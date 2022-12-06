The Best Original Series on Netflix to Stream Now

For years, Netflix has consistently delivered some of TV's biggest hits. The streaming platform has created original series spanning every genre and category: heartwarming comedy dramas, thrilling crime mysteries, intense political dramas, historical fiction series and futuristic sci-fi stories, just to name a few.

Some Netflix series are short and sweet, with only one or two seasons. Others span several seasons and call for several hours of viewing time. You can watch established actors or get acquainted with up-and-coming stars, too. Whether you're looking for something to sink your teeth into or a funny show to keep you laughing, there's a series for everyone.

Here's a list of the best original series on Netflix to add to your watch list ASAP.

Dead to Me

This dark comedy premiered in 2019 and has been a hit since then. Starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me follows two women who become close friends after meeting in a grief support group. Chaos ensues as they unravel their husbands' deaths.

Manifest

In this supernatural drama starring Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas and Athena Karkanis, a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, and the passengers are left to deal with a world that has presumed them dead. Their new reality is strange, and some passengers realize they've emerged with otherworldly powers. While the first three seasons premiered on NBC, Netflix picked up the series in August 2021 after NBC announced its plans to cancel the show. The fourth and final season was split into two parts and part 1 premiered in November 2022. (Part 2 will premiere at a later date.)

1899

European migrants traveling on a transatlantic ship find themselves heading in an unexpected direction after encountering a mysterious vessel at sea. This German sci-fi epic, starring Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard and Andreas Pietschmann, follows a mysterious and unforgettable storyline.

Ozark

The final season of this crime drama was released in 2022. Financial planner Marty (Jason Bateman) relocates his family to the Ozarks of central Missouri to escape the consequences of a money laundering scheme gone wrong. Ozark also stars Laura Linney, Julia Garner and Sofia Hublitz.

Bridgerton

Inspired by Julia Quinn's best-selling romance novels, 2020 hit Bridgerton takes place in Regency-era London. The series follows the Bridgerton family as they look for love and avoid being the subject of Lady Whistledown's gossip column. The first season focuses on outcast Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and eligible bachelorette Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), and each subsequent season follows another member of the family. The series was renewed for seasons 3 and 4 in 2021.

Emily in Paris

Marketing executive Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) is sent to work at her company's Paris branch in this 2020 hit. The show follows Emily as she navigates new friends, new romantic interests and plenty of career hijinks.

The Crown

With an impressive cast of some of Britain's best actors, including Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Matt Smith, The Crown has been capturing our attention since it premiered in 2016. The show chronicles the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II from her ascension to modern times, looking at the most dramatic moments of the royal family's public (and private) lives.

Firefly Lane

Based on the Kristin Hannah novel of the same name, this drama stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke as inseparable best friends who met when they were kids. The series follows the ups and downs of their relationship, from their teenage antics of the '70s to adulthood in the early aughts.

Grace and Frankie

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin prove that opposites attract as best friends Grace and Frankie in this Emmy-nominated comedy. The two former rivals form an unlikely bond when their husbands (Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen) fall in love with each other, and plenty of hilarious moments pop up along the way.

Virgin River

In this romantic drama, nurse practitioner Melinda (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to a remote town in Northern California to get a fresh start. But her search for a simple small-town life proves to be difficult when she's interrupted by some surprising situations and quirky neighbors. Martin Henderson and Tim Matheson also star.

Stranger Things

This critically acclaimed supernatural horror features a cast of young friends (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo) growing up in small-town Indiana in the 1980s. The teens encounter mystery after mystery, including supernatural creatures and a government cover-up.

Sweet Magnolias

This sweet series follows a group of three lifelong friends (JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley) living in small-town Serenity, South Carolina. The trio's relationships ebb and flow as they juggle friendship, family and careers. Costars include Jamie Lynn Spears, Justin Bruening and Chris Klein.

Never Have I Ever

The teenage rom-com hit Never Have I Ever comes from Mindy Kaling and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Darren Barnet and Poorna Jagannathan. Devi (Ramakrishnan) is a first-generation Indian American teenager who wants to become more popular at school, so she defies the ways her friends and family have held her back.

Pieces of Her

This thriller follows Laura Oliver (Toni Collette), a speech pathologist and cancer survivor, as she uncovers details about her mother's past after a violent attack in her town. As she searches, Laura discovers more terrifying secrets than she could have imagined.

