Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman's Funeral Will be Streamed Live  

Fans of Beth Chapman will have the chance to say their final goodbyes to the Dog the Bounty Hunter star from wherever they are as her funeral will be livestreamed.

Beth’s service will be broadcasted on WGNAmerica.com and the Dog’s Most Wanted Facebook page, according to The Wrap.

Her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman announced Beth’s funeral arrangements on Twitter and Facebook, sharing it will be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Heritage Christian Center in Aurora, Colorado at 1 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to attend and pay their respects to the reality star is welcome.

Beth died on June 26 of throat cancer in Hawaii. She was 51.

Duane confirmed Beth’s death explaining, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side.”

A rep for Beth told PEOPLE, she “was surrounded by family and Dog was there, holding her hand.”

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, WGN America expressed their condolences.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news that Beth Chapman lost her battle with cancer today. She was an exceptional woman, fiercely loyal and passionate about her family and she was a true joy to work with. All of us at WGN America will miss her tremendously. Our thoughts and prayers are with Duane, her family, loved ones and millions of fans.”

Beth and Dog were filming the soon-to-be-released WGN America show when she was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma late last month.

Days after her death, Beth’s loved ones celebrated her life.

Gathering at her favorite place on earth, Duane along with friends and family came together at Fort DeRussy Beach in Waikiki, Hawaii.

“She said please Hawaiian style … please do this right,” the reality star told the crowd about his late wife’s wishes for her memorial, according to video obtained by TMZ. “She loved Hawaii and she loved people. The people mostly she loved.”

In November 2018, Duane said that Beth was “not doing well.” Days before his comment, PEOPLE confirmed Beth had been hospitalized in Los Angeles for emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways.

The Chapmans first opened up about Beth’s illness in September 2017 when they publicly announced her stage II throat cancer diagnosis.

Talking to PEOPLE about her diagnosis and cancer journey in November 2017, Beth was determined to keep a positive attitude.

“I knew I couldn’t let it take me over,” she said. “I had to keep moving, every day, moving forward. That’s all you can do when you get a diagnosis like this. So I take it each day at a time. And I’ll fight it with all that I have.”

Beth underwent surgery to remove the tumor from her throat, but the recovery was tough. The couple told PEOPLE that they were making it through the dark time together.

“I take it one day at a time. And I believe in the power of prayer,” Beth said, while Duane added, “She’s very tough, and she can beat this.”

Beth is survived by Duane and their children: Cecily Chapman, Bonnie Chapman, Garry Chapman and Dominic Davis.