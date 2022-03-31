What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far

We love a good Netflix docuseries, but Bad Vegan might just take the cake as the craziest of them all. The four-episode series follows Pure Food & Wine owner Sarma Melngailis, who went from celebrated restaurateur to fugitive on the run when she and her husband Anthony Strangis swiped nearly $2 million from investors and employees. The pair made headlines when they were famously arrested in May 2016 after ordering a non-vegan Domino's pizza to the Tennessee motel room where they were hiding out. But it turns out, the true story of what happened is even stranger than has been reported. Just wait until you get to the meat suit! —Dave Quinn