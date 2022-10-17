Entertainment TV If You Love Watching Sports, You Should Check Out These Streaming Services FuboTV's subscription can be customized around your favorite teams By Kaitlin Marks Published on October 17, 2022 07:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: BY SONMEZ/GETTY Big sports moments elicit big viewership, so it's not surprising that streaming platforms want in on the action. Every year, there are more ways to watch your favorite teams on multiple devices — but not all services offer the same type of coverage. Why pay for NBA League Pass if you're only interested in streaming NFL games? This guide to the best sports streaming services breaks down where to catch the games you care about most, as well as which platforms have DVR capabilities, discounted bundles, add-on options, and location restrictions so that you're less likely to miss one of those heart-stopping plays. Best Streaming Services for Sports in 2022 Best Overall: FuboTV Best for Recording Games: YouTube TV Best for Regional Sports Networks: DirecTV Stream Best Sports Add-Ons: Sling TV Best for Spanish Speakers: Vidgo Best for NFL Games: Hulu + Live TV Best for NHL Games: ESPN+ Best for Premier League Soccer: Peacock Best for Streaming Fights: DAZN Compare Platforms Streaming Service Base Price Option to Record? Free Trial? FuboTV $69.99/month Yes Yes YouTube TV $64.99/month Yes Yes DirecTV Stream $69.99/month Yes Yes Sling TV $35/month Yes No Vidgo $59.95/month Yes No Hulu + Live TV $69.99/month Yes No ESPN+ $9.99/month No No Peacock $4.99/month No No DAZN $19.99/month No No Best Overall: FuboTV Sign up now Base price: $69.99/monthOption to record? YesFree trial? YesIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Subscribers can stream over 100 sporting eventsFive sports-focused add-ons1,000 hours of DVR spaceUp to 10 simultaneous streams at home Cons Limited access to regional sports networks (RSNs) Why It Made the List Given that FuboTV started as a soccer streaming service, it makes sense that it tops this list. The platform's well-rounded coverage will delight true sports aficionados: The basic plan ($69.99/month) allows you to stream more than 100 sporting events and access over 130 channels (those numbers increase when you opt for the Elite or Ultimate plans). You can also customize your subscription with a number of sports-related add-ons, like a Sports Plus package ($10.99/month) that includes NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and more channels. In addition to football, basketball, baseball, and hockey, subscribers will find NASCAR races, golf tournaments, tennis and boxing matches, and college and international sports leagues (if you're a big fan of the latter, there's an International Sports Plus add-on featuring 10 extra channels). And with 1,000 hours of DVR space, you can set your profile to automatically record your favorite teams. Best for Recording Games: YouTube TV Sign up now Base price: $64.99/monthOption to record? YesFree trial? YesIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Unlimited DVR spaceUp to six personal libraries to store recordingsSports Plus add-on for even more coverageAbility to favorite channels and individual teams Cons Recordings get erased after nine monthsOnly a handful of RSNs Why It Made the List With YouTube TV, up to six different people can create their own recordings library through a single account — and each one holds an unlimited number of content, meaning you don't have to wade through your family members' shows in order to find that playoff game you missed. For comparison: FuboTV caps your DVR space at 1,000 hours, Sling TV only allows 50 hours, and Vidgo's Premium package comes with just 20 hours. The one caveat is that YouTube's recordings expire after nine months, so you won't be able to rewatch your team's championship win for years to come (at least not through YouTube TV). If you're a pro and/or college football fan in particular, YouTube TV is a great streaming option because the Base plan ($64.99/month) includes ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, NBC Sports, and the NFL, ACC, Big Ten, and SEC networks. The Sports Plus package (an extra $10.99/month) adds NFL RedZone and Stadium to that mix. Best for Regional Sports Networks: DirecTV Stream Sign up now Base price: $69.99/monthOption to record? YesFree trial? YesIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Biggest selection of RSNs amongst competitorsUnlimited simultaneous streams on your home networkNo cap for recordingsAll four plans comes with a free trial Cons More expensive than other sports packagesMust upgrade to the Choice plan or higher to get RSNs Why It Made the List Compared to other platforms, DirecTV Stream's local sports coverage is by far the most robust. For instance, a subscriber in Baltimore, Md. can watch Nationals, Orioles, Wizards, and Capitals games via MASN and NBC Sports Washington. But in order to gain access to RSNs in your area, you must sign up for the Choice ($89.99/month), Ultimate ($104.99), or Premier ($149.99) plans, which can get pretty pricey. In addition to regional sports, three of DirecTV Stream's four packages include the MLB Network, NBA TV, four ESPN channels, and a few NCAA conference networks