PEOPLE Picks the Best TV Shows of 2022

What to sit down and stream as you settle in this winter

By Tom Gliatto
and
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman
Breanne L. Heldman

Breanne L. Heldman is the Senior Editor of TV for PEOPLE. In this role, she oversees all television coverage — and coverage of TV stars — across print and digital. Heldman joined PEOPLE in April 2018 after two years as Senior Editor at Entertainment Weekly. Prior to that, she held editorial positions at Yahoo Entertainment, MTV, E!, and the New York Daily News. The Boston University alum and Cincinnati native frequently appears as an entertainment expert on programs such as Good Morning America, Access Hollywood and the People Every Day podcast and has moderated panels at Lincoln Center, 92Y, New York Comic Con and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 10:11 PM
01 of 15

The Bear

FX's THE BEAR "System" (Airs Thursday, June 23) Pictured: Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto. CR: Matt Dinerstein/FX
Matt Dinerstein/FX

There's no fat on The Bear: just eight episodes, and only one of them stretching much beyond 30 minutes. But it's extraordinarily rich. Manhattan chef Carmen Berzatto (Shameless's Jeremy Allen White, with a maestro's mop of hair) returns home to Chicago to run the family restaurant after his brother's death by suicide. It's a comfy, sloppy, run-of-the-mill place, and Carmy tries to organize the kitchen along the lines of the Michelin-starred establishments he's known. That's the source of much of the comedy, which is anchored by terrific dialogue — fluid and naturalistic (the show was originally conceived as a film). But the strongest flavor is often a deep, biting sorrow as Carmy comes to grips with the loss of his drug-addicted brother. The finale kicks off with Carmy trapped in a nightmare — a cooking show gone wrong — followed by a seven-minute monologue in which he finally pours out all the emotions he's been keeping tied behind his apron strings. You'll cry like you're slicing onions. (Streaming on FX on Hulu)

02 of 15

Abbott Elementary

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - “Egg Drop” – When the eighth-grade science class participates in an egg drop activity, Janine insists her second-grade class joins in. Even when the science teacher and Gregory tell her that her students aren’t ready for physics lessons, Janine is determined to prove them wrong. Then, when Barbara is shocked at the clothing one of her student’s parents wears, she learns to not judge someone solely based on their appearance on “Abbott Elementary,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) QUINTA BRUNSON
Quinta Brunson in Abbott Elementary. Gilles Mingasson/ABC

With a charming ensemble headed by creator Quinta Brunson, this sitcom about the staff of a struggling Philadelphia school is in a class by itself. (Streaming on Hulu and ABC.com)

03 of 15

Andor

(L-R): Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) and Vel Sartha (Faye Marsay) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Lucasfilm Ltd.

Diego Luna stars in a riveting Star Wars prequel about Cassian Andor's early days queuing up against the Empire. He's a guerrilla in a galaxy far, far away. (Streaming on Disney+)

04 of 15

Severance

Adam Scott in Severance
Apple TV+

In an unnerving, paranoid satire, employees of a blandly sinister corporation split their conscious minds in two — one for home, one for the office. (Streaming on Apple TV+)

05 of 15

Julia

Sarah Lancashire in Julia
Seacia Pavao/HBO

How might we best describe Sarah Lancashire as cooking enthusiast Julia Child? "Delicious." "Savory." "Yummy." (Streaming on HBO Max)

06 of 15

The Watcher

The Watcher. (L to R) Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock in episode 106 of The Watcher. Cr. Eric Liebowitz/Netflix © 2022
Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

This suburban thriller was insane — it involved murder, Mia Farrow and a dumbwaiter — and insanely watchable. (Streaming on Netflix)

07 of 15

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire

Jacob Anderson as Louis De Pointe Du Lac - Interview with the Vampire _ Season 1, Episode 1 - Photo Credit: Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

The living-dead epic rose again in a new adaptation: shadowy, sexy, bloody. (Streaming on Prime Video)

08 of 15

The Offer

Pictured: Miles Teller as Al Ruddy of the Paramount+ original series THE OFFER. Photo Cr: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+ ©2022 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved.
Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

