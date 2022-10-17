Best Overall: FuboTV Sign up now Base price: $69.99/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Subscribers can stream over 100 sporting events

Five sports-focused add-ons

1,000 hours of DVR space

Up to 10 simultaneous streams at home Cons Limited access to regional sports networks (RSNs) Why It Made the List Given that FuboTV started as a soccer streaming service, it makes sense that it tops this list. The platform's well-rounded coverage will delight true sports aficionados: The basic plan ($69.99/month) allows you to stream more than 100 sporting events and access over 130 channels (those numbers increase when you opt for the Elite or Ultimate plans). You can also customize your subscription with a number of sports-related add-ons, like a Sports Plus package ($10.99/month) that includes NFL RedZone, NBA TV, MLB Network, NHL Network, and more channels. In addition to football, basketball, baseball, and hockey, subscribers will find NASCAR races, golf tournaments, tennis and boxing matches, and college and international sports leagues (if you're a big fan of the latter, there's an International Sports Plus add-on featuring 10 extra channels). And with 1,000 hours of DVR space, you can set your profile to automatically record your favorite teams.

Best for Recording Games: YouTube TV
Base price: $64.99/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Unlimited DVR space

Up to six personal libraries to store recordings

Sports Plus add-on for even more coverage

Ability to favorite channels and individual teams Cons Recordings get erased after nine months

Only a handful of RSNs Why It Made the List With YouTube TV, up to six different people can create their own recordings library through a single account — and each one holds an unlimited number of content, meaning you don't have to wade through your family members' shows in order to find that playoff game you missed. For comparison: FuboTV caps your DVR space at 1,000 hours, Sling TV only allows 50 hours, and Vidgo's Premium package comes with just 20 hours. The one caveat is that YouTube's recordings expire after nine months, so you won't be able to rewatch your team's championship win for years to come (at least not through YouTube TV). If you're a pro and/or college football fan in particular, YouTube TV is a great streaming option because the Base plan ($64.99/month) includes ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN, NBC Sports, and the NFL, ACC, Big Ten, and SEC networks. The Sports Plus package (an extra $10.99/month) adds NFL RedZone and Stadium to that mix.

Best for Regional Sports Networks: DirecTV Stream
Base price: $69.99/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Biggest selection of RSNs amongst competitors

Unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network

No cap for recordings

All four plans comes with a free trial Cons More expensive than other sports packages

Must upgrade to the Choice plan or higher to get RSNs Why It Made the List Compared to other platforms, DirecTV Stream's local sports coverage is by far the most robust. For instance, a subscriber in Baltimore, Md. can watch Nationals, Orioles, Wizards, and Capitals games via MASN and NBC Sports Washington. But in order to gain access to RSNs in your area, you must sign up for the Choice ($89.99/month), Ultimate ($104.99), or Premier ($149.99) plans, which can get pretty pricey. In addition to regional sports, three of DirecTV Stream's four packages include the MLB Network, NBA TV, four ESPN channels, and a few NCAA conference networks like the Big Ten, ACC, and SEC. If you're a house divided — or simply don't want to miss any of the action during football season or March Madness — DirecTV supports unlimited streams, so you and every member of your family can soak up as much content as you want, all at one time.

Best Sports Add-Ons: Sling TV
Base price: $35/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Sports Extra add-on includes more than 10 additional channels

More affordable than some other platforms, yet still customizable

Recordings don't expire

NFL and NCAA conference bundles Cons No free trial

Need an HD antenna to stream most local stations Why It Made the List The best way to customize a streaming package is through add-ons, and Sling TV has over 55. The most notable add-on for sports fans is the Sports Extra package ($11/month), which comes with more than 10 additional channels (the selection differs slightly across base plans). One thing that's missing is international leagues, but Sling has a separate World Sports add-on ($10/month) for customers who want more soccer content in particular. The platform also offers a couple of bundles aimed at football aficionados, including one that costs under $25 for the first month of service. If you'd rather skip the add-ons, you're left with either Sling's Orange or Blue base plans — which feature different channel lineups — or the combined Orange & Blue package. Here's a quick overview: Sling Orange ($35/month) - 31 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3