The Queen's Gambit

The first season of The Queen's Gambit was released in 2020, leaving fans anxiously waiting for a follow-up. Set during the Cold War, this adaptation follows orphaned chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), who faces addiction while competing against world-renowned players.

House of Cards

This early Netflix original stars Robin Wright, Kate Mara, Rachel Brosnahan and more. The political drama chronicles high-ranking politicians making their way through the U.S. government — with plenty of drama along the way.

The Kominsky Method

Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) and Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) are best friends living in Los Angeles. This heartwarming Emmy-winning comedy follows the actor-agent duo through the years after Kominsky's short-lived stint with fame.

Master of None

Comedian and actor Aziz Ansari created and starred in this comedy loosely based on his own dating life. Dev (Ansari) is a struggling actor navigating being single in New York City with the support — and sometimes disapproval — of his best friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and his parents (Ansari's real-life parents Fatima and Shoukath Ansari).

Peaky Blinders

This six-season drama takes place in 1919 England and follows a notorious gang led by crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy). The award-winning series features an all-star cast, including Tom Hardy, Helen McCrory and Annabelle Wallis.

Longmire

Based on the best-selling mystery novels by Craig Johnson, this contemporary crime drama follows Wyoming sheriff Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor), who is struggling to deal with his wife's death. With the help of friends and family, Longmire tries to put his life back together after the tragedy by dedicating himself to his job.

The Last Kingdom

This historical fiction series was abruptly canceled after five seasons, but it remains a good pick. The Last Kingdom follows Uhtred (Alexander Dreymon), who was orphaned and captured by a Danish warlord as a child and raised in a Danish camp. Uhtred grows up to become a warrior who faces tragedy and exile, later vowing revenge for his father's death. Full of intense action and Viking Age politics, The Last Kingdom is a wild ride.

The Witcher

Henry Cavill starred as the titular witcher in this fantasy drama series. Geralt (Cavill) is a magical monster hunter, known as a "witcher," struggling to find his place in the world. Along the way, he solves mysteries and follows adventures leading to his destiny. In 2022, Liam Hemsworth joined the cast as Geralt after Cavill's departure.

Atypical

This heartfelt coming-of-age story premiered in 2017 and quickly became a hit. Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a teenager on the autism spectrum, wants to start dating and become more independent. Sam and his family strive to be more "normal," and the result is a sweet story asking what "normal" really is.

Mindhunter

Though there are only two seasons, this true-crime drama still packs a punch. Mindhunter follows two FBI agents (Holt McCallany and Jonathan Groff) trying to catch serial killers by examining their psyches. Directed by David Fincher and touting Charlize Theron as an executive producer, this show is both dynamic and fascinating.

You

This psychological thriller starring Penn Badgley was an instant hit for Netflix in 2018. Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a bookstore manager who turns his intense crushes into sinister relationships through social media stalking and dark obsession.

Derry Girls

This coming-of-age story follows 16-year-old Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and her friends (Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn) growing up in Northern Ireland during "The Troubles." Amid the political conflict, Erin and her friends still have to deal with normal teenage things, like crushes, exams and family drama.

The Watcher

This limited series is based on a horrifying true story. Nora (Naomi Watts) and Dean (Bobby Cannavale) have just moved their family into their dream home, only to be immediately plagued by threatening letters from a stalker who goes by "The Watcher." Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale and Mia Farrow are also part of the impressive cast.

Maid

The award-winning limited series Maid, based on the true story and book by Stephanie Land, follows Alex (Margaret Qualley), a single mother struggling to make a life for herself and her young daughter. She's also dealing with an absent mother (Andie MacDowell) and an abusive partner (Nick Robinson) from whom she can't escape.

Big Mouth

Big Mouth might be a cartoon, but the adult animated series still features a stellar cast, including Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Maya Rudolph. The show, created by Kroll, is about a group of friends going through the humiliating moments of puberty in hilariously honest and heartwarming ways.

Workin' Moms

This comedy-drama series focuses on a quirky and dynamic group of friends: PR exec Kate (Catherine Reitman), psychiatrist Anne (Dani Kind), IT guru Jenny (Jessalyn Wanlim) and realtor Frankie (Juno Rinaldi). Over seven seasons, the friends navigate motherhood, marriage and careers after meeting in a judgmental parenting group.

The Ranch

In this series, Colt (Ashton Kutcher) goes back to his family's ranch in Colorado after his semi-pro football career falls apart. As he gets ready to run the family business with his dad (Sam Elliott), Colt rekindles a relationship with his high school sweetheart (Elisha Cuthbert).

Ginny & Georgia

Anyone looking for a feel-good, laugh-out-loud show should try Ginny & Georgia. The series follows Georgia (Brianne Howey) and her teenage daughter Ginny (Antonia Gentry) after they move to a quaint New England town for a better life.

Gentefied

Gentefied's two seasons are a delicious watch. The show, starring Karrie Martin, Carlos Santos and J.J. Soria, follows three Mexican American cousins in pursuit of the American Dream. The Morales kids also contend with gentrification and family dynamics — all while trying to save their family-owned taco shop.

On The Verge

For a quick watch, settle in for On The Verge's one season. In this comedy, four middle-aged women (Alexia Landeau, Julie Delpy, Sarah Jones and Elisabeth Shue) juggle their careers, family lives and personal crises in Los Angeles.

The Umbrella Academy

This action-packed series centers on seven adopted siblings born with mysterious powers. The siblings were taken in by a billionaire father (Colm Feore), who created the Umbrella Academy as a way to prepare the kids to save the world. After years of estrangement, the heroes reunite to solve a mystery about their father. This series stars Elliot Page, Aidan Gallagher, Tom Hopper and Ritu Arya, among others.

BoJack Horseman

Another cartoon made with adults in mind, this absurdist comedy has been a hit since its premiere in 2014. BoJack Horseman (Will Arnett) is a humanoid horse and once-beloved sitcom star. With support from human pal Diane (Alison Brie), roommate Todd (Aaron Paul), agent Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) and former rival Mr. Peanutbutter (Paul F. Tompkins), BoJack attempts to revive his career and fix his reputation.

Bloodline

This dramatic thriller stars Kyle Chandler, Linda Cardellini and Sissy Spacek as the Rayburns, a hardworking American family whose past contains dark secrets. When a terrible crime takes place, the Rayburns' reputations are put on the line.

Russian Doll

This comedy-drama series stars co-creator Natasha Lyonne as Nadia, a young woman in New York City who gets caught in a mysterious time loop on her 36th birthday. Season 2 follows Nadia as she uncovers family secrets and unravels her relationship with her mother (Chloë Sevigny). Russian Doll also stars Charlie Barnett, Greta Lee and Elizabeth Ashley.

Anatomy of a Scandal

Anatomy of a Scandal is a psychological thriller starring Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend and Michelle Dockery. The show is about a minister of Parliament James Whitehouse (Friend) and a scandalous secret that threatens to destroy his happy family and public image.

The Empress

This Austrian historical drama is based on the life of Empress Elisabeth of Austria (Devrim Lingnau). When she falls for her sister's fiancé, Emperor Franz (Philip Froissant), and becomes his bride, Elisabeth enters the Viennese court, where familial and court politics threaten her place in the palace.

Squid Game

This South Korean survival drama series became an instant hit upon release. In Squid Game, divorced father Gi-hun (Emmy-winner Lee Jung-jae) has lost all his money to gambling. When he's approached by a stranger to compete in children's games for an alluring prize, Gi-hun joins other broke players in a deadly competition. This exploration of class struggle also stars Jung Ho-yeon, Wi Ha-joon and O Yeong-su.

Bodyguard

This British series was renewed for a second season in 2022. The political thriller follows bodyguard David Budd (Richard Madden), a war vet with PTSD, as he protects Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) — despite his disdain for her political views.

Dear White People

Based on the 2014 film of the same name, this series follows a group of Black students at the predominantly white Ivy League school Winchester University. The students deal with social injustice, politics and racism, using humor and irony to interrogate these real-life issues. Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, DeRon Horton and Ashley Blaine Featherson star.

Narcos

This American-Colombian crime drama is about the rise of cocaine trade in 1980s Colombia. With a focus on drug lord Pablo Escobar (Wagner Moura) and his circles, Narcos dramatizes real-life conflicts and government attempts to control cocaine. Costars include Pedro Pascal, Boyd Holbrook and Paulina Gaitán.

Orange Is the New Black

Netflix

Based on Piper Kerman's memoir of the same name, this series begins with Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling), a privileged New Yorker who gets sentenced to prison when her past catches up to her. Over seven seasons, Piper adjusts to prison life, and the show later pivots to the lives of other women at Litchfield Penitentiary. Costars include Laura Prepon, Uzo Aduba, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne and Samira Wiley, among many others.

