The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now

The English

Diego Lopez Calvin/Prime Video

Yellowstone fans will appreciate this Western drama from Amazon Prime Video. Set in 1890, the series follows two outsiders, a British aristocrat (Emily Blunt) and a Pawnee-born U.S. Army veteran (Chaske Spencer), as they each seek revenge in the wild Western plains of Kansas — and discover their connected history in the process.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Amazon Studios

This critically acclaimed and award-winning series tells the story of Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) in the 1960s as she embarks on life as a single mom — and a budding comedy star. The hit series, created by Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino, also stars Alex Borstein. Maisel premiered in March 2017; its fifth and final season is due in early 2023.

Mammals

Amazon

James Corden trades his typically lighthearted humor (think Carpool Karaoke) for this dark, dramatic comedy about marriage and infidelity. Corden plays a chef who discovers his wife (Melia Kreiling) is cheating after they experience a miscarriage. The series — which premiered in November 2022 — manages to be just as funny as it is depressing.

Modern Love

Christopher Saunders/Amazon Studios

Based on the New York Times column of the same name, Modern Love tells a different love story in each episode — and features plenty of famous faces to do so, including Tina Fey, Anne Hathaway, Anna Paquin, Minnie Driver, Kit Harington and Dev Patel. The rom-com series has two seasons, the second of which premiered in August 2021.

The Peripheral

Amazon

Chloë Grace Moretz and Jack Reynor star in this sci-fi drama based on the book of the same name. The Peripheral tells the story of Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a young woman trying to keep her broken family together while also uncovering her own dark future — and her connection to an alternate reality. This futuristic series, which debuted in October 2022, is produced by the creators of Westworld.

The Devil's Hour

Amazon

From serial killers and murders to supernatural hauntings and visions, The Devil's Hour has no shortage of suspense. This psychological thriller premiered in October 2022 and stars Call the Midwife's Jessica Raine and Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi. An insomniac (Raine) wakes up at 3:33 a.m. every night from terrifying nightmares of a mysterious serial killer — with whom she shares an unlikely link.

Catastrophe

Ed Miller / ©Amazon/Channel 4 / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Catastrophe, created by and starring Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan, tells the story of a couple brought together by an accidental pregnancy after a one-night stand — and the various "catastrophes" they navigate throughout their relationship. Despite its title, the series is a comedy and has four seasons available to stream.

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Gavin Casalegno and Lola Tung. Peter Taylor/Prime Video

To All the Boys I've Loved Before author Jenny Han delivers another coming-of-age drama — and her TV debut — with this series based on the best-selling book of the same name. The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola Tung), who ends up in a surprising love triangle with her childhood friends Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The series premiered in June 2022 and was renewed for a second season the same month.

The Boys

Courtesy of Prime Video

What happens when superheroes no longer use their powers for good? That's the premise of The Boys, which chronicles a group of vigilantes ("the Boys") looking to bring down the corrupt superheroes ("the Supes") and the powerful corporation that controls them. The Emmy-nominated series stars Karl Urban, Jensen Ackles, Chace Crawford, Jack Quaid and Erin Moriarty.

The Terminal List

Prime Video

Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch star in this action-packed series. In The Terminal List, Navy SEAL James Reece (Pratt) tries to unravel what really happened during a covert mission that killed his entire platoon — except for him. Pratt, who took fans behind the scenes before the show premiered in July 2022, also stars alongside his brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger in this thrilling series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

BEN ROTHSTEIN/PRIME VIDEO

Fans of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings will love this fantastical drama series, which takes place thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous novels. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, this series follows its ensemble as they grapple with the re-emergence of evil.

Reacher

Left to right: Tom Cruise plays Jack Reacher and Cobie Smulders plays Turner in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back from Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions.

This crime thriller follows former military police officer Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) after he is falsely accused of murder. A deep-rooted conspiracy ensues, involving a corrupt police department, shady politicians and dirty businessmen — all getting in the way of Reacher clearing his name. Based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, Reacher began streaming in February 2022.

Jack Ryan

Jan thijs/Amazon

John Krasinski ditches lovable dork Jim Halpert to become Marine vet-turned-CIA analyst Jack Ryan in this political thriller. The series, based on Tom Clancy's novels, follows Ryan as he thwarts a massive terrorist attack and uncovers a global conspiracy. Season 3 premieres in December 2022.

