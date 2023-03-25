Combine Your Internet and TV Bills with These 8 Bundles

The best internet and TV bundles are the ones that offer excellent service on both components. These bundles also tend to offer a wide variety of choices, plus some optional add-ons, making it easier to craft a customized bundle that suits both your needs and your budget. Look for a combination of high internet speeds, wide channel selections, and on-demand viewing, and cost savings when you choose your bundle.

With so many options and so many different providers, choosing the best internet and TV bundles can feel a little daunting. Bundling TV and internet service can simplify customer service, streamline payments, and even save customers a little money, all while providing access to high-speed internet and plenty of entertainment options.

Best Custom Bundle: Verizon Fios Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $100 per month Max Download Speed: 940 Mbps

No. of Channels: 125–425+ Pros & Cons Pros Can mix and match plan components Speeds up to 940 Mbps

Plenty of plans to choose from Cons Maximum of two simultaneous streams

Some plans run expensive Why It Made the List Bundling TV and internet is the most effective when there are plenty of options to mix and match to get the exact services you need. That's what makes Verizon Fios such a standout choice for internet and TV bundles in today's crowded marketplace. Instead of having to choose from premade bundles, you get to create your own from three different levels of internet service and three different TV packages. It's a flexible, useful approach to bundling that puts more power in the hands of consumers. The three internet packages offered through Verizon Fios provide increasingly fast speeds, starting at a respectable 300 Mbps, going up to 500 Mbps, and topping out at nearly 1 Gbps at a maximum. The highest-level internet package also comes with a "Whole Home Wi-Fi" router extender to ensure exceptional service throughout your whole home. You can pair your chosen internet service with one of three levels of TV service. At the lowest level, you'll still get over 125 channels, and the middle tier ramps up the selection to more than 300 channels. The top tier of TV service not only raises the bar to over 425 channels but also includes unlimited streaming to your own devices through the included streaming device connection bundle. Other perks at various tiers include Verizon gift cards (at varying amounts), free trials of other services such as Walmart+ or Disney+, Verizon cloud storage, and more. All of these services don't necessarily come cheap, however, and some plans can run to the expensive side. You'll also have to pay extra for unlimited streaming to your own devices on all tiers except the most expensive tier, and, regardless of your bundle selection, you're limited to two simultaneous streams at any given time.

Best for Multiple Devices: Xfinity Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $55 per month Max Download Speed: 1.2 Gbps

No. of Channels: 10–185+ Pros & Cons Pros Relatively affordable tier plans

Up to eight simultaneous streams even on lower tiers

Options to customize your bundle Cons Requires a minimum year commitment for higher tiers

Necessary equipment costs extra Why It Made the List If your household needs reliable service on multiple devices, then an internet and TV bundle from Xfinity might be just right. The company offers multiple tiers for both its internet and TV service with high download and upload speeds, plenty of access to popular channels, and even connections to popular premium channels. Xfinity offers three main bundle plans that cover internet and TV, and all of them also have the option to add an Xfinity Mobile phone into the bundle. Plans that use the basic Xfinity Gateway router are capped at 1.2 TB of data per month, so you'll have to upgrade to the Xfinity Complete in order to take advantage of unlimited data. All plans also have a handful of customization options available to make them work best for your household. At the lowest tier, you'll have extremely limited TV options: only around 10 or so channels, including the major broadcast networks and a few cable channels. The middle tier jumps up to a much broader selection of over 125 channels, but both of the two lower tiers have the same internet offerings: speeds up to 400 Mbps, and up to eight simultaneous device connections. At the highest tier, however, you'll get a significant bump in all parts of the bundle, including speeds as high as 1.2 Gbps, a channel count of over 185, and an unlimited number of devices. One downside is that the higher two tiers require a minimum one-year contract, but Xfinity is certainly not the only company to have similar fine print, especially for discounts and deals.

