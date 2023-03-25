Entertainment TV Combine Your Internet and TV Bills with These 8 Bundles Use this guide to find budget-friendly deals on both services By Amanda Prahl Updated on March 25, 2023 02:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Tetra Images / Getty Images With so many options and so many different providers, choosing the best internet and TV bundles can feel a little daunting. Bundling TV and internet service can simplify customer service, streamline payments, and even save customers a little money, all while providing access to high-speed internet and plenty of entertainment options. The best internet and TV bundles are the ones that offer excellent service on both components. These bundles also tend to offer a wide variety of choices, plus some optional add-ons, making it easier to craft a customized bundle that suits both your needs and your budget. Look for a combination of high internet speeds, wide channel selections, and on-demand viewing, and cost savings when you choose your bundle. Best Internet and TV Bundles of 2023 Best Custom Bundle: Verizon Fios Best for Multiple Devices: Xfinity Best for Streaming Services: Cox Best Pricing: Mediacom Best Variety: T-Mobile Best Deals: Spectrum Best for Premium Channels: AT&T Fiber + DirecTV Stream Best for Cord-Cutting: Frontier + YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream Best Custom Bundle: Verizon Fios Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $100 per monthMax Download Speed: 940 MbpsNo. of Channels: 125–425+Pros & Cons Pros Can mix and match plan componentsSpeeds up to 940 MbpsPlenty of plans to choose from Cons Maximum of two simultaneous streamsSome plans run expensive Why It Made the List Bundling TV and internet is the most effective when there are plenty of options to mix and match to get the exact services you need. That's what makes Verizon Fios such a standout choice for internet and TV bundles in today's crowded marketplace. Instead of having to choose from premade bundles, you get to create your own from three different levels of internet service and three different TV packages. It's a flexible, useful approach to bundling that puts more power in the hands of consumers. The three internet packages offered through Verizon Fios provide increasingly fast speeds, starting at a respectable 300 Mbps, going up to 500 Mbps, and topping out at nearly 1 Gbps at a maximum. The highest-level internet package also comes with a "Whole Home Wi-Fi" router extender to ensure exceptional service throughout your whole home. You can pair your chosen internet service with one of three levels of TV service. At the lowest level, you'll still get over 125 channels, and the middle tier ramps up the selection to more than 300 channels. The top tier of TV service not only raises the bar to over 425 channels but also includes unlimited streaming to your own devices through the included streaming device connection bundle. Other perks at various tiers include Verizon gift cards (at varying amounts), free trials of other services such as Walmart+ or Disney+, Verizon cloud storage, and more. All of these services don't necessarily come cheap, however, and some plans can run to the expensive side. You'll also have to pay extra for unlimited streaming to your own devices on all tiers except the most expensive tier, and, regardless of your bundle selection, you're limited to two simultaneous streams at any given time. Best for Multiple Devices: Xfinity Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $55 per monthMax Download Speed: 1.2 GbpsNo. of Channels: 10–185+Pros & Cons Pros Relatively affordable tier plansUp to eight simultaneous streams even on lower tiersOptions to customize your bundle Cons Requires a minimum year commitment for higher tiersNecessary equipment costs extra Why It Made the List If your household needs reliable service on multiple devices, then an internet and TV bundle from Xfinity might be just right. The company offers multiple tiers for both its internet and TV service with high download and upload speeds, plenty of access to popular channels, and even connections to popular premium channels. Xfinity offers three main bundle plans that cover internet and TV, and all of them also have the option to add an Xfinity Mobile phone into the bundle. Plans that use the basic Xfinity Gateway router are capped at 1.2 TB of data per month, so you'll have to upgrade to the Xfinity Complete in order to take advantage of unlimited data. All plans also have a handful of customization options available to make them work best for your household. At the lowest tier, you'll have extremely limited TV options: only around 10 or so channels, including the major broadcast networks and a few cable channels. The middle tier jumps up to a much broader selection of over 125 channels, but both of the two lower tiers have the same internet offerings: speeds up to 400 Mbps, and up to eight simultaneous device connections. At the highest tier, however, you'll get a significant bump in all parts of the bundle, including speeds as high as 1.2 Gbps, a channel count of over 185, and an unlimited number of devices. One downside is that the higher two tiers require a minimum one-year contract, but Xfinity is certainly not the only company to have similar fine print, especially for discounts and deals. Best for Streaming Services: Cox Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $155 per monthMax Download Speed: 250 MbpsNo. of Channels: 140+Pros & Cons Pros Up to seven devices can connect to an accountAffordable Connectivity Program for some customersEasy to access streaming services Cons Slower