The story of The Godfather's journey to the big screen made for 10 "Did that really happen?!"-packed episodes. (Streaming on Paramount+)

09 of 15

The Summer I Turned Pretty

Christopher Briney and Lola Tung in The Summer I Turned Pretty
Dana Hawley/Prime Video

This YA tale was a dreamy mix of sentimental and cool. (Streaming on Prime Video)

10 of 15

Bad Sisters

Anne-Marie Duff, Saise Quinn, Sharon Horgan, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson in "Bad Sisters," now streaming on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+

The Garvey girls share a closeness and a cutting fierceness — but could they possibly conspire to commit murder? (Streaming on Apple TV+)

11 of 15

Bad Vegan

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives
Netflix

Sarma Melngailis became a celebrity when she opened Pure Food and Wine, a raw-vegan restaurant, in Manhattan in 2004. But her success wilted and died like old lettuce — and Melngailis wound up on the lam — after she fell in love with oddball con artist Anthony Strangis. He allegedly convinced her he could make her dog Leon immortal. Wild! (Streaming on Netflix)

12 of 15

Wednesday

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams
Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Netflix

The Salt Bae of Gothic fantasy, director Tim Burton sprinkles his strange seasoning — a deep fondness for the monstrous — on this series about the supernatural school days of solemnly ghoulish Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega). Only a Burton production could make us appreciate her love for a pet scorpion. (Keep an eye out for Christina Ricci, the movie version of Wednesday in the 1990s.) (Streaming on Netflix)

13 of 15

Somebody Somewhere

Somebody Somewhere
Elizabeth Sisson/HBO

Sam (Bridget Everett), a middle-aged woman quietly suffocating in a small Kansas town, gawps in disbelief when her friend Joel (Jeff Hiller) shows her his own dream board, a kitschy testament to hope. "We deserve to be happy," Joel insists. Sam can only respond: "I'm not sure." This unexpectedly nourishing comedy suggests that Joel is right. (Sundays, 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO)

14 of 15

Black Bird

Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Apple TV+

Rocket Man's Taron Egerton, looking so finely chiseled he deserved his own pedestal in the sculpture hall of the Met, plays an FBI informer voluntarily locked inside a prison for the criminally insane: He's going to play some very dangerous games to elicit a detailed confession from a possible serial killer, Larry Hall (I, Tonya's Paul Walter Hauser). Larry doesn't exactly grow on you. (Streaming on Apple TV+)

15 of 15

We Need to Talk About Cosby

WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT COSBY
Mario Casilli/mptvimages/Courtesy of SHOWTIME

W. Kamau Bell directed this sharp-edged, four-part examination of the disturbing paradox named Bill Cosby: both a comedian embraced as "America's Dad" and one of #Metoo's most notorious figures — "an intelligent, malignant narcissist," in the words of one interviewee. (Jan. 30, 10 p.m., Showtime)

Related Articles
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
BOOKS Top 10 Picks
PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Books of 2022
(FromL) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre from the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
PEOPLE Picks 12 Photos That Defined the Year
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage); TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 09: Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Bad Bunny performs onstage during 2022 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Albums of the Year
Wandavision, Stranger Things
The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022
Things We're Looking Forward to in 2022 - TOP GUN: MAVERICK
PEOPLE Picks the 10 Best Movies of 2022
Pet Product Awards 2022
The Best New Pet Products of 2022 Picked Out By the Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE
10 Best Robes of 2022
The 10 Best Robes of 2022 Starting at $23 — from Super-Soft to Spa-Worthy
The Best Walking Shoes of 2022
The 21 Best Walking Shoes of 2022, According to 16 Doctors and Experts
3 top sunscreens sitting upright in sand
The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
3 pairs of the top dishwashing gloves
The 7 Best Dishwashing Gloves of 2022
50 Food Faves Rollout
PEOPLE'S 50 Food Faves of 2022: Blake Lively, Celebrity Kitchen Tools, Best Pantry Staples & More!
The Best Sleep Masks of 2022
The 8 Best Sleep Masks of 2022 to Block Out Light While Home or Away
20-best-joggers-of-2022-tout
The 20 Best Joggers of 2022 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office