You'll Never Run Out of Things to Watch with These 10 Streaming Bundles

Our team of researchers reviewed every bundle out there to find the top options across numerous categories. The best balance large libraries with affordable price tags, and many offer add-ons for a more customized experience, letting you prioritize your favorite types of content, whether that's live sports, classic movies, or buzzy TV shows. When choosing a bundle, keep an eye out for other factors, too, like the availability of live TV, the presence of original and exclusive content, and free trial periods.

The streaming world has come a long way since the first platforms showed up, and now the best streaming bundles provide a huge range of content while also saving you money. Bundling multiple services expands the range of TV shows and movies at your disposal and simplifies your experience so you can focus on what's important: the content.

Best for Live TV: Sling TV Orange & Blue Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $55/month

$55/month Free Trial? No

No No. of Simultaneous Streams: 4 Pros & Cons Pros Includes popular live TV channels

Up to four simultaneous streams

Provides 50 hours of DVR storage Cons Some channels permit only one stream

Less on-demand content than other services Why It Made the List If you're prioritizing live TV over on-demand content in your streaming bundle search, then Sling TV Orange & Blue has just what you need. It pairs Sling TV's two basic services, Orange and Blue, in a bundle that offers 44 popular cable networks that cover news, sports, family programming, and entertainment. You can also access local channels using an over-the-air antenna and some premium channels by purchasing add-ons. The bundle provides 50 hours of DVR storage. The Orange & Blue bundle permits simultaneous streaming — but only for some channels. Channels that are exclusive to the Sling Orange portion of the bundle can only be streamed on one screen at a time; those that are part of Sling Blue can be streamed on up to three screens at once. Sling TV is compatible with most popular streaming devices and brands, making it a convenient option. It doesn't have any original content of its own or the same level of on-demand programming that many other streaming services do, so if you're seeking new shows to binge-watch, it's probably not your best bet. But if you're looking for something that gives you an easier and cheaper way to watch live TV than cable, it's definitely an option worth keeping in mind.

Best for Cord-Cutting: Hulu + Live TV Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Simultaneous Streams: 2+ Pros & Cons Pros Offers 85+ live TV channels

Access to Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

Provides you with unlimited DVR Cons Extra fee for unlimited streams

All components have ads Why It Made the List For all the variety of the Disney Bundle, plus live TV, you can't go wrong with Hulu + Live TV. The comprehensive bundle combines Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ with more than 85 broadcast and cable channels for a true cord-cutting package that should cover all your news, sports, and entertainment needs. In addition to regular TV channels, you'll get on-demand movies, documentaries, and shows, plus a wide variety of live domestic and international sports through ESPN+. All in all, the bundle is robust enough to replace your cable subscription, letting you tune in to your favorite channels as they air while also offering plenty of streaming perks. If you want to rewatch a live broadcast, Hulu + Live TV provides you with unlimited DVR space. For even more programming, the bundle offers several add-ons for an additional fee. Three add-on packages (Entertainment, Español, and Sports) expand your live TV offerings, and four (HBO Max, Cinemax, Starz, and Showtime) give you access to premium channels. It's easy to customize your bundle with one or more, but there are no discounts for stacking multiple add-ons. While some Hulu and Disney subscription tiers let you watch shows without ads, the Hulu + Live TV bundle preserves that aspect of live TV — all components, both on-demand and live, are ad-supported. You can only watch on two devices at the same time with the basic bundle, but Hulu offers yet another add-on for unlimited simultaneous streams at home.

Best for Sports: Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $66/month

$66/month Free Trial? No

No No. of Simultaneous Streams: 4 Pros & Cons Pros Provides basic and premium live sports channels

Includes networks for college and pro sports

Four simultaneous streams (with limits) Cons Number of simultaneous streams varies by channel

Less on-demand content than other services Why It Made the List Finding a way to watch live sports is a priority for many people when they're looking for the right streaming bundle. Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports Extra provides high-quality coverage of a wide variety of sporting events, along with a selection of live news, family programming, and entertainment channels. Sling TV Orange & Blue is a combination of Sling TV's two basic plans, Orange and Blue, which offer slightly different channel lineups. Likewise, when you add Sports Extra to the Orange & Blue bundle, you get all the channels that come in the Orange Sports Extra add-on and the Blue Sports Extra add-on. Among those are channels that cover individual sports, like golf and tennis; specific leagues, like the NBA and MLB; and NCAA conferences, like the SEC and Big Ten. The Orange & Blue + Sports Extra package offers up to four simultaneous streams, but there is a catch. Channels that are only part of the Orange package can only be streamed on one screen at a time, while those in the Blue package only can be streamed on up to three devices simultaneously; channels that are part of both Orange and Blue can be streamed on four devices. And while Sling does excel at live TV — making it a great choice for live sports — its on-demand content is not as robust. Sports fans who want to rewatch events, however, can make use of the DVR space offered with the plan; 50 hours are included free, and more space can be purchased for a small monthly fee.

Best for Families: Disney Bundle Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $9.99/month

$9.99/month Free Trial? No

No No. of Simultaneous Streams: 2–4 Pros & Cons Pros Wide variety of programming

Some live events available

Relatively affordable Cons All tiers have at least some ads

Doesn't offer a free trial Why It Made the List With a broad spectrum of both on-demand and live programming, the Disney Bundle is an ideal streaming plan for families. The bundle combines Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu in a single plan that costs significantly less than purchasing all three separately would. There are three tiers to choose from: Duo Basic, which pairs Disney+ and Hulu (both ad-supported); Trio Basic, which adds ad-supported ESPN+; and Trio Premium, which upgrades Disney+ and Hulu to ad-free while keeping the ads on ESPN+. Each service provides plenty of programming on its own. Disney+ features tons of movies and TV shows for the whole family, from nostalgic favorites and National Geographic documentaries to the latest movies from pop culture's biggest names. ESPN+ provides live sports and original programming, while Hulu has tons of TV and movies, including plenty of originals. Hulu add-ons are available for an additional monthly fee. The availability of simultaneous streams varies across platforms. Disney+ provides up to four concurrent streams (with the Disney+ Premium selection), and ESPN+ programs can stream across a maximum of three devices simultaneously, while Hulu programming can only be watched on two devices at a time. The bundle also doesn't offer any free trials. That's a small complaint, though, when you consider that it provides families with more than enough variety to find something for everyone.

Best Variety: Hulu + HBO Max Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $22.98/month

$22.98/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Simultaneous Streams: 2+ Pros & Cons Pros Wide library of popular content

Can customize your plan with add-ons

Provides live TV options Cons Limited simultaneous streams for premium content

HBO Max library is unreliable Why It Made the List Quality, quantity, and convenience are important factors when it comes to choosing a streaming bundle, and Hulu + HBO Max has all three in spades. With options for multiple streams and a large library of content, it's a great all-around bundle for most individuals and families. Both services, on their own, have significant libraries that include popular shows and movies along with more obscure titles. Hulu also offers plans that have live TV options, making it easy to keep up with your favorite broadcast shows, cable programs, and live sports. HBO Max, meanwhile, carries a great library of premium content, though in recent months some popular titles have vanished without a trace, leaving customers concerned over which titles could be next. Hulu's bundles allow for a high degree of customization. You can choose between ad-supported and ad-free tiers, and select from numerous add-ons, such as one that allows for an unlimited number of simultaneous streams, including on up to three out-of-home devices. While this and other Hulu bundles are great for convenience, they're not big on discounts, and your total cost will still usually be the same as it would be if you bought the services separately.

Best Movie Selection: Amazon Prime Video + Starz Starz Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $23.98/month

$23.98/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Simultaneous Streams: 3 Pros & Cons Pros Wide library of content

Can customize your subscription with add-ons

Includes both classic and current titles Cons No DVR storage options

Less original content than competitors Why It Made the List Where many streaming services focus on how they can replace traditional TV, Amazon Prime Video + Starz is a bundle made with movie lovers in mind. As with other Prime Video bundles, you get full access to Amazon's large library of original and licensed movies, documentaries, and TV shows. The Starz add-on's TV offerings are slimmer (though it does host fan favorites like Outlander, Luther, and Party Down), but it has a rich and varied movie selection, ranging from instantly recognizable titles and recent hits to niche deep cuts. Starz is far from the only Prime Video add-on option, and Prime subscribers can choose from many additional customizations and channels for additional fees. The Amazon Prime Video + Starz bundle gives you three simultaneous streams, and, as with other Prime Video bundles, you can typically use two of those to watch the exact same content simultaneously. Because the bundle is hosted through the Prime Video Channels option, it provides an easy and convenient user experience.

