islands.”

Additionally, Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman is “finalizing plans for a memorial service in Colorado, and details will be announced shortly.”

Dog, 66, announced Wednesday morning on Twitter that his wife had died.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain,” he wrote. “Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for the Chapmans told PEOPLE, “Beth died at 5:32 this morning, the same time she would wake up to go hiking Koko Head. The exact same time. She was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

The Chapmans first opened up about Beth’s illness in September 2017 when they publicly announced her stage II throat cancer diagnosis.

News of her death comes after Dog revealed that Beth was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center on June 22. According to Hawaii News Now, she was placed in a medically-induced coma. In a statement to the outlet, her husband said both he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

“It’s quite serious,” the family rep told PEOPLE at the time.

She is survived by Dog and their children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis.