What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
From Abbott Elementary to The Dropout, 2022 is already shaping up to be jammed with incredible new TV shows. Here are the ones you can't miss.
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
There's a reason everyone you know is watching Abbott Elementary: It's just. That. Good. The show (created by star Quinta Brunson) clicks right out the gate, bringing all the comedy and heart you could want from the teachers' lounge of an under-resourced Philadelphia school. Everyone in the cast is a joy, but you'll be cackling out loud at the antics ofdelusional principal Ava (played by Janelle James). —Alex Apatoff
The Dropout (Hulu)
Amanda Seyfried excels as one-time billionaire fraudster and founder of the medical company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes. This Hulu limited series captures viewers' attention from the start by shining a harsh spotlight on the empathy-lacking behavior of the Stanford University dropout and slowly attempts to untangle the web of lies and corruption that ultimately led to her downfall. The story takes so many twists and turns that if it wasn't based on a true story, there's no way you'd believe it was real. —Jodi Guglielmi
Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Netflix)
We love a good Netflix docuseries, but Bad Vegan might just take the cake as the craziest of them all. The four-episode series follows Pure Food & Wine owner Sarma Melngailis, who went from celebrated restaurateur to fugitive on the run when she and her husband Anthony Strangis swiped nearly $2 million from investors and employees. The pair made headlines when they were famously arrested in May 2016 after ordering a non-vegan Domino's pizza to the Tennessee motel room where they were hiding out. But it turns out, the true story of what happened is even stranger than has been reported. Just wait until you get to the meat suit! —Dave Quinn
Severance (Apple TV+)
It's difficult enough to imagine true work-life balance, but a total work life/personal life separation? This clever — and, at times, unhinged — dystopian drama, directed by Ben Stiller and Aoife McArdle, sets up a world where staffers (led by Adam Scott) at the ominous biotech company Lumon Industries can opt for a procedure that severs non-work memories from time spent in the office. The result is packed with more twists than the strangely empty, brightly lit hallways of the subterranean office space where the severed spend their days. —Breanne L. Heldman
The Tourist (HBO Max)
An Irishman (Belfast's Jamie Dornan, giving his best performance since The Fall) is driving through the Outback, singing "Bette Davis Eyes" to himself, when he's chased off the road by an inexplicably malevolent trucker. He comes to in a hospital with most of his memory wiped clean — and no ID. A note in his pocket, however, spells out a meeting scheduled in another town, so he heads there to find some answers. What he finds instead is lots of trouble. This six-episode series starts out feeling familiar — macho loner lost in a hostile world of sun, dust and violence — but it proves to be inventively tricky. And it ends with quite a kick. —Tom Gliatto
Moon Knight (Disney+)
Oscar Isaac has given us many strong performances (Ex Machina, Annihilation, Scenes From a Marriage), most of them of an almost crushing gravitas — even his first appearance in the Marvel Universe (2016's X-Men: Apocalypse) was as a stone-faced supervillain. Here we get a new Oscar Isaac — funny, playful and lively — as he returns to Marvel for this entertaining series, which has him shifting, splitting and doubling identities (one of them is British and works in a museum gift shop) and at times becoming Moon Knight, who looks like a moth in a suit. There are also some ancient Egyptian gods. If it's boredom you're after, Moon Knight won't do it. —Tom Gliatto
WeCrashed (Apple TV+)
Jared Leto stars as eccentric WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann alongside Anne Hathaway who plays his business partner and wife. The drama may center around the chaotic rise and disastrous fall of the co-working space startup, but at the core of the series is the love story between the Neumanns. And money. Lots and lots of money. —Emily Strohm
Single Drunk Female (Freeform)
Tackling addiction through a comedic lens isn't an easy feat, but what makes this series work is its leading lady, Sofia Black-D'Elia (The Night Of, The Mick) as Samantha, a 28-year-old alcoholic forced to move back in with her mother (Ally Sheedy) after hitting rock bottom. You can't help but root for Samantha as she goes through a series of ups and downs while navigating her sobriety journey, including her crush James (Garrick Bernard), who is also in recovery. —Dory Jackson
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Ozark's Julia Garner continues to impress as strange-accented, superbly styled fake German heiress Anna Delvey — or is it Sorokin? — who manages to scam New York City socialites and banks out of untold amounts of money, goods and services from 2013 until her arrest in 2017. Ambitious journalist Vivian (Anna Chlumsky) helps unravel her story in the Shonda Rhimes-created series. —Breanne L. Heldman
The Thing About Pam (NBC)
