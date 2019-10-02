The Best New Fall TV Shows of 2019

Unbelievable
Marie (Booksmart’s Kaitlyn Dever), a teenager in Washington State, has been raped, but her account of the crime as she recounts it to the police — then re-recounts it — becomes inconsistent, close to incoherent. The police conclude she fabricated the whole thing. Three years later two detectives in Colorado start working together on rape cases that sound like Marie’s. These women are played by the phenomenal Toni Collette and Merritt Wever, both performing with a grounded, take-charge alertness that drives this gripping procedural. (Available now on Netflix)
Godfather of Harlem
In one of the strongest performances of the fall season, Forest Whitaker plays real-life mobster Bumpy Johnson. Just out of prison in 1963, he returns to Harlem and finds that running a crime syndicate is like riding a bike — you remember how to do it, even if the wheels have lost air. But heroin is flooding the streets, and the Italians he’s worked with in the past are being disrespectful. Whitaker gives us the impression we’re watching thoughts and plans slowly roll around in Bumpy’s mind, but this is a deception — his actions are always sudden, and his dexterity with a straight razor will make you jump. The biggest surprise, though, is that Bumpy may have nobler aspirations too. (Epix, Sundays at 10 p.m.)
Nancy Drew
This fun new series, at least the third TV incarnation of the teen detective, is infected by a dank, near-Gothic level of adolescent anxiety — fans of Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will be happy. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) has always been drawn to detection. When she was a child, she says, “it was more than just a hobby — it was part of who I was.” Sick kitten alert! Now working as waitress in a fog-shrouded town by the sea, she’s also a suspect in a murder. Phone footage of the crime scene reveals an amorphous shape that might be — a ghost? Get cracking, Nancy. (The CW, Wednesdays at 9 p.m., premiering Oct. 9)
mixed-ish
This smart new sitcom is a prequel spinoff of the ABC hit black-ish. It’s the 1980s backstory of Rainbow Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross). She’s played as a girl by Arica Himmel, with Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tika Sumpter as her parents. (ABC, Tuesdays at 9 p.m.)
Stumptown
Set in Portland, Oregon, Stumptown stars Cobie Smulders as a private investigator named Dex Parios. The show can be loosely categorized as scruff-noir, an engaging genre that includes Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling’s The Nice Guys and FX’s Terriers. There are touches of emotional darkness — Dex really hasn’t gotten over five tours in Afghanistan — and a sense that life is what it is, cops, robbers and all. (ABC, Wednesdays at 10 p.m.)
Batwoman
If you happened to be a member of the Gotham City Chamber of Commerce, you’d throw your arms open wide to welcome Batwoman (Ruby Rose). One of the comic-book world’s few gay superheroes, she’s a feather in the bat-eared helmet of any community that celebrates diversity. What can be as satisfying as a superhero in step with the times? And unlike Batgirl (remember her?), Batwoman is as stoic and humorless as Batman himself. But where is the Caped Crusader? At the start of what’s likely to be the latest hit in the DC universe, he’s been AWOL for three years, even though his signal still gleams against the night clouds like a milk stain on black velvet. Crime is through the roof, and a new supervillain has shown up. She’s named Alice (Rachel Skarsten) — just Alice, like “Cooper” — and it’s too soon to understand her motives (she may remind you of Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin, all blonde and kinky). Meanwhile, Batwoman is really Bruce Wayne’s cousin Kate Kane. The premiere has to go through a lot of plot before Kate finds herself in the Bat Cave with one of Bruce’s employees, gazing on Batman’s empty uniform. “I need you to fix this suit,” she tells him. “This suit is literal perfection,” he answers. “It will be,” she says, “when it fits a woman.” (The CW, Sundays at 8 p.m., premiering Oct. 6)
The Unicorn
Walton Goggins isn’t exactly the guy you’d typically turn to as a romantic lead — he’s best known for grittier roles in shows like Justified and movies by Quentin Tarantino — but he’s absolutely charming here. His character, Wade, is a devoted father of two who decides he’s ready to step into back into the dating scene following the death of his wife a year ago. Thankfully, he’s surrounded by terrific friends, played by terrific comedic actors like Rob Corddry, Michaela Watkins, and Omar Benson Miller. (CBS, Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.) —Breanne L. Heldman
Evil
Evil might be thought of as Supernatural for skeptical adults or Los Espookys for the morally serious. Teamed with an investigator from the Catholic Church named David Acosta (Mike Colter), psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) begins to wonder whether hellish crimes are in fact generated by hell. (A demon showing up by your bed will do that to you.) The pilot is creepy and brainy. (CBS, Thursdays at 10 p.m.)
Prodigal Son
Criminal psychologist Malcolm Bright (The Walking Dead‘s Tom Payne) is a serial-killer expert with an invaluable source — his father (Michael Sheen) is in prison for having murdered 23 people. In the pilot Sheen nicely underplays Pop’s lethal brilliance. Smiling beneath his beard, he seems as harmless — for now — as a wooly caterpillar. (Fox, Mondays at 9 p.m.)
First Wives Club
The classic 1996 movie gets the TV adaptation treatment — but doesn’t lose an ounce of funny. Michelle Buteau, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and Jill Scott play the trio of ladies living, learning, and laughing together as they struggle with the dissolutions of their respective marriages. (Available now on BET+)
Country Music
Director Ken Burns’s massive projects are the documentary equivalent of big-box stores. You find everything neatly laid out, aisle upon aisle, and the items all in place, carefully marked and contributing to a harmonic whole that hums with enterprise. If the 16-hour Country doesn’t have the raw, joyous vitality we associate with the likes of Hank Williams or Loretta Lynn, it’s full of riveting, memorable detail. The original title of “Crazy,” the Patsy Cline classic written by Willie Nelson, was “Stupid.” (PBS, check local listings)
Emergence
Something — maybe a prop plane, maybe a drone — has crashed and burned on the beach. Arriving on the scene, the police chief (Allison Tolman) discovers a girl (Alexa Swinton) whose memory is a blank. The chief names her Piper, but we start to suspect she should be called E.T. Audiences may or may not be in the mood for this kind of teased-out puzzle drama, but Tolman (Fargo)is excellent. She always is. (ABC, Tuesdays at 10 p.m.)
Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
This three-part miniseries explores the thoughts, life and philanthropic work of the Microsoft cofounder, now 63 and worth an estimated $105 billion. Some basic data: He likes to eat hamburger. And this is his greatest fear: “I don’t want my brain to stop working.” (Available now on Netflix)
Carol's Second Act
Having wrapped up her likable sitcom The Middle on ABC, Patricia Heaton returns to CBS, her Everybody Loves Raymond home base, with a new vehicle. A 50-year-old med student, Carol approaches her new hospital duties with a giddy, at times giggly enthusiasm. She connects with patients, less so with her supervisor — who orders her to collect stool samples. (CBS, Thursdays at 9:30 p.m.)
The Politician
Ryan Murphy’s first Netflix project is the saga of an ambitious high school senior (Ben Platt) equipped with a blueprint to earn him success upon success and ultimately land him in the White House. First up: winning class president. But elections, even at this level, are a minefield. For one thing, his sympathy-vote running mate, Infinity (Zoey Deutch), may be faking her cancer. The show is over-the-top and acted to the hilt — Jessica Lange is Infinity’s awful grandmother, cackling greedily as she loads up her plate at the buffet — although as a political allegory it doesn’t make much sense. It’s like a Glee episode about Richard Nixon. (Available now on Netflix)