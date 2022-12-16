The Best TV Shows on Hulu to Stream Now

If you've ever had difficulty keeping up with all the incredible shows available on Hulu, you're not alone. With new series premiering every month and old favorites popping up, the options can get pretty overwhelming. From Emmy-winning dramas to comedies that will keep you laughing all day, Hulu has got something for everything.

That's why we've rounded up some of the best binge-worthy shows you can watch on the streaming service right now. Between new shows like Fleishman Is in Trouble, critically acclaimed dramas like The Handmaid's Tale and throwback series like Punk'd, you'll find the perfect show to stream in no time.

Ahead, these are the best TV shows to stream on Hulu right now.

Fleishman Is in Trouble

JoJo Whilden/FX

Hulu's latest original series is an adaptation of journalist and New York Times staff writer Taffy Brodesser-Akner's 2019 novel of the same name. Jesse Eisenberg stars as Toby Fleishman, who is just beginning his journey into the world of dating after his divorce. But when his ex-wife drops their two children off with him in the middle of the night and then disappears, Toby's world is sent into a tailspin. Claire Danes and Lizzy Caplan also star.

Watch Fleishman Is In Trouble on Hulu

Welcome to Chippendales

Kumail Nanjiani as Somen "Steve" Banerjee in Welcome to Chippendales. Erin Simkin/Hulu

In November, Hulu premiered the true crime miniseries Welcome to Chippendales, which Kumail Nanjiani both stars in and executive produced. The series follows Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee, who becomes the unlikely founder of the famed male revue, Chippendales. But after the strip club becomes a cultural phenomenon, things turn shocking when his business partner Nick De Noia is murdered.

Watch Welcome to Chippendales on Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale

George Kraychyk/MGM/Hulu/Kobal/Shutterstock

The fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale just wrapped up, so it's the perfect time to binge. The series, based on the Margaret Atwood dystopian novel of the same name, transports viewers to the totalitarian society of Gilead. Elisabeth Moss stars as June, whose journey has spanned from merely trying to survive all the way to her quest for revenge amid a revolution.

Watch The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu

The Bear

Matt Dinerstein/FX

Since premiering in June, the Hulu original The Bear has quickly become a fan favorite. Jeremy Allen White stars as Carmy, a young chef who's accustomed to working in the world of fine dining. After his brother takes his own life, he must return home to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop. Between an unruly staff and a rundown kitchen, he fights to overhaul the shop and repair his strained familial relationships.

Watch The Bear on Hulu

Reboot

Hulu / Courtesy Everett

When a fictional early 2000s family sitcom is given a reboot order, its dysfunctional cast has much to hash out. The former costars must work through their issues that date all the way back to when their show was first on the air — all while navigating a very different entertainment industry. With Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan at the helm and an all-star cast including Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom and Judy Greer, Reboot will surely keep viewers laughing.

Watch Reboot on Hulu

Alaska Daily

Darko Sikman/ABC

Hilary Swank stars as Eileen Fitzgerald, a recently disgraced investigative journalist who moves across the country to Alaska to join a daily newspaper in Anchorage. There, she works tirelessly in the hopes of discovering the truth behind a strange disappearance — and looks to find redemption, both personally and professionally.

Watch Alaska Daily on Hulu

This Fool

Hulu / Courtesy Everett

Just renewed for season two, This Fool follows Julio Lopez, a 30-year-old with a heart of gold who just happens to be still living at home with his family in South Central Los Angeles. Julio works at Hugs Not Thugs, a gang rehabilitation non-profit where he goes above and beyond to help everyone but himself. While attempting to better the members of his community, including his ex-gang member cousin Luis, Julio must also work to overcome his own personal issues.

Watch This Fool on Hulu

Ramy

Hulu / Courtesy Everett

Ramy Youssef stars as Ramy Hassan, a first-generation Egyptian-American living in a very politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. Constantly torn between his morally concerned Muslim community and his millennial friends living recklessly, he still tries to live life like any other 20-something.

Watch Ramy on Hulu

Little Fires Everywhere

Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon in Little Fires Everywhere. Erin Simkin/Hulu

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington take the lead in Little Fires Everywhere, based on Celeste Ng's 2017 best-selling novel of the same name. Set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, in the late 90s, it follows the entangled lives of the seemingly perfect Richardson family and the mother-and-daughter duo who upend their lives. When things grow tense between the two families, shocking revelations are uncovered.

Watch Little Fires Everywhere on Hulu

How I Met Your Father

Hulu

How I Met Your Mother's plotline is flipped in its spinoff, How I Met Your Father. Hilary Duff stars as Sophie Tompkins as she recounts the journey to meeting her son's father. Along the way, Sophie and her friends work through all the typical life crises of their 20s — from figuring out who they are to how to lock down a relationship on a dating app.

