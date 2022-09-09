Here Are the Streaming Services You'll Need to Watch NFL Games This Season

Pro tip: You can watch Sunday Night Football for as little as $4.99 per month.

$64.99/month Free Trial? Yes YouTube TV has football fans covered, offering subscribers the channels they need to catch both NFL and college games, including CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox, NFL Network, and ESPN. If you follow a particular NCAA conference, YouTube TV's Base plan also includes the Big Ten, ACC, and SEC networks, so you can watch your favorite college teams go head-to-head. Get a taste of the games available to you with a free trial (the length of time changes during different promotional periods). Other Sports to Watch Stream NBA and MLB games as well as Major League Soccer, the PGA Tour, and pro tennis championships. YouTube TV's Sports Plus add-on gives viewers access to motorsports, horse racing, and international sports channels.

$69.99/month Free Trial? No (live TV channels are not included in Hulu's free trial) With Hulu + Live TV, subscribers can watch NFL games on NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN. Like YouTube TV, Hulu also has the NFL network, which, in addition to matchups, hosts year-round NFL commentary programs. Hulu unlocks even more great sports content for subscribers through its bundle with ESPN+, including the 30 for 30 documentary series highlighting many great players and moments in NFL history. Other Sports to Watch Major League and Premier League Soccer, NBA, WNBA, and NCAA basketball are all available to watch with the Hulu + Live TV and ESPN+ bundle, which also includes Disney+.

$9.99/month Free Trial? No Other sports leagues may get a little bit more love than the NFL on ESPN+, but football aficionados can still find value in the streaming service. The platform simulcasts a handful of Monday Night Football games, plus more than 500 college match-ups. If you're interested in more than the live games, ESPN+ also has many original series for viewers to enjoy, including Detail with Peyton Manning and NFL Primetime, one of the nation's most popular sports commentary shows. On top of all that, an ESPN+ subscription grants access to the network's extensive NFL archive, allowing you to rewatch some of the leagues best games. Other Sports to Watch Major League Soccer is probably the top sport to watch on ESPN+, though PGA Tour coverage and NCAA basketball are also popular.

$8.99/month Free Trial? Yes Amazon is ready to tackle the competition: Starting in 2022, Prime Video is the only place to watch Thursday Night Football (excluding the season opener and the Thanksgiving game, both of which air on NBC) — and it comes at no extra cost to Prime subscribers. Though that's the extent of Amazon's NFL content, the one-day-a-week coverage is reportedly costing the streamer $1 billion a year. If you're new to Prime Video, definitely take advantage of the platform's 30-day free trial — one of the longest in the industry. Other Sports to Watch WNBA games are free to watch with a Prime Video membership, but networks like NBA TV and MLB.TV need to be added on to your base subscription.

$4.99/month Free Trial? No Given that Peacock is NBC's streaming service, it lets subscribers watch every Sunday Night Football game that airs on the broadcast network. That's close to 20 match-ups per season. Peacock also hosts a plethora of daytime sports talk shows that center around the NFL. While the platform does have a free version, it doesn't support live sports, so customers will either have to pay for Peacock Premium or Peacock Plus, which both cost under $10 per month. Other Sports to Watch Major sporting events presented by Peacock include Premier League matches, WWE fights, and MLB games.

$69.99/month Free Trial? Yes On Mondays and Sundays, DirecTV Stream subscribers can watch in-market NFL games via NBC, CBS, Fox, or ESPN. Unfortunately, out-of-market games are only available through DirecTV Satellite's NFL Sunday Ticket package, which is not an option on the company's streaming platform. However, by subscribing to DirecTV Stream's Choice, Ultimate, or Premier plans, viewers gain access to a ton of college football content through networks like the Big Ten, SEC, ACC, ESPNU, and more. Each plan comes with a free trial, unlimited streams, and unlimited cloud DVR storage. DirecTV Stream is also one of the best streamers for regional sports networks because of its wide coverage. Other Sports to Watch Basketball, baseball, hockey, and international soccer are just some of the additional sports that can be streamed on this service.

$69.99/month Free Trial? Yes FuboTV is our pick for best sports streaming service, so NFL diehards should be satisfied with the channel lineup. Subscribers have access to NBC, Fox, ABC, CBS, ESPN, and the NFL Network, which cover most in-network games—except for Thursday Night Football. All of that is included in FuboTV's base plan, but with the Sports Plus add-on ($10.99/month), subscribers get NFL RedZone and a handful of NCAA conference networks. You can test out this add-on, and more than a dozen others, during Fubo's free trial period. Other Sports to Watch In addition to the Sports Plus add-on, FuboTV has bundles for international sports, extreme and outdoor sports, and NBA League Pass, which includes up to 40 out-of-market NBA games per week.

$4.99/month Free Trial? Yes The NFL coverage on Paramount+ is not as well-rounded as some of the other streamers', because the service strictly simulcasts games that air on your local CBS channel. That's still two Sunday afternoon games per week (with a few exceptions). You can also watch any college match-ups that air on CBS, though you're far more likely to find what you're looking for on ESPN+, FuboTV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, or Hulu + Live TV. Other Sports to Watch Paramount+ likes to plug its coverage of the UEFA Champions League, and with a Premium subscription ($9.99/month), viewers gain access to SEC football, NCAA basketball, and more CBS sports.

$35/month Free Trial? No Sling TV has been a pioneer in the cord-cutting movement, offering customization and flexibility through two very different base plans. NFL enthusiasts will get the most out of Sling's Blue package, which has NBC, Fox, and the NFL Network. But in order to get ESPN as well, subscribers must upgrade to the Orange & Blue plan for $50 per month. If college football is more important to you, Sling Orange plus the Sports Extra add-on gets you every game on ABC with ESPN3 simulcast as well as conference network coverage from the SEC, ACC, and Pac-12. Other Sports to Watch MLB, NBA, NHL, and Premier League games are all popular on Sling. Wrestling, boxing, and other combat sports are also readily available.