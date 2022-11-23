10 Ways to Stream Your Favorite Soccer Teams

The best streaming services for soccer offer a variety of domestic and international matches from the most popular leagues in the game, like the English Premier League, Major League Soccer, and La Liga. Some platforms even provide live stats and other features to enhance your viewing experience while you cheer on your favorite teams. Here are the subscriptions you'll need to catch all the action.

Baseball may be known as America's favorite pastime, but soccer rules the world — and there are plenty of ways to stream the sport in the U.S.

Best Overall: FuboTV Sign Up Now Base price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free trial? Yes

Yes Option to record? Yes

Yes Leagues included: Premier League, MLS, Liga MX, Serie A, Ligue 1, FIFA World Cup Why It Made the List FuboTV's name comes from football (or fútbol), which is what the majority of the world calls soccer, so it's not surprising that the platform leads the pack in terms of coverage. In addition to Major League Soccer (MLS), American subscribers can catch regular season games across a variety of international leagues, as well as World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa de Oro, and Copa América matches. If members of your household want to watch different games airing at the same time, FuboTV allows up to 10 simultaneous streams, meaning no need to furiously switch between feeds. You can even have separate matches playing on your phone, tablet, and TV if you don't want to miss a single moment, though the streamer provides 1,000 hours of DVR space for contests you may miss or want to relive. All of these features can be tested during FuboTV's free trial period.

Peacock Sign Up Now Base price: $4.99/month

$4.99/month Free trial? No

No Option to record? No

No Leagues included: Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Olympics Why It Made the List Peacock, NBC's streaming service, is a must-have for English Premier League fans. In the U.S., EPL (the most watched soccer league in the world) typically broadcasts its matches on either Peacock or USA Network, but any games that air on the latter can be streamed next-day on Peacock. While there's no option to record on the platform, replays, match highlights, and post-game commentary are available on-demand, so there's no need for DVR. In order to watch most soccer games on Peacock, including all 64 World Cup matches, you'll need a Premium subscription ($4.99/month). The service also airs Olympic matchups since NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the Summer Games.

ESPN+ Sign Up Now Base price: $9.99/month

$9.99/month Free trial? No

No Option to record? No

No Leagues included: MLS, Bundesliga, La Liga, Liga MX, USL Why It Made the List ESPN+ streams every out-of-market MLS game, as well as 300+ Bundesliga matches and 380 La Liga matches in both English and Spanish. The FA Cup, Carabao Cup, U.S. Open Cup, and more tournaments can also be viewed on the platform. While ESPN+ doesn't have DVR capabilities, all of the soccer matches that play on the streamer are available on-demand once they've ended. If you start watching a live game after it's already begun, the service gives you the option to follow along in real time or go back to the beginning. Subscribers can filter events by sport or league, making it super easy to find the matchup you want to see.

Fanatiz Sign Up Now Base price: $7.99/month

$7.99/month Free trial? No

No Option to record? No

No Leagues included: Brasileirão A & B, Argentine League, Ligue 1 & 2, LigaPro, Uruguayan Primera División Why It Made the List Fanatiz's coverage heavily favors Latin American leagues, specifically Brasileirão Série A and B and the Argentine League. However, select Ligue 1 and 2 matches can also be streamed on the platform, as can Portugal's Primeira Liga and Turkey's Süper Lig. Subscribers are able to add their favorite teams to a personalized dashboard that includes stats, interactive play-by-play maps of each game, and information about upcoming matches. The service's three soccer-specific plans are: Brasileirão Play ($7.99/month) — primarily covers Brazil's top league, featuring commentary in Brazilian Portuguese

($7.99/month) — primarily covers Brazil's top league, featuring commentary in Brazilian Portuguese AFA Play ($7.99/month) — access to live and on-demand matches from the Argentine Football Association

($7.99/month) — access to live and on-demand matches from the Argentine Football Association Front Row Monthly ($9.99/month) — includes live Brasileirão and AFA coverage, games from a handful of other leagues, and 2,000+ hours of on-demand content

Sling TV Sign Up Now Base price: $40/month

$40/month Free trial? No

No Option to record? Yes

Yes Leagues included: Premier League, MLS, Liga MX, FIFA World Cup Why It Made the List With access to NBC, USA Network, and FS1, Sling Blue subscribers can catch select Premier League, MLS, and Liga MX matches. Though this may seem limited, the platform actually offers several unique bundles that expand the scope. Sling breaks down these offerings by league: Premier League: Sling Blue + Peacock ($45/month)