The Man in the High Castle

Liane Hentscher/Amazon

Acclaimed director Ridley Scott served as executive producer for this fictional historical drama. The Man in the High Castle explores a parallel timeline where the Axis powers won World War II and Germany and Japan occupied the U.S. The series premiered in 2015 and ran for four seasons. Rufus Sewell, Alexa Davalos and Luke Kleintank star.

Sneaky Pete

MylesAronowitz/Sony/Amazon/Kobal/Shutterstock

In this crime drama, Marius Josipović (Giovanni Ribisi) has recently been released from prison. To evade dangerous ex-cop Vince Lonigan (Bryan Cranston), whom he once robbed, Marius assumes the identity of his former prison cellmate, Pete Murphy (Ethan Embry). The show's three seasons follow Marius as he attempts to outrun his past and fit into Pete's estranged family.

Goliath

Amazon

Billy Bob Thornton delivers an award-winning performance in this legal drama as Billy McBride, a brilliant lawyer who developed alcoholism after his acquitted client committed another murder. Billy seeks both redemption and justice in Goliath, which first premiered in October 2016. The role earned Thornton a Golden Globe in 2017.

The Wheel of Time

Rosamund Pike in The Wheel of Time. Amazon Prime Video

Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike stars in this fantasy drama based on the eponymous novel series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Pike) and a group of powerful women as they seek out the Dragon Reborn — a creature that has the power to save the world from dark forces. Season 2 is expected to be released in 2023, and the series was renewed for a third in 2022.

The Expanse

James Dimmock/Syfy/Netflix/Kobal/Shutterstock

The Expanse takes place several hundred years into the future, and humanity has spread out through the solar system, from Mars all the way to the outer planets. Throughout this show's six seasons, there are interplanetary wars, deadly conspiracies and high-stakes political plots, which all combine for a thrilling series.

A League of Their Own

Anne Marie Fox / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

A television adaptation of the 1992 film of the same name, A League of Their Own tells the story of the Rockford Peaches, a newly formed women's professional baseball team. Set in 1943, the series follows Carson Shaw (Abbi Jacobson), a young woman whose husband is away at war, as she leaves her small town to pursue her dream of playing baseball. The story might be familiar, but the characters and storylines are fresh. Also starring D'Arcy Carden and Chanté Adams, season 1 began streaming in August 2022.

Absentia

Sony/Amazon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Absentia tells the story of former FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic), who was presumed dead after she disappeared while investigating a serial killer. Emily miraculously returns to her family years later — only to be tied to a new series of murders herself. Katic performed many of her own stunts, and the series ran for three seasons.

The Lake

Amazon

Julia Stiles faces off against Jordan Gavaris in this summer vacation comedy. The Lake follows recently single Justin (Gavaris) as he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter Billie (Madison Shamoun), whom he placed for adoption after her birth. The series premiered in June 2022 and was renewed for season 2 the next month.

Upload

Amazon

Greg Daniels, the creator behind Parks and Recreation and the American adaptation of The Office, delivers the futuristic comedy Upload. The show is set in 2033, when humans have the ability to "upload" themselves into a digital afterlife of their choosing. Starring Robbie Amell and Andy Allo, the series was renewed for a third season in 2022.

Bosch

Amazon

This police procedural follows Los Angeles homicide detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and the gruesome murders he investigates. Also starring Jamie Hector, Bosch was one of Amazon Prime Video's first original dramas and ran for seven seasons.

Forever Summer: Hamptons

Amazon /Courtesy Everett Collection

Amazon Prime Video took on reality TV with the series Forever Summer: Hamptons. With its Jersey Shore-meets-Summer House vibes, the show follows 10 college-age friends from different walks of life as they work in a restaurant on Long Island, New York, during the day and hit the Hamptons party scene at night.

Outer Range

Amazon

Josh Brolin stars as a Wyoming rancher fighting for his land, searching for his missing daughter-in-law and contending with a mysterious black void that appeared on his ranch. This sci-fi Western debuted in April 2022 and was renewed for a second season in October.

Fleabag

Steve Schofield/Amazon Prime Video

Phoebe Waller-Bridge developed Fleabag as a one-woman play and turned it into an award-winning series with BBC Three and Amazon Prime Video. Waller-Bridge stars as our protagonist, who breaks the fourth wall with biting commentary about her sister Claire (Sian Clifford), the Hot Priest (Andrew Scott) and more. The show collected several awards, including six Emmys and two Golden Globes. Savor the series' two seasons, because Waller-Bridge won't be making a third.

