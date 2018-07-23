Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis Are Married! See Their Wedding Photo

Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis have said “I do.”

The couple got married Saturday at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, in a rustic-chic ceremony planned by Angel Swanson of Love and Splendor, as exclusively reported by Martha Stewart Weddings.

Sylvie Gil / Martha Stewart Weddings

Sylvie Gil / Martha Stewart Weddings

Behrs, who starred as down-on-her-luck heiress Caroline Channing in 2 Broke Girls for six seasons, had been dating Gladis for more than half a decade before they got engaged in a romantic rooftop setting at sunset in July 2016.

She’d previously told PEOPLE that being with her beau helped to significantly improve her culinary skills, saying, “We cook together. He actually has taught me about cooking. When we met I didn’t know where kale was in the grocery store. There’s this Indian-inspired chicken saagwala, but we do the healthy version. We use nonfat Greek yogurt instead of cream. And spinach. And we have a very nice bottle of Italian wine.”

Hopefully their real life as a married couple will be a lot more peaceful than what fans saw of their mock marriage for a 2012 Funny or Die video called “The Argument,” because that was a disaster — albeit, a hilarious one.

Gladis is perhaps best known for his role as Paul Kinsey in Mad Men, but he also enjoyed regular roles in TV’s Reckless, Extant, and Feed the Beast. Meanwhile, Behrs returns to the small screen alongside Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer this fall for CBS’s new series The Neighborhood, which premieres Oct. 1.