Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wife Beth Chapman Says Her Cancer Battle Is the 'Ultimate Test of Faith'

Beth Chapman is opening up about her cancer battle.

On Mother’s Day, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star delivered a speech at the the Source Church in Bradenton, Florida, where she briefly addressed her health.

Beth, 51, was first diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in September 2017 — cancer that, two months later, she and her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman told fans had been completely removed.

Unfortunately, the cancer returned last year. Beth was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles in November for an emergency surgery to clear a throat blockage that was obstructing her airways, and was once again hospitalized last month, this time in Hawaii.

Addressing churchgoers on Sunday, Beth admitted her diagnosis has been “the ultimate test of faith.”

“I don’t go to God and go, ‘Why did I get cancer?’ ” she said. “He’ll roll his eyes at me again, because I know why — because this is the ultimate test of faith. It is the evidence of things hoped for and it is the substance of things not known.”

She also seemingly alluded to having stopped chemotherapy treatments.

“Chemotherapy is not my bag, people. Sorry, that’s not for me,” she said. “So for me, this is the ultimate test of faith. This is my ultimate lesson. And it will either be taught to me or to you. And I am fine with taking the hit for everyone else. Because I think I know another guy who did the same thing.”

Beth started chemotherapy treatments in January, Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. Beth appeared to confirm the news on Instagram shortly afterwards, posting a selfie with the hashtags #cancersucks, #stayhumblepray and #itsonlyhair.

Beth and Dog starred in the A&E reality series Dog the Bounty Hunter for eight seasons until 2012. The couple will be making a return TV in Dog’s Most Wanted, a new show premiering in October on WGN America.

The series will follow the world-famous bounty hunter, his wife and their team of professionals, The Dirty Dozen, as they pursue Dog’s “bucket list” of most-wanted fugitives. Together they will hunt down the Most Wanted Fugitives from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and States’ lists throughout the country.