speeds than some competitorsDVR service costs extra after one year Why It Made the List With straightforward service and easy integration of your other streaming services, Cox provides a smooth internet and TV bundling experience for most home users. The internet and TV selections are integrated, thanks to Cox's signature Contour setup. However, it does come with a slightly higher price point than some competitors, despite offering slower speeds than many others. Cox's bundles vary widely, with four components — internet, TV, phone, and home monitoring — available to choose from. The internet and TV bundles come in two tiers, differentiated primarily by internet speeds. The lower-level bundle features download speeds up to 100 Mbps, plus 1.25 TB of data per month and upload speeds up to 5 Mbps. If you choose to upgrade to the higher tier, you'll get download speeds up to 250 Mbps and upload speeds as fast as 10 Mbps, along with the same amount of monthly data. The higher tier also provides reliable functionality on up to seven connected devices. The TV offerings from Cox largely hinge on the company's "Contour" service, which integrates traditional live TV with all of your favorite streaming services. Your basic TV offerings include dozens of the most popular broadcast and cable channels, along with 50 commercial-free "Music Choice" channels that provide a wide variety of background music for your home. You'll also be able to easily access your existing streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, plus free movies and TV shows from Pluto TV, YouTube, Tubi, and Xumo. While Cox's speeds may not always be as high as some of the other bundles, it does win points for its particularly streaming-friendly interface, allowing users to further customize the modern TV experience. Best Pricing: Mediacom Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $30 per monthMax Download Speed: 1 GbpsNo. of Channels: 50–170+Pros & Cons Pros Fast download speed optionsPlenty of bundle optionsCan add custom extras Cons Variable data capsLower tiers have much slower speeds Why It Made the List For straightforward service and plenty of affordable bundle options, Mediacom is definitely worth consideration. Its internet and TV bundles range from true basic options — at an equally base price — to high-speed coverage and plenty of TV viewing options. Plus, it's easy to customize your subscription with add-ons to get all the solutions you need. There are two components to a Mediacom bundle, and the company offers a variety of bundles that effectively mix and match different levels of each. The first is the internet service, which currently comes at four different levels. The lower tiers have relatively low download speeds, in the neighborhood of 100 Mbps, and, as you might expect, lower data caps (1 TB per month or lower) than the more expensive offerings. You can also choose one of the higher tiers of internet service, which offer speeds that go up to 1 Gbps and data caps as high as 6 TB per month. You can then pair your chosen internet service with one of three TV tiers. The "Local TV" package offers over 50 channels, including core local networks, a handful of cable channels, and some on-demand services. At the second level, the "Essential TV" option, you'll get over 125 channels, including popular entertainment networks in addition to everything from the lower tier. The highest level, "Variety TV," offers over 170 channels, adding more entertainment and sports channels to the lineup. For an additional cost, you can also customize your bundle with extras like premium channels and themed packs of bonus channels for sports, kids' programming, and more. Best Variety: T-Mobile Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $50 per month for internet; TV component variesMax Download Speed: 182 MbpsNo. of Channels: 60–100+Pros & Cons Pros Multiple TV options and add-ons Plenty of bonus offers for special pricingNo data cap Cons Slower speeds, averaging between 33 and 182 MbpsLacks clear bundle discounts Why It Made the List Once just a phone company, T-Mobile now offers a wider variety of internet and TV bundle options in addition to other services to meet all your communications and entertainment needs. Its services can integrate with several popular external services as well. T-Mobile isn't as focused on prepackaged bundles as many other internet and TV providers are. Instead, you can choose a home internet plan available in your area with one flat rate of $50 per month with an auto-pay setup. Without auto-pay, the rate increases to $55. T-Mobile's speeds aren't as fast as some competitors but still sufficient for typical home usage, with numbers averaging between 33 Mbps and 182 Mbps. There is only one main service tier, though, unlike many other companies that offer multiple tiers with increasing speeds (and correspondingly escalating prices). Rather than offering a direct TV service, T-Mobile offers a variety of deals on external services. Its primary options are YouTube TV (with a $10 per month discount for the first year), Philo TV (with a $10 per month discount for the first year), and Pluto TV (for a wide range of free streaming titles). T-Mobile customers will also find plenty of variety in the bonus deals offered through partner companies. At the time of this writing, offers include six months of free SiriusXM, a one-year free subscription to the Spanish-language streaming service ViX+, and much more. Best Deals: Spectrum Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $100 per monthMax Download Speed: 1 GbpsNo. of Channels: 125+Pros & Cons Pros All tiers have at least 300 Mbps speedsPlenty of deals and savingsCan select a variety of TV add-ons Cons