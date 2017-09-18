From That Monologue to the Speech that Got Cut Off: All the 2017 Emmys Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

"I also am a mother and a wife. I have two little girls — Sunny and Faith — and my darling Keith, whom I asked to help me pursue this artistic path, and they have to sacrifice so much for it. So, this is yours," the Big Little Lies star said as she accepted outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie. "I want my two little girls to have this [Emmy statue] on their shelf and to look at it and go, 'Every time my mama didn't put me to bed it's because of this. I got something!' " Kidman also recognized the importance of the show's difficult themes. "We shine a light on domestic abuse," she said. "It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award."