As Pam Hupp, the woman at the center of a 2011 Missouri murder case, Renée Zellweger is buried in makeup that makes her look like a sour, frumped-up Martha Stewart. There's a slightly condescending satiric humor both to her performance and to this true-crime miniseries, as if a grave miscarriage of justice were funnier because it happened in the suburban Midwest. But the story, on its own terms, is riveting. —Tom Gliatto
As We See It (Prime Video)
In this rewarding series, roommates Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki) and Violet (Sue Ann Pien) are all on the autism spectrum and all doing their best to engage with a complicated world. The three stars also identify as being on the spectrum. —Tom Gliatto
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Lily James and Sebastian Stan star as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in this Hulu limited series, which tells the dramatic story of how their infamous sex tape in the '90s was leaked to the public by disgruntled contractor Rand Gauthier (Seth Rogen). While Stan and Rogen's performances are both noteworthy — even with Stan's bizarre conversation with his love appendage in one scene — it is James who steals the show. In what's probably her best performance to date, James offers a heartbreaking account into the impacts of the tape on Anderson, including how it led to years of sexual shaming and victimization for the rising Baywatch star. —Joelle Goldstein
The Afterparty (Apple TV+)
The whodunit genre is nothing new, but what makes this series fun, exciting and fresh is the stacked cast (including Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Ben Schwartz) and clever storytelling. Once you learns the murderer's identity in the season finale, you want to rewatch it all over again to see what clues you may have missed. —Dory Jackson
Julia (HBO Max)
British actress Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley) plays Julia Child in an eight-episode series focusing on the culinary giant's initial foray into TV in the early '60s. Lancashire's Child has little in common with Meryl Streep's robust, bustling version in Julie & Julia (2009). Her performance is gentler, more inward. Softly cooing and cheeping, like a hen settling down to sleep, she's very touching. To members of her audience daunted by a soufflé recipe, Julia advises: "All you have to do is plunge in.… That's the key not only to the kitchen but to life itself." —Tom Gliatto
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 best-selling novel, Pachinko is a multigenerational epic, sweeping yet at times passionately intimate, about the fortunes of a Korean family through the 20th century — beginning in 1915, an era of Japanese colonial oppression. The huge cast includes Youn Yuh-jung, who won Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars last year for Minari. (She has a uniquely touching scene talking about the flavors of Japanese vs. Korean rice.) Addictive! —Tom Gliatto
Wolf Like Me (Peacock)
This six-episode dramedy follows the unusual love story between Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher) — two individuals with painful and complicated pasts that seemingly find comfort in each other after relocating to Adelaide, Australia. There's only one tiny (er, large) problem: Mary's real identity could pose a serious threat to their relationship… and Gary's life. It's a bizarre tale that leaves you wondering: does love truly conquer all?—Christina Dugan Ramirez
Life & Beth (Hulu)
Amy Schumer gives her most endearingly earnest performance yet in Life & Beth, complete with moments of the candid humor she's become known for. This deeply personal comedy drama, costarring Michael Cera, examines generational trauma in a healing way that will have viewers crying cathartic tears. —Glenn Garner
Pieces of Her (Netflix)
Toni Collette and Bella Heathcoate complement each other as a mother with a lifetime of dangerous secrets and a daughter seeking the truth after her life begins unraveling. The Netflix thriller, based on a novel by Karin Slaughter, takes viewers on a cross-country adventure full of espionage, assassins and family secrets. —Glenn Garner
Pivoting (Fox)
Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin and Maggie Q are a winning trio in this Fox sitcom about three friends coping with the death of their longtime pal. Even with a devastating loss at the core of the group's journey, the series still proves to be both relatable and comical as the ladies pivot their lives to discover what makes them happiest. Even better, viewers will wish they could be a part of this tight-knit friend group. —Dory Jackson
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Both thoughtful and thought-provoking, this four-part docuseries directed and produced by comedian W. Kamau Bell looks at the disturbing paradox that is the life and career of Bill Cosby, through the eyes of comedians, journalists and survivors. —Breanne L. Heldman
The Gilded Age (HBO)
Immense wealth, social status and the conflict between old and new money are at the center of this gorgeous and strikingly funny historical drama created by Julian Fellowes of Downton Abbey fame. Cynthia Nixon and a particularly acerbic Christine Baranski star in the drama set in the late 1800s in New York City. —Emily Strohm