Watch How I Met Your Father on Hulu

Single Drunk Female

Freeform/Danny Delgado

After an embarrassing public breakdown at her New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink's life is upended when she is forced to move home with her overbearing mother. As she sobers up in the hopes of avoiding jail time, she sets out to figure out how to be her best self while dealing with the remains of the life she left behind.

Watch Single Drunk Female on Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu

All-star trio Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star in Only Murders in the Building, following a group of true crime-obsessed strangers who are brought together by a tragic death in their Upper West Side apartment building. They band together to use their knowledge of true crime to investigate what really happened — and find themselves entangled in a web of lies.

Watch Only Murders in the Building on Hulu

Love, Victor

20th Television/Hulu/Kobal/Shutterstock

Set in the world of the 2018 film Love, Simon, spinoff series Love, Victor follows Victor, a closeted gay student at Creekwood High School who's on his own journey of self-discovery. When things become tough both at home and school, Victor reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.

Watch Love, Victor on Hulu

PEN15

Hulu

PEN15 takes viewers back to their middle school days as comedians Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle star in the adult comedy, playing 13-year-old versions of themselves. Set in the year 2000, the outcast BFFs take on all their middle school milestones together, from dealing with peer pressure to their first kiss.

Watch PEN15 on Hulu

Pistol

FX on Hulu/ Courtesy Everett

Pistol is based on Sex Pistols founding member Steve Jones' memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol. The limited series shares his perspective on how the band transformed music and culture forever. From a band of English kids who were told they had "no future" to start a revolution that shook the corrupt Establishment, the series recounts Jones' emotional journey over the course of three crazy years.

Watch Pistol on Hulu

The Dropout

Beth Dubber/Hulu

Amanda Seyfried stars as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, chronicling her journey to become the world's youngest self-made female billionaire — and the fraudsters' ultimate fall from grace. The shocking and almost unbelievable story of the healthcare technology company and the woman behind it tells a tale of lies and corruption that's filled with twists and turns.

Watch The Dropout on Hulu

Pam & Tommy

Pam & Tommy. Erin Simkin/Hulu

Lily James and Sebastian Stan are unrecognizable in Pam & Tommy, taking on the roles of Baywatch star Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee in the aftermath of their honeymoon sex tape leak. After the VHS is stolen from the couple's home by a disgruntled contractor, it hits the web and quickly becomes a global sensation. The eight-part limited series looks into the heartbreaking impact it had on Anderson and led to years of sexual shaming.

Watch Pam & Tommy on Hulu

Conversations with Friends

Enda Bowe/Hulu

Conversations with Friends, based on Sally Rooney's book of the same name, follows two college students in Dublin who make a chance connection with an older married couple — and end up in a complicated entanglement. Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke star.

Watch Conversations with Friends on Hulu

Candy

Hulu

Jessica Biel stars as Candy Montgomery, a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything by the books. But behind the perfect family and nice house, she begged for just a bit of freedom. Candy, based on a true story, chronicles what led up to the shocking murder of her friend, Betty Gore, and the infamous trial that found Candy not guilty.

Watch Candy on Hulu

The Girl From Plainville

Steve Dietl/Hulu

Inspired by the shocking true story, The Girl From Plainville follows the events leading up to Michelle Carter's groundbreaking "texting-suicide" case. Based on Jesse Barron's Esquire article, the limited series looks at Michelle and Conrad Roy III's relationship, the days leading up to Conrad's death and the trial that led to Michelle's ultimate conviction of involuntary manslaughter.

Watch The Girl From Plainville on Hulu

The Great

Hulu / Courtesy Everett

In The Great, Elle Fanning stars as Empress Catherine II, known to most as Catherine The Great. The satirical comedic drama gives a fictionalized look at Catherine The Great's rise to power — from outsider to becoming the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia's history. The series follows her journey, starting with her hopeful arrival in Russia for her arranged marriage to Emperor Peter III, played by Nicholas Hoult. There, she finds a dangerous and depraved world that she vows to change for the better.

Watch The Great on Hulu

Under the Banner of Heaven

FX Networks

Based on the best-selling novel by Jon Krakauer, Under the Banner of Heaven tells the true story of the brutal murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her infant daughter in a suburb of Utah. As the case is investigated by Detective Jeb Pyre, he discovers unsettling truths about the origins of the Latter-day Saint religion that come to test his faith. Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington and Daisy Edgar-Jones star in the seven-episode miniseries.

Watch Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu

Devs

FX / Courtesy Everett

Following the apparent suicide of Lily Chan's boyfriend, she begins to suspect something just isn't right. She begins her own investigation — and all signs point to Amaya, the innovative tech company where she works. It's not long before Lily begins to suspect that Forest, Amaya's CEO, and Devs, the company's secret development division, have something to do with her boyfriend's death.