like the Big Ten, ACC, and SEC. If you're a house divided — or simply don't want to miss any of the action during football season or March Madness — DirecTV supports unlimited streams, so you and every member of your family can soak up as much content as you want, all at one time. Best Sports Add-Ons: Sling TV Sign up now Base price: $35/monthOption to record? YesFree trial? NoIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Sports Extra add-on includes more than 10 additional channelsMore affordable than some other platforms, yet still customizableRecordings don't expireNFL and NCAA conference bundles Cons No free trialNeed an HD antenna to stream most local stations Why It Made the List The best way to customize a streaming package is through add-ons, and Sling TV has over 55. The most notable add-on for sports fans is the Sports Extra package ($11/month), which comes with more than 10 additional channels (the selection differs slightly across base plans). One thing that's missing is international leagues, but Sling has a separate World Sports add-on ($10/month) for customers who want more soccer content in particular. The platform also offers a couple of bundles aimed at football aficionados, including one that costs under $25 for the first month of service. If you'd rather skip the add-ons, you're left with either Sling's Orange or Blue base plans — which feature different channel lineups — or the combined Orange & Blue package. Here's a quick overview: Sling Orange ($35/month) - 31 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3Sling Blue ($35/month) - 41 channels, including NFL Network, FS1, Fox, and NBCSling Orange & Blue ($50/month) - all 47 channels found in the above two plans Best for Spanish Speakers: Vidgo Sign up now Base price: $59.95/monthOption to record? YesFree trial? NoIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Base plan includes TUDN, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and more Spanish-language sports channelsSpanish Mas package is chock-full of international sports coverageMore affordable than some top competitorsTV Everywhere feature unlocks additional content Cons No add-ons Spanish Mas plan's free DVR storage disappears after the first 90 days of your subscription Why It Made the List Vidgo customers have the option to watch international matches in all three of the streamer's subscription plans, but one of those packages, Spanish Mas ($39.95/month), is dedicated to Latino sports, news, and entertainment. It's the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary, which can be done via TUDN, ESPN Deportes, and several other networks. Over 45 channels are included in the Spanish Mas plan, but subscribers gain access to even more international sports coverage through Vidgo's TV Everywhere feature. For instance, you can sign into the beIN Sports app using your Vidgo credentials. Best for NFL Games: Hulu + Live TV Sign up now Base price: $69.99/monthOption to record? YesFree trial? NoIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Access to a majority of professional football gamesBase plan includes the NFL Network; Sports add-on has NFL RedZoneCustomizable dashboard that tracks your favorite teamsESPN+ is part of Hulu + Live TV's streaming bundle Cons Limited regional sports coverageHulu's standard free trial doesn't include live TV Why It Made the List Apart from Thursday Night Football — which Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to — Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch nearly every NFL game of the season via CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. You can also stream ESPN+'s entire library thanks to Hulu's live TV bundle (which also includes Disney+ for $69.99 per month), meaning access to NFL PrimeTime coverage three days a week. One feature of Hulu's platform that reviewers love is the ability to automatically record your favorite teams and get alerts for upcoming games. Each user has unlimited DVR space, so you never have to worry about your queue becoming full — though recordings expire nine months after their air date. For an extra $9.99 per month, subscribers can stream NFL RedZone and a handful of other sports channels like MavTV. Best for NHL Games: ESPN+ Sign up now Base price: $9.99/monthOption to record? NoFree trial? NoIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Under $10 per monthStream more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL gamesAccess to live NCAA hockey matches and replaysIn-depth game analysis and highlights via nightly hockey program In the Crease Cons No built-in DVR capabilitiesDoes not carry the Stanley Cup Finals Why It Made the List Following the dissolution of NHL.TV, ESPN+ acquired the streaming rights for out-of-market games, cementing its status as a true hockey hub. ESPN+ is also one of only four places where viewers can watch exclusively broadcast NHL games throughout the year. Unfortunately, the Stanley Cup Finals are not available to stream on the platform because TNT currently owns the rights — but if you purchase the ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, and Disney+ bundle, TNT is one of Hulu's live TV channels. ESPN+ also hosts the talk show In the Crease with Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose, which features daily NHL commentary from people in the know. For a