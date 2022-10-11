Best Live TV Streaming Services of 2022

Best Overall: Hulu + Live TV Sign up now Base Price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free Trial? No (not for live TV channels)

No (not for live TV channels) No. of Add-Ons: 8 Pros Disney+ and ESPN+ included in live TV bundle

Full access to Hulu's on-demand library

Unlimited DVR storage Cons Recordings expire after nine months Why It Made the List Hulu is not just a great on-demand streamer. More than 75 channels are included in its live TV base plan, and subscribers can record as much of that programming as they want. But what makes the service so special is its bundle. In addition to popular channels like CNN, Bravo, HGTV, and the NFL Network, the entire on-demand content libraries for Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+ are available to stream when you sign up for live TV — and it all costs under $70 a month. If you don't see a network that you frequently watch, the platform does offer eight add-on options, including entertainment, sports, and Spanish-language packages made up of six or more channels for an extra $4.99 to $9.99 per month.

Best for Sports: FuboTV Sign up now Base Price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Add-Ons: 20+ Pros Over 100 sporting events; can opt for 4K viewing

Largest number of sports add-ons

Stream on up to 10 screens at once Cons No TBS or TNT Why It Made the List If most of your TV-watching time is consumed by sports, you'll appreciate FuboTV's robust lineup. The service's base plan ($69.99/month) comes with ESPN, the NFL Network, the Golf Channel, and international offerings such as beIN Sports and TUDN. If you want more of a specific sport, subscribers can customize their coverage with add-ons. Football, baseball, and hockey fans will likely be interested in the Sports Plus add-on ($10.99/month), which includes NFL RedZone and the MLB and NHL networks. NBA League Pass ($14.99/month) is also an option, bringing you 40 out-of-market games a week. Perhaps you're more of an extreme and outdoor sports aficionado — in that case, the Adventure Plus add-on ($4.99/month) sets you up with the Sportsman Channel, MavTV, and more niche networks.

Best Add-Ons: Sling TV Sign up now Base Price: $35/month

$35/month Free Trial? No

No No. of Add-Ons: 55+ Pros Dozens of ways to customize your plan

Recordings never expire

More than 45 premium channel add-ons Cons Cheaper price means less channels (under 50) Why It Made the List Sling TV is perfect for people who don't want to pay for content they won't watch. With a base plan costing $35 per month, subscribers can build on to their package by adding individual channels, priced between $1.99 and $10 a month. Though each plan only comes with 50 hours of DVR space, the recordings never expire as long as your subscription remains active (some streaming services erase recordings after nine months). If you forgot to record your favorite show, Sling also offers a free feature called Catch-Up TV, which allows you to watch almost anything that's aired within the past eight days. You can even fast-forward through ads.

Best for Local Channels: DirecTV Stream Sign up now Base Price: $69.99/month

$69.99/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Add-Ons: 10+ Pros Four different plans to choose from

Greater amount of local markets and regional sports networks (RSNs) than competitors

Unlimited Cloud DVR Cons RSNs not available in cheapest package Why It Made the List Worried that cutting the cable cord means losing your city's local news channels? DirecTV Stream has the most expansive local coverage of any streamer, which is largely thanks to the company's satellite service. Situated in Kenai Peninsula, Alaska? You'll still have access to five local channels, including PBS. DirecTV Stream also excels when it comes to regional sports networks. Though you'll have to upgrade to the Choice plan ($89.99/month) to gain access to RSNs, prospective subscribers can see which networks are available in their area before signing up by typing in their zip code on the website. For instance, a Cambridge, Mass. zip code is able to stream three RSNs: NBC Sports Boston, NESN, and NESN+.

Best DVR Options: YouTube TV Sign up now Base Price: $64.99/month

$64.99/month Free Trial? Yes

Yes No. of Add-Ons: 40+ Pros Unlimited DVR storage

"Stats & Key Plays" feature for sports games

$5 less per month than Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream Cons Recordings expire after nine months Why It Made the List In terms of DVR capabilities, YouTube TV stands out for two reasons: its unlimited storage space and its "key plays" view. Unlike some streaming services, YouTube doesn't cap the amount of content you can record, so you won't need to choose between The Bachelorette finale or your team's important play-off game. One downside is that the recordings expire nine months after they're added to your queue, but the deadline forces you to stay up-to-date on your favorite shows. If your work or personal life prevents you from watching sporting events live, YouTube TV also offers a cool feature that'll help you catch up. You can, of course, watch the recorded game or match from start to finish and fast-forward through commercials, or you can enable the "key plays" view, which allows you to jump ahead to big moments and replay them as many times as you want. Plus, you can check stats without getting spoilers of what's to come and view scores from other games being played across the league. Read our full YouTube TV review.

Best Value: Vidgo Sign up now Base Price: $59.95/month

$59.95/month Free Trial? No

No No. of Add-Ons: 0 Pros Base plan costs less than $60 per month for over 110 channels

Impressive collection of sports networks

24-hour live TV playback Cons No NBC or CBS Why It Made the List When looking at price, Vidgo's base plan is hard to beat. You're getting more than 100 channels — compared to Hulu and DirecTV Stream's 75 — for around $60 per month, and that lineup includes heavy hitters like the NFL, MLB, and NHL networks, Disney Channel, Hallmark, and five ESPN properties. College sports fans also have access to most NCAA conference networks. Though Vidgo's recording options are limited (base plan customers get just 20 hours of free DVR during the first 90 days of their subscription), the platform does offer an Advanced Playback feature, which allows you to watch anything that aired within the last 24 hours.