Watch Devs on Hulu

Difficult People

Barbara Nitke/Hulu/Kobal/Shutterstock

Julie and Billy don't really get why people don't like them. The pair of 30-something wannabe comedians grow increasingly bitter as their friends find love and happiness. As they struggle through life in the Big Apple, they end up in some hilariously awkward situations. Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner star in the Amy Poehler-produced series.

Watch Difficult People on Hulu

Reservation Dogs

Everett/ABACA/Shutterstock

Living in rural Oklahoma, four Indigenous teenagers will do anything to get out of their town and to the distant land of California. They're willing to rob and steal in the hopes of getting their ticket out of town. But along the way, they must outsmart the junkyard meth heads and take on a tough rival gang.

Watch Reservation Dogs on Hulu

The Americans

FX Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

Partially based on a true story, The Americans follows Philip and Elizabeth Jennings — two KGB spies in an arranged marriage. The pair relocated to Washington D.C., with their two children, who pose as average Americans. Taking place shortly after Ronald Reagan becomes president, Philip and Elizabeth must navigate their responsibilities as well as their complex marriage as the Cold War escalates. Things are further complicated when an FBI agent tasked with fighting foreign agents on U.S. soil moves in next door.

Watch The Americans on Hulu

Tell Me Lies

Josh Stringer/Hulu

Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco's relationship begins much the same as any other college romance, but their seemingly mundane choices lead to irreversible consequences. Over the course of eight years, their toxic entanglement permanently changes their lives — as well as the lives of everyone they know.

Watch Tell Me Lies on Hulu

The Patient

FX on Hulu / Courtesy Everett

When therapist Alan Strauss is held prisoner by his serial killer patient, he must help him curb his urges to kill – or he'll end up dead himself. While attempting to unravel his patient's incredibly disturbing mind, Alan grapples with his own past through his own painful memories, like his recently deceased wife and his estranged son. Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson star.

Watch The Patient on Hulu

Atlanta

FX/Kobal/Shutterstock

Atlanta is the place to be for up-and-coming rappers — and one of those aspiring artists is Alfred Miles. His manager is his cousin Earn, who suddenly finds himself in the middle of the local rap scene after returning home. Earn will do whatever he can to get Alfred his big break. Brian Tyree Henry and LaKeith Stanfield star alongside series creator Donald Glover star alongside, who took home a Primetime Emmy for his role.

Watch Atlanta on Hulu

Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph with her Abbott Elementary costars, Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams. Gilles Mingasson/abc

Now in its second season, ABC's mockumentary-style comedy, Abbott Elementary, follows a group of dedicated teachers who are doing their best in an underfunded public school in Philadelphia. Despite the odds seemingly being against them, these relatable educators go above and beyond the call of duty — all with a great sense of humor. So far, the show has taken home three Emmys and given ABC its highest ratings in years.

Watch Abbott Elementary on Hulu

The Good Doctor

Jack Rowand/Sony/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Good Doctor just entered its sixth season, following Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. After growing up in a quiet country town where he experienced a troubled childhood, he relocates to join a prestigious hospital's surgical unit — a far cry from what he's used to. Without anyone to lean on, he must use his incredible medical gifts to save lives while challenging the skepticism of his fellow doctors.

Watch The Good Doctor on Hulu

Station 19

ABC/John Fleenor

​​Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 just premiered its sixth season, chronicling the lives of the brave men and women at the Seattle-based firehouse. The team of highly regarded firefighters and trained EMTs work in 24-hour shifts, causing sparks to fly between the crew — even when they're not battling blazes.

Watch Station 19 on Hulu

American Horror Story

FX

All 11 seasons of the American Horror Story franchise can be streamed on Hulu — from Coven to 1984 to the show's currently airing NYC season. The anthology horror drama, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, features a rotating cast that includes Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett and Evan Peters. The gory and sometimes disturbing over-the-top plotlines have earned the show and its cast numerous awards, including several Emmys and Golden Globes.

Watch American Horror Story on Hulu

Arrested Development

ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT, Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Jessica Walter, Jeffrey Tambor, Will Arnett, 'Forget Me Now', (Season 3, aired October 3, 2005), 2003-06. photo: Isabella Vosmikova / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved / Courtesy Everett Collection

Arrested Development's entire five-season run is on Hulu, following the formerly wealthy, very dysfunctional Bluth family. After Michael Bluth's father, George Bluth Sr., ends up in prison for a white-collar crime, Michael must stay in Orange County to run the family real estate business. The running gags and hilarious catchphrases are sure to keep viewers laughing and with a cast that features Jason Bateman, Portia de Rossi, Will Arnett and Michael Cera, Arrested Development is endlessly rewatchable.

