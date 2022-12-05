The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now

When it comes to finding your next show to binge-watch on Netflix, the options are seemingly limitless.

Wednesday

Tim Burton is the latest director to take on the mysterious and spooky Addams Family with this eight-episode series, which focuses on the elder Addams child, Wednesday, as she navigates her new supernatural high school. Jenny Ortega plays the titular role while Catherine Zeta-Jones, Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci, who starred as Wednesday Addams in 1991's Addams Family, play supporting roles, among several others.

Firefly Lane

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the return of Firefly Lane since the series first premiered on Netflix in February 2021. Based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, the show follows Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) as they navigate their 30-year friendship and transition from teens to adults. The second season will be split into two parts, with part 1 premiering on Dec. 2, 2022, and part 2 releasing sometime in 2023.

From Scratch

Zoë Saldana stars in this emotional series chronicling one couple's tumultuous love story. From Scratch, based on Tembi Locke's 2019 memoir of the same name, focuses on Amahle "Amy" Wheeler (Saldaña) and her experience as a Black American woman marrying into a very traditional Sicilian family. This rom-com premise might seem like an easy watch, but be ready for a heartbreaking twist.

Love Is Blind

Is love really blind? This reality show, designed as a social experiment, aims to discover. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey host the series, during which contestants get engaged before ever seeing each other. After the proposal, they can meet and experience the real world together before deciding if they will ultimately say, "I do." The third season premiered in October 2022, but all three seasons of the popular series are worth a binge.

The Crown

This beloved period drama focuses on the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the British throne at only 25 years old. With an ever-evolving cast, including Claire Foy, Matt Smith and Olivia Colman, The Crown is an award-winning series known for stunning performances and intricate storylines, all based on the Royal family.

Derry Girls

This three-season teen sitcom begins in 1994 in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles. Underscored by references to the real-life historical tension between U.K. loyalists and the Irish nationalists, the comedy tells the fictional story of five friends (Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn) going through the highs and lows of secondary school.

The Watcher

This Ryan Murphy series is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who bought their dream house in Westfield, New Jersey, in 2014. Before even moving in, the couple started receiving threatening letters from a stalker, who called themselves The Watcher. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, the show focuses on the Broaddus family's experience with the stalker — who has not yet been identified.

Manifest

In this popular sci-fi series, a plane goes missing — and its passengers presumed dead — before it mysteriously lands five and a half years after its departure. As the passengers of Flight 828 return to reality and their future, they discover they have supernatural abilities and face otherworldly threats. Though the show was initially canceled by NBC in June 2021, Netflix saved the series after a Change.org petition to keep the show alive attracted over 95,000 signatures. Its fourth and final season is split into two parts, the first of which premiered on the streamer in November 2022.

The Great British Baking Show

This wholesome reality competition series, featuring Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith as judges, allows 12 amateur bakers to compete in weekly challenges to show off their chops. In each episode, the judges eliminate one contestant until the final competition, where Hollywood and Leith crown Britain's best amateur baker.

Bridgerton

The riveting TV drama based on Julia Quinn's best-selling romance novels took the world by storm when it first premiered in late 2020. Each season follows the love story of one sibling of the Bridgerton family as they navigate their feelings and societal pressure in Regency-era London. The first season focused on Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), while the second followed her brother Andrew (Jonathan Bailey) on his own quest for love. Production is currently underway on season 3, which will stray from the book order and focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) budding romance.

Buying Beverly Hills

If you're a fan of Selling Sunset, this reality TV series is a great addition to your queue. The show follows Mauricio Umansky and his team at The Agency, a family-run real estate firm representing luxury properties in Beverly Hills, California. Get ready for plenty of drama and lavish homes.

Inside Man

The Steven Moffat series follows an inmate on death row as he helps solve a disappearance. Starring Stanley Tucci and David Tennant, this crime thriller keeps viewers guessing over the course of its four episodes. It's a chilling and twisted story highlighting Tucci and Tennant's impressive acting.

Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this sci-fi series starts in the 1980s in small-town Hawkins, Indiana. The show follows the adventures of a group of teenagers as they battle the supernatural and uncover secret government experiments. With an all-star cast including Millie Bobby Brown, Maya Hawke and Finn Wolfhard, the series is as heartwarming as it is terrifying. Seasons 1-4 are all available to stream now, while season 5 is expected to start filming sometime in 2023.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities

Each episode of Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities explores a different horror story. Most of the tales are based on short stories, each more chilling than the next, though two of the episodes were co-written by the master of horror, Guillermo del Toro, himself.

Gilmore Girls

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel star in this witty comedy, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show explores the relationship between Lorelai Gilmore (Graham) and her daughter Rory Gilmore (Bledel) in their small town of Stars Hollow. Tune in for the fast-paced dialogue, complicated family dynamics and quirky characters.

New Girl

This sitcom is a great watch for fans of Friends and How I Met Your Mother. The ensemble cast features Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, Damon Wayans Jr. and Lamorne Morris. After a tough breakup, Jess (Deschanel) moves in with three guys she doesn't know, and seven seasons' worth of comedy ensues.

Dash & Lily

This Christmas series, released in 2020, is based on the book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. As teenagers Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis) trade anonymous notes and dares, they start to fall for each other.

Virgin River

This drama series follows nurse practitioner Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge), who recently moved to a remote Northern California town called Virgin River, determined to find a new start. When she arrives, she has immediate tension with her new boss and romantic chemistry with a local pub owner — but there's a lot of mystery surrounding Mel's history.

Seinfeld

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld, this Emmy-winning sitcom follows the lives of four friends living in N.Y.C. Dubbed "the show about nothing," Seinfeld is all about laughing at the small stuff — like finding parking or getting takeout. The cast features Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards.

Arrested Development

Meet the Bluths, a dysfunctional family who made their money in real estate. When the family patriarch goes to prison, his son Michael takes over the doomed company — along with his eccentric relatives. This cult classic features Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, Tony Hale and Jessica Walter.

Community

Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi and Alison Brie star in this fast-paced and self-referential sitcom. When Jeff Winger (McHale) gets disbarred for a fake bachelor's degree, he returns to school. At Greendale Community College, Jeff starts a Spanish study group to flirt with Britta Perry (Jacobs), but eventually befriends his quirky classmates.

Dead to Me

Liz Feldman created this dark dramedy starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. After Jen (Applegate) loses her husband in a hit-and-run, the two women form an unlikely friendship — but Judy (Cardellini) has a terrible secret that could ruin everything. The show's third and final season premiered on Netflix on Nov. 17.

Emily in Paris

This Darren Star-created series is the perfect romantic comedy for a fix of Parisian scenery and low-stakes drama. When American marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) moves to Paris for work, she struggles to adjust to her new home and co-workers. With seemingly endless faux pas and Midwestern naiveté, Emily In Paris is a great watch for a good laugh. Season 3 is set to premiere on Dec. 21.

The Witcher

Geralt of Rivia, the titular "witcher," is a monster hunter with supernatural powers and the focus of this fantasy drama series. Though his skills are needed by the villagers, he's often ostracized for his abilities. Based on the book series and subsequent video game of the same name, the first three seasons of The Witcher star Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan. While a season 3 release date has not yet been confirmed, Netflix has already renewed the show for a fourth season — and announced that Liam Hemsworth will take over for Cavill after season 3.

Peaky Blinders

Set in 1919, this period piece follows a gang run by the Shelby family called the Peaky Blinders. The show focuses on the Birmingham, England, crime syndicate, as Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) and his family work to establish their dominance while being tailed by policeman Major Chester Campbell (Sam Neill). The series' sixth and final season dropped in February 2022, but the cast is set to return for a movie that's expected to premiere sometime in 2024.

Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking follows one of Mumbai's top matchmakers, Sima Taparia, as she guides her clients through the arranged marriage process in today's modern dating world. Expect bold personalities and complicated wish lists on this reality show, which was recently renewed for a third season in March 2022.

