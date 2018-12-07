The 10 TV Shows You Should Have Been Watching in 2018

Do not accept friend requests from the Bent-Neck Lady — but oh, just try to block her. She hovers above the floor and shrieks like a banshee. That’s her way of asking you to join her in the cold, eternal shadows of Hill House. This brilliant series updates Shirley Jackson’s 1959 horror novel to the age of family counseling — four siblings assess the emotional damage done by having lived in that awful place as children. It’s This Is Us by way of The Shining.