Many channels cost extraFew TV plans to choose from Why It Made the List Finding the best deals is a big part of choosing an internet and TV bundle, and Spectrum offers a seemingly constant stream of discounts and other deals to entice more subscribers to stick around. Spectrum has flexible customization options, especially when it comes to the TV portion of the bundle, along with deals to get you savings for your first year — and beyond. Spectrum internet is offered on three main tiers, increasing in cost according to internet speed. The lowest offered internet speed is 300 Mbps, with two more tiers at 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps, respectively. Spectrum One advanced Wi-Fi provides an extra layer of control over the internet component, with security features, parental controls, and easy management through an app. All internet plans come with a modem, free antivirus software, and no data caps, plus bundle options with advanced Wi-Fi and an unlimited mobile phone line. Bundles are assembled by hand, with individual customers selecting which services they need, as well as any add-ons. Those add-ons become particularly important when it comes to the TV portion of the service. Spectrum only offers two core base packages: one focused on English-language programming and one with a Spanish-language focus. Additional channels must be added through an "Entertainment View" package (which includes many cable TV channels) or through individual add-ons (for premium channels, sports broadcasts, international channels, and the like). With its focus on getting you the best deals, however, Spectrum does often have special offers for additional services, including ones from external partners. Always read the fine print, though: many of those offers, freebies, and special prices expire after about a year. Best for Premium Channels: AT&T Fiber + DirecTV Stream Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $130 per monthMax Download Speed: 300 MbpsNo. of Channels: 65–140+Pros & Cons Pros Fiber connection for speed and reliabilityLive TV and 40,000+ on-demand titlesIncludes premium channels free for three months Cons Basic speeds only at 300 MbpsFewer basic channels Why It Made the List It can feel incredibly luxurious to add premium channels to your TV lineup, and AT&T Fiber + DirecTV Stream offers a great way to try out your favorite channels without an extra charge — at least for a few months. The service combines the high-quality fiber connection of AT&T internet with the popular channel selections of DirecTV for a comprehensive service that should satisfy most home users. Plus, the current bundle selections come with a set of "free previews" of some of the biggest premium channels and streaming services in the entertainment industry today, giving subscribers even more of a chance to explore trending titles and cult-favorite shows from today and from years past. AT&T's current bundles with DirecTV come in two tiers: the "Entertainment Package" and the "Choice Package." The lower tier, the "Entertainment Package," features dozens of the most popular TV channels, with live TV as well as over 40,000 on-demand titles. Upgrading to the "Choice" tier elevates the on-demand library to over 45,000 titles, plus more live TV channels (though still fewer than some competitors offer). Additionally, for the first three months, new subscribers will also get access to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+, and Cinemax, all included in the existing monthly subscription price. After those three months have passed, however, you'll have to pay standard subscription prices for each add-on or manually cancel them. Still, the free preview period is a great option for anyone who feels a little adrift in today's sea of endless streaming services, and it gives subscribers a risk-free opportunity to try out a few popular services and only continue paying for the ones they really want. For the internet part of the bundle, AT&T offers fast, reliable fiber connections. With typical speeds of 300 Mbps, it provides pretty standard internet speeds that aren't exceptional but are still reliable and sufficient for most home use. While AT&T does offer internet service packages with faster speeds, they're not currently listed as part of the featured bundles There's also a small discount for customers who take advantage of the paperless and auto-pay options. Best for Cord-Cutting: Frontier + YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream Frontier Sign Up Now Key SpecsBase Price: $125 per month (with DirecTV Stream) or $115 per month (with YouTube TV)Max Download Speed: 5 GbpsNo. of Channels: 100+Pros & Cons Pros Up to three simultaneous streams and six accountsFlexible TV optionsOffers occasional discounts on bundles Cons May require additional device feeBundles vary by region Why It Made the List In today's media marketplace, more and more people are starting to move away from traditional cable TV setups. If cord-cutting is on your agenda, then you should definitely be considering Frontier + YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. It's a sleek, speedy combination of high-powered internet service with popular cord-cutting TV alternatives from YouTube or DirecTV Stream. Frontier's bundles start with internet service, offering a total of four primary plans — though plans and speeds are limited by regions. The basic plan offers a fiber connection with speeds up to 500 Mbps, providing enough power for multiple users to stream, work, game, and more with no data caps. Each successive tier provides even more power and speed, with service offered at 1 Gbps, 2 Gbps, and 5 Gbps, and all without any data caps. Regardless of tier, you'll get a