Watch Arrested Development on Hulu

Schitt's Creek

Pop TV

Schitt's Creek just made its Hulu debut in October, and the show's six seasons are certainly worth a binge session. When filthy rich video store magnate Johnny Rose suddenly goes broke, he and his family are forced to relocate to the small Ontario town of Schitt's Creek, which they once bought as a joke. Johnny, along with his wife Moira and their kids, David and Alexis, must learn how to live without their massive fortune. During its run, the series took home numerous awards and broke Emmy records when it won all seven major comedy awards in 2020.

Watch Schitt's Creek on Hulu

Broad City

Comedy Central

Broad City creators Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer take on New York City in their web series turned Comedy Central hit, playing 20-something versions of themselves navigating life in the Big Apple on a small budget. Their adventures may often lead them down some truly bizarre paths, but throughout the series, they prove that they won't hesitate to put themselves into sticky situations.

Watch Broad City on Hulu

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's 15 seasons are all available on Hulu, chronicling the lives of a morally bankrupt foursome who owns the very unsuccessful Paddy's Pub. Mac, Dennis, Charlie, Sweet Dee and Frank can never seem to stoop too low in their scheming. From gaming the welfare system to pretending to be crippled to impersonating officers, they'll do anything in the name of making a few dollars.

Watch It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on Hulu

Welcome to Wrexham

Patrick McElhenney / ©FX / Courtesy Everett

During the pandemic, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the world's third-oldest professional football team — despite having absolutely no experience in the sport or having ever met in real life. Welcome to Wrexham chronicles the pair's attempt to create an underdog story for the team while getting a crash course on running a football club.

Watch Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi

Hulu / Courtesy Everett

Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi takes viewers across the United States while talking about all things cuisine in her travel docuseries Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi. The award-winning cookbook author sits down with the people who have helped shape what American food is today, exploring the culinary traditions of various immigrant groups. While there's only one season and a four-episode holiday special so far, a new season is currently in the works.

Watch Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi on Hulu

The Next Thing You Eat

Hulu / Courtesy Everett

The Next Thing You Eat looks into the future of food with the help of chef David Chang. The six-episode docuseries explores the food science behind the seismic changes happening all around us and how that impacts the way we'll eat in the future. From burger-flipping robots to insect farms, Chang covers it all.

Watch The Next Thing You Eat on Hulu

Punk'd

MTV

For viewers looking to get a bit nostalgic, seasons 1 and 2 of the celebrity prank show Punk'd just arrived on Hulu. The Ashton Kutcher-hosted MTV favorite features everyone from Justin Timberlake to Britney Spears as they get caught on camera having a total freakout.

Watch Punk'd on Hulu

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy The Vampire Slayer. Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty

Get transported back to the early 2000s with all seven seasons of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, based on the movie of the same name. Sarah Michelle Gellar stars as Buffy in the supernatural drama, living in a town atop a gateway to the realm of demons. As a Slayer, Buffy is one in a long lineage of women chosen to protect Earth from vampires, demons and other forces of darkness.

Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu

Abominable and the Invisible City

Hulu/Dreamworks / Courtesy Everett

Abominable and the Invisible City, the spinoff to Dreamwork's 2019 flick, debuted its first season on Hulu this year. In the new series, Yi, Jin and Peng discover that their surroundings are bursting with magical creatures — who all seem to need their assistance. The trio set out on new adventures alongside their yeti friend, Everest.

Watch Abominable and the Invisible City on Hulu

Bob's Burgers

FOX Image Collection via Getty

All 13 seasons of animated favorite Bob's Burgers are now on Hulu, chronicling the lives of the Belcher family — Bob and Linda and their three children, Tina, Gene, and Louise. As a third-generation restaurateur, Bob is the proud owner of Bob's Burgers, serving up various unusual creations. While his family supports his dreams, the joint is constantly at risk of going out of business, whether it's due to Jimmy Pesto's nearby pasta place or Linda's health inspector ex.

Watch Bob's Burgers on Hulu

Adventure Time

Cartoon Network / Courtesy Everett

Cartoon Network hit Adventure Time follows the adventures of twelve-year-old Finn and his magical dog Jake as they battle evil in the Land of Ooo. That includes battling the Ice King, who is constantly attempting to steal away Princess Bubblegum and make her his wife.

Watch Adventure Time on Hulu

My Hero Academia

Bones Inc. / Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia has become a favorite among anime fans. Taking place in a world where most of the population is born with special powers, Izuku Midoriya dreams of becoming a hero one day — except he never gets his powers. Determined to enroll in a prestigious hero academy anyway, Izuku gets a helping hand from All Might, the most famous hero in the world.

Watch My Hero Academia on Hulu