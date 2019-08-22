The Target Lady
Welcome to Target!
It’s no surprise that this character was one of the reasons Wiig scored a spot on Saturday Night Live. She used the character in her audition reel!
Gilly
Her name is Gilly and she’s at it again! Causing lots of ruckus like a barnyard hen. She’s always making trouble, her hair is like a bubble. Knock, knock, who’s there? It’s Gilly!
There’s little that is funnier than Wiig staring into the camera and saying, “Sorry.”
Penelope
Everyone’s favorite one-upper! Let’s face it, we’ve all known a Penelope at some point in our lives. She’s just a little bit better than you, a little bit smarter than you and a little bit more interesting.
Dooneese
And she’s Dooneese!
Wiig plays the fourth sister of a sister act performing on The Lawrence Welk Show. The catch? She has an extremely large forehead, a snaggle tooth, an affinity for squirrels and baby hands — “Is that bad?” Do-do-do-do-do-do-do-do.
Shana
Shana may look like a ~*sexy*~ bombshell with a Marilyn Monroe-esque voice, but she is actually pretty gross.
Sue, The Surprise Lady
Oooooooh myyyyyyyy gooooooood. Sue’s just so FREAKIN’ excited any time there’s a surprise.
Kat of Garth & Kat
Accompanied by Fred Armisen, the duo makes appearances on Weekend Update as a singing act that hasn’t actually written or rehearsed any of their songs beforehand. Honestly, we could watch Wiig and Armisen make up songs on the spot all day.
Judy Grimes
Grimes is the extremely nervous, super fast-talking travel agent who guests on Weekend Update, a character who’s perpetually “just kidding.”
Karina in The Californians
The Californians is arguably one of the funnier sketches on the show (mostly because the actors constantly break character during it). In it, Wiig plays Karina, who is caught cheating with Devin, played by Bill Hader. Wiig has us cackling any time she screams, “STUART” at Fred Armisen, a.k.a. her husband. Her Valley Girl accent is just too good.
Furonica
What do you get when you put Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon onscreen together? Whiskers R We. Wiig plays Furonica, who is a professional when it comes to cat puns.
Super Showcase Spokesmodel, Vonda
We’re not sure what accent Maya Rudolph (Shonda) and Kristen Wiig (Vonda) are doing in the “Super Showcase” sketch, but it never fails to make us laugh (and them, too, as they break character multiple times).
Liza Minnelli
The whole point of this sketch is literally Wiig trying to turn off a lamp as Liza Minnelli, and her impression is spot-on as she dances around the room.
Kathie Lee Gifford
This impersonation takes on a life of its own. Instead of just impersonating Gifford right out, Wiig focuses on the funniest parts — her laugh, her penchant for drinking wine and her love of former cohost Hoda Kotb. She randomly breaks into song, sticks straws into boxes of wine and cracks inappropriate jokes.
Paula Deen
Wiig was barely recognizable when she impersonated Paula Deen back in 2012 and literally licked a stick of butter like it was a lollipop.
Suze Orman
Wiig nails Suze Orman, the CNBC host with her clenched jaw and short wig.