high-quality router included with a one-time $50 fee for expert installation and setup. Adding TV service to your bundle is a little different than some other bundle services. Frontier offers tie-ins with cord-cutting streaming services such as YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. If you choose to bundle with DirecTV, you'll be able to choose from four streaming packages, all of which include live-streaming TV and tens of thousands of on-demand titles. Alternatively, you can choose YouTube TV for live TV streaming and over 100 channels, plus other content. Either way, these bundles are great options to get the on-demand and live coverage you want, plus high-speed internet, while moving away from a more traditional cable TV setup. Final Thoughts There are plenty of internet and TV bundles to choose from, and the right bundle for you depends on what your priorities are. Frontier + YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream is a great option for customers looking to cut the TV cord entirely, while Xfinity excels at providing service for multiple devices at once. For the most custom bundle options, though, Verizon Fios offers the best service across the board, combining a flexible, easy-to-customize model with great service on every component. Compare the Best Internet and TV Bundles Company Base Price per Month Max Download Speed No. of Channels No. of Devices Phone Add-On? Verizon Fios Best Custom Bundle $100 940 Mbps 125–425+ 2 Yes Xfinity Best for Multiple Devices $55 1.2 Gbps 10–185+ 8 or unlimited (based on tier) Yes Cox Best for Streaming Services $155 250 Mbps 140+ Unclear Yes Mediacom Best Pricing $30 1 Gbps 50–170+ 75+ (based on tier) Yes T-Mobile Best Variety $50 for internet; TV component varies 182 Mbps 60–100+ Unclear Yes Spectrum Best Deals $100 1 Gbps 125+ Unlimited (in home) Yes AT&T Fiber + DirecTV Stream Best for Premium Channels $130 300 Mbps 65–140+ 4+ Yes Frontier + YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream Best for Cord-Cutting $125 (DirecTV) or $115 (YouTube TV) 5 Gbps 100+ 3 Yes Frequently Asked Questions What is the cheapest internet and TV bundle? Among the bundles listed here, Mediacom and Xfinity have the cheapest price points on their lowest-tier bundles. Remember, however, that the lower-priced bundles often come with trade-offs in terms of service. Those exceptionally cheap bundles typically provide the most basic service, slower internet speeds, lower device capacity, and significantly fewer TV channel selections. Can you bundle internet and TV with different providers? In general, the idea of bundling is to purchase both internet and TV services from the same provider, often with a discount offered in exchange for giving them your business across the board. You may be able to bundle outside services. For instance, some bundles might include TV access through services like YouTube TV, but if you want to mix and match full-service providers, you'll typically lose your bundle benefits. Can you bundle your cell phone with internet and TV? Depending on your service provider, you may be able to bundle your phone service with your internet and TV. Many providers offer phone service, although some focus on home phone service, while others are mobile providers. If you're interested in adding a phone to your internet and TV bundle, be sure to check the fine print with the providers you're considering to make sure that they offer the specific kind of phone service you're looking for. Do all internet and TV providers require an annual contract or term agreement? In the past, most internet and TV providers insisted on a locked-in contract for a fixed period of time. That's not always the case today, and you can find some providers that have no-hassle cancellation options. With that being said, however, it's important to look closely at the terms and conditions of your pricing and your bundle deals. Many companies may require an annual or other long-term commitment as a condition of certain deals and discounts. Do internet and TV providers offer a senior discount? Plenty of internet and TV providers offer a wide array of discounts, including ones for seniors. For many companies, the base prices listed on their websites are just the tip of the iceberg; you can often talk to a customer service representative and find out more about special offers, individual discounts, and more. When you're choosing a provider, ask what kinds of discounts they offer for seniors and what the criteria are to qualify for those or any other deals. Does Roku have internet? If you use Roku, you'll need an existing internet connection to access all your streaming content. Roku does not provide internet service on its own but rather taps into your existing service's capabilities to stream all your favorite movies, TV, and more. Technically, Roku does have built-in internet browsers to access content, but these aren't "normal" web browsers that can surf the web the same way that you do on Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or your favorite desktop and mobile browser. Methodology To find the best internet and TV bundles, we reviewed nearly 45 services by looking at more than a dozen criteria points. Each company's pricing and bundle options were weighted most heavily, but we also considered features like max download speed and number of channels included. When researching packages, our team collected data on specific plan details, such as promotions, hidden fees, location restrictions, and available add-ons. We also kept track of how many devices each service allows on a single account and the types of customer reviews being posted. The information presented here was accurate at the time of publication. 