“Blair Waldorf Must Pie!” (Season 1, Episode 9)

And the award for best Thanksgiving flashback scene goes to … party girl Serena Vanderwoodsen. At this point, we always heard about her wild days as a high school sophomore, but nothing drives home the point like getting wasted at a bar when you told your mom you were out getting the pie. We’re thankful Dan was there to save her from getting hit by a taxi, even if she doesn’t remember it.