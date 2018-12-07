The 10 TV Shows You Should Have Been Watching in 2018

A frightened family without the ghost of a chance, a hit man who’d love to be a hit onstage and a welcome new home for Julia Roberts

Tom Gliatto
December 07, 2018 04:28 PM
<p>Do not accept friend requests from the Bent-Neck Lady &mdash; but oh, just try to block her. She hovers above the floor and shrieks like a banshee. That&rsquo;s her way of asking you to join her in the cold, eternal shadows of Hill House. This brilliant series updates Shirley Jackson&rsquo;s 1959 horror novel to the age of family counseling &mdash; four siblings assess the emotional damage done by having lived in that awful place as children. It&rsquo;s <em>This Is Us</em> by way of <em>The Shining</em>.</p>
THE HAUNTING OF HILL HOUSE

<p>The year&rsquo;s best, wildest thriller pits a seasoned intelligence agent (Sandra Oh) against an unhinged female assassin with the pretty name of Villanelle (Jodie Comer). There are outlandish murders, lunatic chases and a tantalizing sense of violent passion &mdash; an off-kilter gay romance.</p>
KILLING EVE

<p>Journalist Amy Adams returns to her hometown in southern Missouri to investigate murders that may be the work of a serial killer. This ripely gothic thriller at times comes across like<em> Twin Peaks</em> as conceived by Tennessee Williams, but the payoff is worth it. (Stick around for the closing credits!) Patricia Clarkson, as Adams&rsquo;s decorously vicious mama, gives the TV performance of the year.</p>
SHARP OBJECTS

<p>As a hit man, Barry is just going through the motions, a performer bored with his part. Then he takes an acting class and finds his true vocation. Emmy winner Bill Hader has the eyes of a killer &mdash; and maybe of a Romeo. In short, he&rsquo;s leading-man material.</p>
BARRY

<p>This bracingly good period piece, based on E.M. Forster&rsquo;s 1910 novel, has a lighter touch than the Emma Thompson movie &mdash; sharper too. It dissects Forster&rsquo;s themes of snobbery and money with surgical precision.</p>
HOWARDS END

<p>Julia Roberts&rsquo;s first television vehicle is a suspense thriller that ingeniously slices and juxtaposes time frames into a densely layered casserole. She&rsquo;s Heidi Bergman, a therapist who figures out that the company she works for isn&rsquo;t on the up-and-up. To a degree, this is Roberts in Erin Brockovich mode, yet Heidi is never sure her crusade is on course. Is she a broke Brockovich? Thanks for coming to TV, Julia.</p>
HOMECOMING

<p>It&rsquo;s hard to forget Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, that sensitive, delicately handsome young guy who got published in <em>The New Yorker</em> on <em>Gossip Girl</em>. <em>You</em> does the trick: Badgley plays a stalker with extreme notions of romance. He&rsquo;s the sexiest sociopath since Michael C. Hall&rsquo;s <em>Dexter</em>.</p>
YOU

<p>Producer Ryan Murphy has possibly the surest sense in Hollywood of how change can arise from a pop-culture moment &mdash; how the butterfly creates the wind. This touching series celebrates New York City&rsquo;s 1980s voguin scene and its ground-breaking trans heroines.</p>
POSE

<p>Ben Stiller directed this impressively controlled slow boil about a prison escape in upstate New York: One flawless segment &mdash; six wordless minutes &mdash; follows an inmate testing out his underground path. Think of this<br /> as <em>Fargo</em> without wood-chipper jokes.</p>
ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA

<p>Even now it&rsquo;s impossible to say much about this beautiful, strange comedy without setting off spoilers &mdash; it&rsquo;s like stepping onto a floor of baited mousetraps. June (Maya Rudolph) loves husband Oscar (Fred Armisen), but he&rsquo;s too fond of routine. Well, that sounds conventional enough, doesn&rsquo;t it? How about the fact that at one point everyone goes walking on the bottom of the ocean? Without scuba gear?</p>
FOREVER