behind-the-scenes look at the game and the league, subscribers can stream the seven-part documentary series Quest for the Stanley Cup or watch 30 for 30 episodes featuring hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky and the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team. Best for Premier League Soccer: Peacock Sign up now Base price: $4.99/monthOption to record? NoFree trial? NoIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Only place to watch select Premier League games in the U.S.Less than $5 per month to stream live sportsCan access the replay as soon as a livestream endsGames that air on USA Network are available the next day Cons No MLS, La Liga, Serie A, or Ligue 1 coverageCan't watch every Premier League game live Why It Made the List The English Premier League is not only the most watched soccer league in the world, but it also pulls in more TV viewers than any other sports league, period. And the best place to catch games in the U.S. is on Peacock. Most Premier League matches air exclusively on either Peacock or USA Network, and any broadcast on the latter are accessible via Peacock the following day. Though you can't record on the platform, replays are immediately available once the livestream ends. The Premier League is the only soccer league with regular season games on Peacock, but the service does offer World Cup coverage in Spanish. Fans can watch all 64 matches on the streamer, from the group stage to the final. Best for Streaming Fights: DAZN Sign up now Base price: $19.99/month (or $149.99/year)Option to record? NoFree trial? NoIncludes international sports? Yes Pros Comprehensive boxing and MMA coverageEasy access to pay-per-view fightsNo hidden fees for popular matchesSubscription includes more than 500 classic fights Cons You must subscribe to the base plan in order to purchase pay-per-view fightsArchived fights only go back 30 years Why It Made the List No one has a more extensive slate of live and on-demand boxing matches than DAZN. Throughout the week, subscribers can stream pre-show press conferences, weigh-ins, and more before tuning into the main event. DAZN also makes it simple to purchase major fights on pay-per-view, charging a flat fee that varies depending on the event. The only downside here is that you must have a subscription to DAZN ($19.99/month) in order to buy the pay-per-view fights through the streaming service. Another benefit to DAZN is its massive archive of classic fights, from De La Hoya vs. Trinidad to Mayweather vs. Cotto. The library only goes back to the mid-'90s, however, so you won't be able to relive Muhammad Ali's best takedowns. Final Verdict FuboTV is the best streaming service for sports thanks to its wide variety of coverage, NFL RedZone and NBA League Pass add-ons, and 10 simultaneous streams. Though the platform could improve in the RSN department, the sheer amount of sports featured across its 130+ channels largely makes up for it. Fubo's three English-language plans start at $69.99 per month and go up to $99.99, and you can customize your package through 20+ single-channel add-ons and bundles. Frequently Asked Questions What streaming service has Bally Sports? Currently, DirecTV Stream is the only live TV streaming platform that offers Bally Sports. In order to watch your area's Bally Sports RSN, you must have a subscription to DirecTV Stream's Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plans, starting at $89.99 per month. How can I stream MLB games? MLB games tend to air on Fox, Fox Sports, TBS, ESPN, and the MLB Network, so any live TV streaming services that carry those channels are a good place to start. Here's a quick guide: Service Fox Fox Sports TBS ESPN MLB Network DirecTV Stream ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ FuboTV ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ (as an add-on) Hulu + Live TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ - Sling TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ (as an add-on) YouTube TV ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Vidgo ✓ ✓ - ✓ ✓ What is the best streaming service for local channels? DirecTV Stream is the best streaming service for local TV because its range of affiliate stations reach hundreds of markets. Compared to its live TV competitors, DirecTV Stream also has the largest number of RSNs, which is great news if you live near your favorite team. Before signing up, just plug in your zip code to see which channels are available in your area. Methodology To find the best streaming services for sports, we reviewed nearly 45 platforms by looking at more than a dozen criteria points. A service's live sports offerings were weighted most heavily, but we also considered its full list of features, including on-demand options, as well as add-ons and discounted streaming bundles. When researching a streamer, our data collection team noted the number of channels that air sports, the types of sports available to stream, and the service's compatibility with a variety of devices. We also took into account subscription prices, whether or not the platform allows you to automatically record your favorite teams, and the amount of DVR storage space allotted. Finally, we kept track of how many simultaneous streams each service provides and whether subscribers are made to sign a long-term contract. 