Sling Blue + Peacock ($45/month) MLS: Sling Blue ($40/month) — add on Sports Extra ($11/month) for more matches

Sling Blue ($40/month) — add on Sports Extra ($11/month) for more matches Liga MX: Sling Blue ($40/month) — add on Sports Extra ($11/month) for more matches

Sling Blue ($40/month) — add on Sports Extra ($11/month) for more matches Ligue 1: World Sports add-on ($10/month)

World Sports add-on ($10/month) La Liga: World Sports add-on ($10/month) Sling's Sports Extra add-on comes with beIN Sports and FS2, while the World Sports add-on also includes beIN Sports.

DirecTV Stream Sign Up Now Base price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free trial? Yes

Yes Option to record? Yes

Yes Leagues included: Premier League, MLS, La Liga, Liga MX, Serie A, NWSL, NCAA, FIFA World Cup Even if you subscribe to DirecTV Stream's cheapest plan (the Entertainment plan for $69.99 per month), there are plenty of soccer matches to watch via Fox, FS1, NBC, ESPN, USA Network, and TNT, including the World Cup tournament. When you upgrade to the Choice package ($89.99/month), you'll get access to college conference networks such as the Big Ten, ACCN, and SEC, allowing you to keep up with your favorite NCAA teams. DirecTV Stream has many features that'll appeal to sports fans, like no cap on recordings and unlimited simultaneous streams on your home network. If you're hesitant about the amount of soccer coverage available, prospective subscribers can test any of the service's plans for free.

Paramount+ Sign Up Now Base price: $4.99/month

$4.99/month Free trial? Yes

Yes Option to record? No

No Leagues included: UEFA Champions League, Argentine Primera División, Serie A, Brasileirão A, NWSL Paramount+ is the streaming home of the UEFA Champions League, Europe's most prestigious soccer tournament. In the competition's dedicated Paramount+ hub, subscribers can watch live game coverage as well as pre- and post-game commentary that they won't find anywhere else. The Live Time Shifting feature allows you to pause, rewind, and fast-forward any of the matches. Select Argentinean, Italian, and Brazilian games can also be streamed live on the platform with the Essential plan ($4.99/month) and are available for on-demand viewing after the final whistle is blown. To enable notifications for your favorite teams, subscribers need to download the Paramount+ app.

Vidgo Sign Up Now Base price: $59.95/month

$59.95/month Free trial? No

No Option to record? Yes

Yes Leagues included: Premier League, MLS, Liga MX, La Liga, FIFA World Cup, NCAA You may not be watching soccer in a stadium, but Vidgo still turns the sport into a social event. Subscribers can initiate a watch party with friends and family using Social TV, which allows you to chat with other viewers in real time. Stream select matches on the following Vidgo channels: Fox — MLS, World Cup

Fox Deportes — Liga MX

FS1 — MLS, Liga MX, World Cup

FS2 — Liga MX

ESPN — MLS, La Liga

ESPN Deportes — Liga MX

ABC — MLS

TUDN — Liga MX

Univision — Liga MX Vidgo's base package, known as the Plus plan ($59.95/month), also carries the Big Ten, ACCN, SEC, Pac-12, and other college networks, allowing you to stream NCAA women's and men's soccer games throughout the season.

YouTube TV Sign Up Now Base price: $34.99/month

$34.99/month Free trial? Yes

Yes Option to record? Yes

Yes Leagues included: Premier League, Ligue 1, La Liga, MLS, NWSL, NCAA Spanish speakers can catch a lot of international league games with YouTube TV's Spanish Plan ($34.99/month), which carries beIN Sports en Español, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, and more channels. While English speakers have access to Fox, FS1 and 2, ESPN, NBC Sports, TNT, and USA Network through the Base plan ($64.99/month), true soccer fans should consider adding on the Sports Plus bundle ($10.99/month) to get beIn Sports and Fox Soccer Plus. Whether you're streaming on a smart TV or mobile device, there are four different views subscribers can watch in: Stats view: Displays real-time stats for the game you're watching

Displays real-time stats for the game you're watching Key plays view: Tracks important plays, making it easy for you to revisit them

Tracks important plays, making it easy for you to revisit them Scores view: Shows live scores across a specific sports league

Shows live scores across a specific sports league Hide all scores view: Protects you from spoilers on all devices