The One That Got Away

Prime Video

This guilty pleasure reality show follows six singles looking for love and their missed connections, as people from their past enter through "The Portal." Hosted by singer-songwriter Betty Who, the series debuted in June 2022.

Them

©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

Fans of American Horror Story will want to tune in to Them, a horror anthology series depicting a new terrifying story each season. Season 1 is set in 1953 and centers on a Black family who moves from North Carolina to L.A., where their new idyllic home quickly becomes a nightmare. Season 2, subtitled The Scare, will focus on a gruesome murder in 1991.

Making the Cut

James Clark/Amazon Studios

After saying "auf Wiedersehen" to Project Runway in 2017, Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn returned with a new fashion competition show on Amazon Prime Video. Making the Cut brings together 10 established designers from around the world to compete for a $1 million investment in their brand. Celebrity judges have included Naomi Campbell and Nicole Richie. Season 3 premiered in August 2022.

A Private Affair

Amazon

Set in the 1940s, this Spanish-language murder mystery follows Marina (Aura Garrido), a would-be detective and sister of police commissioner Arturo (Pablo Molinero), as she sets out to solve a string of murders with her trusty butler (Jean Reno). A Private Affair premiered in September 2022.

Hanna

Amazon

Based on the 2011 action film starring Saoirse Ronan, Hanna follows an isolated teen (Esmé Creed-Miles) who was raised in the forest by her ex-government operative father (Joel Kinnaman). Together they evade the CIA agent assigned to kill Hanna. The three-season series also stars Mireille Enos, Ray Liotta and Dermot Mulroney.

Tell Me Your Secrets

Amazon

Follow the trio of Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater and Amy Brenneman, each a character with a complicated and troubled past: Emma (Rabe) is the ex-girlfriend of a serial killer; John (Linklater) is a rapist seeking redemption; and Mary (Brenneman) is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter. Their storylines intertwine throughout season 1 of Tell Me Your Secrets, released in February 2021.

Four More Shots Please!

Amazon

This comedy-drama series follows four millennial women navigating life, love and friendship — think Sex and The City set in Mumbai, India. Four More Shots Please! is Amazon India's first original series led by female protagonists (Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo). Season 3 began streaming in October 2022.

Carnival Row

Jan Thijs/Amazon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne star in Carnival Row, a political drama, murder mystery and fantasy thriller all rolled into one. Though it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, season 2 is expected to premiere in February 2023.

The Outlaws

Amazon

This crime thriller-comedy series stars Christopher Walken and Stephen Merchant as former criminals sentenced to complete community service, and their cohort finds a bag full of cash belonging to some dangerous locals. Fun fact: While filming season 1, Walken painted over (and destroyed) an original Banksy. Season 2 of The Outlaws premiered in June 2022.

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith

Amazon

Nearly 50 years after the crime, this docuseries takes on a cold case: the 1974 murder of Beverly Lynn Smith, a 22-year-old Canadian woman who was found dead in her kitchen while her 10-month-old baby slept unharmed in the next room. One major suspect had maintained his innocence since the '70s — but a later polygraph test put him back on investigators' radar. The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith provides a closer look at the puzzling case over four in-depth episodes.

The Widow

Coco Van Oppens / ©Amazon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Georgia Wells (Kate Beckinsale) believed her husband died in a plane crash in Congo — until she saw him in the background of a TV news report three years later. The Widow, Beckinsale's first TV project in more than 20 years, follows Georgia as she uncovers the truth about her husband.

Homecoming

Tod Campbell/amazon prime video

Julia Roberts and Bobby Cannavale star in season 1 of Homecoming, a psychological thriller about a government facility meant to help soldiers transition to civilian life — but the facility might have a hidden darker purpose. Based on the podcast of the same name, the show also stars Janelle Monáe, Sissy Spacek and Joan Cusack.

Hand of God

Karen Ballard / ©Amazon / Courtesy: Everett Collection

One of Amazon's first original series, this drama tells the story of corrupt judge Pernell Harris (Ron Perlman) as he suffers a breakdown, joins a cult and comes to believe that God is leading him down a path of vigilante justice. The show's two seasons are available to stream now.

The Wilds

Amazon

A group of teenagers are left stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash — but could they really be subjects of a social experiment? The Wilds' two seasons have been described as "part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party." In season 1, the castaways are a group of teenage girls; in season 2, teenage boys join the fight for survival.

