The Kominsky Method Surprises with Best Television Comedy Win at 2019 Golden Globes

It was a very good night for the cast and creatives behind The Kominsky Method on Sunday.

The comedy won the best television series (musical/comedy) prize at the 2019 Golden Globes, beating out fellow nominees Barry, The Good Place, Kidding, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — which won the prize last year.

This is the first Golden Globe win and nomination for The Kominsky Method, which premiered its first season in November on Netflix.

The series, created by Chuck Lorre, follows an aging acting coach, played by Michael Douglas. Alan Arkin, Sarah Baker, and Nancy Travis also star — Douglas winning a Golden Globe for his award earlier in the evening.

“This doesn’t happen for me,” a surprised Lorre said, while accepting the prize. “No one is crying for me but this is spectacular. This is an extraordinary accomplishment, I’m so grateful. I’ve been doing this a long time and I’m here trembling like a leaf.”

The 76th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg, is airing on NBC live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.