Best for Classic Films: Amazon Prime Video + MGM+ Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $20.98/month

$20.98/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Simultaneous Streams: 3 Pros & Cons Pros Great selection of both recent releases and classic titles

Free trials for both Prime Video and MGM+

Other add-ons available Cons Some unexpected content gaps

TV selection is slimmer than movie selection Why It Made the List Streaming services have a reputation as focused on the latest, buzziest titles, but if you're more interested in exploring classics and obscure titles, consider Amazon Prime Video + MGM+. Prime Video pairs original content with a varied library of licensed movies and TV shows, while MGM+ (formerly Epix) is an add-on geared toward movie buffs. MGM+'s television content is pretty thin — that's what Prime Video is there for — but its movie selection is robust and varied. You'll get access to familiar favorites, recent releases, and deep cuts from the MGM library. In addition to on-demand streaming, MGM+ lets you "tune in" to live "channels," similar to how you might watch a classic movie on cable TV. The one head-scratching aspect of the MGM+ library is the occasional gap in its lineup, with individual installments of movie series or notable MGM titles sometimes missing. On a similar note, Prime Video has a slimmer catalog of high-profile original programming than some of its competitors, but it's growing slowly. With the Prime Video + MGM+ bundle, you get up to three simultaneous streams, and two of those can even be watching the same content, at the same time, on separate devices.

Best for Premium Channels: YouTube TV + Entertainment Plus Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $102.98/month

$102.98/month Free Trial? Yes (only for YouTube TV's Base Plan)

Yes (only for YouTube TV's Base Plan) No. of Simultaneous Streams: 3 Pros & Cons Pros Access to 100+ live TV channels

Provides premium channels at a low rate

Unlimited DVR space Cons Among the more expensive services

Not all content is available on-demand

Includes ads Why It Made the List In today's entertainment marketplace, it can seem like every company is creating its own streaming service to silo its content. With YouTube TV + Entertainment Plus, you'll get to break down some of those barriers. The bundle provides a solid combination of live and on-demand content across a variety of networks and genres, along with popular premium channels. YouTube TV provides services similar to a cable TV package but without the extra equipment, fees, or annual contracts. Instead, you can stream over 100 live channels on any of your devices, though you do still get ads. A single subscription supports up to six individual user accounts and up to three simultaneous streams, letting your family members or roommates all watch what they want. Some channels include on-demand content; for those that don't, you can record shows to watch later, thanks to unlimited DVR space on each account. Although YouTube TV has also made forays into original content, its offerings are significantly lighter than the more established streaming services. YouTube TV alone costs $72.99 per month. The Entertainment Plus add-on provides access to HBO Max, Starz, and Showtime for an extra $29.99, which is less than it'd cost to subscribe to those services individually. While you can get a free trial of YouTube TV, there's no free trial offered for Entertainment Plus. YouTube TV + Entertainment Plus' price is higher than many other streaming bundles, but you do get a lot for your money.

Best Basic Bundle: Paramount+ with Showtime Paramount+ Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $11.99/month

$11.99/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Simultaneous Streams: 3 Pros & Cons Pros Very affordable

Has a growing library of content

The premium bundle costs the same as the basic bundle Cons Library still hasn't quite caught up to competitors

Showtime is the only add-on option Why It Made the List If services like Netflix and Hulu are the blockbusters of the streaming world, then Paramount+ is the sleeper hit. Formerly CBS All Access, Paramount+ is the streaming arm of Paramount Global and provides access to Paramount, Viacom, and CBS programming. It's among the newer streaming services and is still growing, evidenced by the fact that the only available add-on is Showtime, but if you want to get in on the ground floor of a fast-growing service, Paramount+ with Showtime is the bundle for you. Paramount+ is available in two tiers: Essential (with ads) and Premium (without ads and including your local CBS station). When bundled with Showtime, though, both are the same price: $11.99 per month. And since bundling Showtime only adds $2 to the cost of a regular Premium subscription, you'll probably find the add-on worth it. With the bundle, you'll be able to watch live sports, including March Madness, UEFA Champions League soccer, and some NFL games, and stream on-demand movies and TV on up to three devices simultaneously. That said, even with Showtime, Paramount+ doesn't have the most eye-popping library — at least not yet. The service is particularly thin on original movies, although it does feature popular titles from years past and even relatively recent releases, especially Paramount-produced films. On the TV side, however, the service is growing fast. It's the current home of Star Trek series past and present, and it's investing in original programming.