($35/month) - 31 channels, including ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 Sling Blue ($35/month) - 41 channels, including NFL Network, FS1, Fox, and NBC

($35/month) - 41 channels, including NFL Network, FS1, Fox, and NBC Sling Orange & Blue ($50/month) - all 47 channels found in the above two plans

Best for Spanish Speakers: Vidgo
Base price: $59.95/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Base plan includes TUDN, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and more Spanish-language sports channels

Spanish Mas package is chock-full of international sports coverage

More affordable than some top competitors

TV Everywhere feature unlocks additional content Cons No add-ons

Spanish Mas plan's free DVR storage disappears after the first 90 days of your subscription Why It Made the List Vidgo customers have the option to watch international matches in all three of the streamer's subscription plans, but one of those packages, Spanish Mas ($39.95/month), is dedicated to Latino sports, news, and entertainment. It's the best choice for viewers who want to stream fútbol with Spanish-language commentary, which can be done via TUDN, ESPN Deportes, and several other networks. Over 45 channels are included in the Spanish Mas plan, but subscribers gain access to even more international sports coverage through Vidgo's TV Everywhere feature. For instance, you can sign into the beIN Sports app using your Vidgo credentials.

Best for NFL Games: Hulu + Live TV
Base price: $69.99/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Access to a majority of professional football games

Base plan includes the NFL Network; Sports add-on has NFL RedZone

Customizable dashboard that tracks your favorite teams

ESPN+ is part of Hulu + Live TV's streaming bundle Cons Limited regional sports coverage

Hulu's standard free trial doesn't include live TV Why It Made the List Apart from Thursday Night Football — which Amazon Prime Video has the exclusive rights to — Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch nearly every NFL game of the season via CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. You can also stream ESPN+'s entire library thanks to Hulu's live TV bundle (which also includes Disney+ for $69.99 per month), meaning access to NFL PrimeTime coverage three days a week. One feature of Hulu's platform that reviewers love is the ability to automatically record your favorite teams and get alerts for upcoming games. Each user has unlimited DVR space, so you never have to worry about your queue becoming full — though recordings expire nine months after their air date. For an extra $9.99 per month, subscribers can stream NFL RedZone and a handful of other sports channels like MavTV.

Best for NHL Games: ESPN+
Base price: $9.99/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Under $10 per month

Stream more than 1,000 out-of-market NHL games

Access to live NCAA hockey matches and replays

In-depth game analysis and highlights via nightly hockey program In the Crease Cons No built-in DVR capabilities

Does not carry the Stanley Cup Finals Why It Made the List Following the dissolution of NHL.TV, ESPN+ acquired the streaming rights for out-of-market games, cementing its status as a true hockey hub. ESPN+ is also one of only four places where viewers can watch exclusively broadcast NHL games throughout the year. Unfortunately, the Stanley Cup Finals are not available to stream on the platform because TNT currently owns the rights — but if you purchase the ESPN+, Hulu + Live TV, and Disney+ bundle, TNT is one of Hulu's live TV channels. ESPN+ also hosts the talk show In the Crease with Linda Cohn and Barry Melrose, which features daily NHL commentary from people in the know. For a behind-the-scenes look at the game and the league, subscribers can stream the seven-part documentary series Quest for the Stanley Cup or watch 30 for 30 episodes featuring hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky and the 1980 "Miracle on Ice" team.

Best for Premier League Soccer: Peacock
Base price: $4.99/month

Includes international sports? Yes
Pros
Only place to watch select Premier League games in the U.S.

Less than $5 per month to stream live sports

Can access the replay as soon as a livestream ends

Games that air on USA Network are available the next day Cons No MLS, La Liga, Serie A, or Ligue 1 coverage

Can't watch every Premier League game live Why It Made the List The English Premier League is not only the most watched soccer league in the world, but it also pulls in more TV viewers than any other sports league, period. And the best place to catch games in the U.S. is on Peacock. Most Premier League matches air exclusively on either Peacock or USA Network, and any broadcast on the latter are accessible via Peacock the following day. Though you can't record on the platform, replays are immediately available once the livestream ends. The Premier League is the only soccer league with regular season games on Peacock, but the service does offer World Cup coverage in Spanish. Fans can watch all 64 matches on the streamer, from the group stage to the final.