"Seven days a week, I was working full-time," said the actress

Beth Behrs Says She Was 'Broke' and Working Multiple Jobs When She Auditioned for 2 Broke Girls

Life can imitate art, but it was the other way around for Beth Behrs.

The actress, 35, was working multiple jobs and barely making ends meet before she was cast on 2 Broke Girls, she recalled during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was a broke girl," she said. "Seven days a week, I was working full-time."

When she auditioned for the CBS sitcom, which ran for six seasons, Behrs said she didn't have the proper shoes to wear to the reading.

"I didn't even own a pair of high heels," she said. "I went to my audition for Caroline Channing in cowboy boots."

Image zoom Credit: Getty Images

Behrs said she heeded the advice of series creator Michael Patrick King and went shopping for a new outfit to wear to her second audition.

"I had no money because I was a real broke girl," she said. "I went to Nordstrom and kept all of the tags on my clothes and the label on the Steve Madden heels that I got."

"When Michael hugged me, he's like, 'Are there tags all over your clothes?'" she continued. "And I was like, 'Well, yes, because if I don't get this job, I have to return all these clothes. I can't afford them.'"

Image zoom Credit: Robert Voets/CBS/Getty

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Of course, Behrs went on to land the role of Caroline Channing, a rich girl who reluctantly joins the food service industry after falling on hard times.