See Beth Chapman's Final Days of Bounty Hunting Before Her Death in Teaser for Dog's Most Wanted

Beth Chapman‘s final appearances with husband Dog the Bounty Hunter will soon be seen on television.

The reality star, who died at age 51 in June after publicly announced her stage II throat cancer diagnosis in September 2017, documented her final days of bounty hunting amid treatment on WGN America’s upcoming series Dog’s Most Wanted.

“Once you find out it’s incurable lung cancer, there’s no stage 5,” Chapman says in a new trailer.

Among the many emotional scenes, Dog gets choked up as he talks about his beloved partner, who was hospitalized weeks before her death.

“I love her and I’ll do anything for her,” the Chapman patriarch says fighting back tears.

But nothing was going to stop Beth from taking part in the family business, not even cancer.

“If I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die in my boots,” she says in one scene before she is seen talking to her husband on the walkie talkie during a pursuit.

Image zoom WGN America

RELATED: Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He ‘Instantly Starts Crying’ When Watching Footage of Late Wife Beth

Image zoom WGN America

“My wife is, was, and always will be the heart and soul of Dog’s Most Wanted,” Dog said in a statement. “Beth wanted nothing more than for the show to go on, and I am so proud of the legacy that she left behind. She lived and died for this show, and she would be so proud of how hard we worked bringing these criminals to justice.”

On this season of Dog’s Most Wanted, the pair is supported by a team of hunters Dog calls “The Dirty Dozen” as they go on a cross-country manhunt to track down Dog’s most wanted fugitives.

RELATED: The Sweetest Things Dog the Bounty Hunter Star Duane Chapman Has Said About Late Wife Beth

Image zoom WGN America

Ahead of the show’s debut, the network will run a marathon of Dog the Bounty Hunter episodes on Sept. 3 and 4.

Dog’s Most Wanted is set to premiere on Sept. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on WGN America.