Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Is in Medically-Induced Coma: 'Please Pray,' He Says

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Beth Chapman has been hospitalized amid her battle with cancer.

PEOPLE confirms Beth, 51, was admitted to Hawaii’s Queen’s Medical Center’s on Saturday. According to Hawaii News Now, she was put into a medically-induced coma.

“It’s quite serious,” a rep for the Chapmans tells PEOPLE.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman said both he and his family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth.”

Early Sunday morning, he also shared a message on Twitter, asking his followers to “please say your prayers for Beth right now.”

Without mentioning her mother’s hospitalization, on Saturday evening, the couple’s daughter Bonnie posted a sweet photo of her parents cuddling up together, captioning it with two red heart emojis.

Beth was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 — cancer that, two months later, she and her husband told fans had been completely removed.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned last year. Beth was rushed to the hospital in November for emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways, and was hospitalized once again in April.

Addressing churchgoers in Florida on Mother’s Day, Beth admitted her diagnosis has been “the ultimate test of faith.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ ” she said. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She also appeared to allude to having stopped chemotherapy treatments during her speech.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Beth started chemotherapy treatments in January, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. Beth went on to appear to confirm the news on Instagram, posting a selfie with the hashtags #cancersucks, #stayhumblepray and #itsonlyhair.

Beth and Dog starred in the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons and will be making a return to TV in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new show premiering in October on WGN America.

The series will follow the world-famous bounty hunter, his wife and their team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, as they pursue Dog’s “bucket list” of most-wanted fugitives throughout the country.