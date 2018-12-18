Beth Chapman Celebrates Christmas Tradition with Husband Dog the Bounty Hunter Amid Cancer Battle

Beth Chapman isn’t letting her cancer battle stop her from enjoying the holiday season.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star posted a photo alongside husband Duane “Dog” Chapman during a night out with their children this week.

“Family Tradition,” she captioned the photo on Instagram. “Theater with the kids for Christmas … And Churchill’s for dinner.”

In the photo, Beth smiles as she leans in close to her husband.

Beth, 51, was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer last year. Two months later, the couple announced she was cancer-free — but on Nov. 26, she was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles for an emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways. The cancer has reportedly returned.

Earlier this month, they checked out of the hospital and returned to their home in Colorado.

“They say the cancer follows the path of least resistance, so it goes downward. Half of her lung was full of water,” Dog, 61, told Us Weekly. “She’s much more comfortable now [that] she can breathe, but she just wanted to come back to Colorado, she loves it here.”

According to Dog, they left against her doctors’ advice.

“They told us they didn’t want her to leave the hospital, but she was adamant, she just wanted to be home,” he said.

The former A&E stars wed in 2006 after 16 years together. Their family starred on the reality series for eight seasons until 2012.

Speaking to PEOPLE after Beth’s initial diagnosis last year, Dog vowed to support Beth no matter what.

“When we made a pledge many years ago, I said I’d love her in sickness and in health until death do us part,” he said. “And that truth has really, really come alive in my mind. And I have to stand on that; I gave her an oath that I would love her forever. And thank God it’s not till death do us part at this point.”