Never Have I Ever

In this romantic dramedy, an Indian-American high school student struggles to deal with her father's sudden death. Created by Mindy Kaling, this show is a great choice if you're looking for a sweet coming-of-age story.

The Good Place

This Emmy-nominated comedy explores what happens after death. In the series, which ran for four seasons on NBC, humans are either sent to "the Good Place" or "the Bad Place" depending on how they behaved morally throughout their life. The ensemble cast features Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Ted Danson and Jameela Jamil.

Black Mirror

If you're in the mood to be creeped out, this dystopian anthology series is a good place to start. Often described as "trippy," Black Mirror explores futuristic, high-tech worlds and their unique dangers. All five seasons streaming on Netflix are worth tuning in for.

Friday Night Lights

When Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) becomes the head coach for the Dillon High School football team, his only focus is to win. However, when a tragedy throws the town and team for a loop, Eric has to manage a team that isn't acting like one. If you're intrigued by the twists and turns of Texas football, this is one to watch.

Sex Education

Otis Milburn's mom is a sex therapist, and he brings her expertise to his fellow secondary school students by offering therapy sessions in an abandoned school bathroom. Each episode tackles a student's query with sensitivity and honesty. This British coming-of-age comedy features Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa.

Orange Is the New Black

In this drama, privileged PR executive Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) is sentenced to prison for a 10-year-old crime she thought she had left behind. Based on the eponymous memoir by Piper Kerman, what really makes Orange Is the New Black stand out is its host of complex and eccentric characters. The deadpan humor adds some levity to a series that explores the hardships of women in the prison system.

Anne with an E

Based on the children's book Anne of Green Gables, this show centers on a young orphan recently adopted by a pair of elderly siblings. The heartwarming story follows Anne (Amybeth McNulty) as she adjusts to her new life and searches for belonging. Watch it for the impressive acting and emotional storytelling.

Outer Banks

This TV drama follows four teenagers as they search for a legendary treasure, which is connected to the disappearance of their ringleader John B's father. Through the group's investigation, the show also explores how the Outer Banks of North Carolina are divided between two groups, the wealthy "Kooks" and the working-class "Pogues." Watch for a suspenseful story and interesting characters.

Outlander

When a World War II nurse accidentally travels back in time from 1945 to 1743, she must hide her real identity to survive. Outlander is filled with romance, science fiction and adventure, like the popular novel series on which it is based.

The Lincoln Lawyer

Inspired by Michael Connelly's novel of the same name, this legal drama follows Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), who takes on a high-profile murder case. As more dark secrets come to light, Mickey struggles to figure out what really happened, all while trying to win his case and build up his reputation.

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy is iconic for good reason. The medical drama features an all-star cast — including Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh and Katherine Heigl — and a constantly evolving plot line. Tune in to get emotional and see what all the hype is about.

Madam Secretary

This political drama follows a retired CIA agent (Téa Leoni) who is suddenly named secretary of state after her predecessor's untimely death. If you're interested in politics and international relations (or used to watch The West Wing), add this series to your queue.

This political drama follows a retired CIA agent (Téa Leoni) who is suddenly named secretary of state after her predecessor's untimely death. If you're interested in politics and international relations (or used to watch The West Wing), add this series to your queue.

The Sinner

Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) investigates murder cases in a small New York town — with a new mystery to solve each season. This crime procedural has received many award nominations, and Pullman's impressive acting skills are just one highlight. Tune in for the chilling and suspenseful stories that will keep you guessing.

Queer Eye

In this reality series, the Fab Five — Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski — visit their "hero," usually nominated by a friend or family member, and give them individualized fashion, lifestyle and hair makeovers. Known for its optimism and chemistry, this show is the perfect pick-me-up.

Get Organized with The Home Edit

This reality TV show is all about organization. Expert home organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin visit their clients' homes — among them Reese Witherspoon and Khloé Kardashian — and help make the most of their space. If you like home improvement shows and impressive before-and-afters, the show is seriously satisfying.