Best for Streaming Services: Cox Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $155 per month Max Download Speed: 250 Mbps

No. of Channels: 140+ Pros & Cons Pros Up to seven devices can connect to an account

Affordable Connectivity Program for some customers

Easy to access streaming services Cons Slower speeds than some competitors

DVR service costs extra after one year Why It Made the List With straightforward service and easy integration of your other streaming services, Cox provides a smooth internet and TV bundling experience for most home users. The internet and TV selections are integrated, thanks to Cox's signature Contour setup. However, it does come with a slightly higher price point than some competitors, despite offering slower speeds than many others. Cox's bundles vary widely, with four components — internet, TV, phone, and home monitoring — available to choose from. The internet and TV bundles come in two tiers, differentiated primarily by internet speeds. The lower-level bundle features download speeds up to 100 Mbps, plus 1.25 TB of data per month and upload speeds up to 5 Mbps. If you choose to upgrade to the higher tier, you'll get download speeds up to 250 Mbps and upload speeds as fast as 10 Mbps, along with the same amount of monthly data. The higher tier also provides reliable functionality on up to seven connected devices. The TV offerings from Cox largely hinge on the company's "Contour" service, which integrates traditional live TV with all of your favorite streaming services. Your basic TV offerings include dozens of the most popular broadcast and cable channels, along with 50 commercial-free "Music Choice" channels that provide a wide variety of background music for your home. You'll also be able to easily access your existing streaming apps, like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and Disney+, plus free movies and TV shows from Pluto TV, YouTube, Tubi, and Xumo. While Cox's speeds may not always be as high as some of the other bundles, it does win points for its particularly streaming-friendly interface, allowing users to further customize the modern TV experience.

Best Pricing: Mediacom Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $30 per month Max Download Speed: 1 Gbps

No. of Channels: 50–170+ Pros & Cons Pros Fast download speed options

Plenty of bundle options

Can add custom extras Cons Variable data caps

Lower tiers have much slower speeds Why It Made the List For straightforward service and plenty of affordable bundle options, Mediacom is definitely worth consideration. Its internet and TV bundles range from true basic options — at an equally base price — to high-speed coverage and plenty of TV viewing options. Plus, it's easy to customize your subscription with add-ons to get all the solutions you need. There are two components to a Mediacom bundle, and the company offers a variety of bundles that effectively mix and match different levels of each. The first is the internet service, which currently comes at four different levels. The lower tiers have relatively low download speeds, in the neighborhood of 100 Mbps, and, as you might expect, lower data caps (1 TB per month or lower) than the more expensive offerings. You can also choose one of the higher tiers of internet service, which offer speeds that go up to 1 Gbps and data caps as high as 6 TB per month. You can then pair your chosen internet service with one of three TV tiers. The "Local TV" package offers over 50 channels, including core local networks, a handful of cable channels, and some on-demand services. At the second level, the "Essential TV" option, you'll get over 125 channels, including popular entertainment networks in addition to everything from the lower tier. The highest level, "Variety TV," offers over 170 channels, adding more entertainment and sports channels to the lineup. For an additional cost, you can also customize your bundle with extras like premium channels and themed packs of bonus channels for sports, kids' programming, and more.

Best Variety: T-Mobile Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $50 per month for internet; TV component varies Max Download Speed: 182 Mbps

No. of Channels: 60–100+ Pros & Cons Pros Multiple TV options and add-ons

Plenty of bonus offers for special pricing

No data cap Cons Slower speeds, averaging between 33 and 182 Mbps

Lacks clear bundle discounts Why It Made the List Once just a phone company, T-Mobile now offers a wider variety of internet and TV bundle options in addition to other services to meet all your communications and entertainment needs. Its services can integrate with several popular external services as well. T-Mobile isn't as focused on prepackaged bundles as many other internet and TV providers are. Instead, you can choose a home internet plan available in your area with one flat rate of $50 per month with an auto-pay setup. Without auto-pay, the rate increases to $55. T-Mobile's speeds aren't as fast as some competitors but still sufficient for typical home usage, with numbers averaging between 33 Mbps and 182 Mbps. There is only one main service tier, though, unlike many other companies that offer multiple tiers with increasing speeds (and correspondingly escalating prices). Rather than offering a direct TV service, T-Mobile offers a variety of deals on external services. Its primary options are YouTube TV (with a $10 per month discount for the first year), Philo TV (with a $10 per month discount for the first year), and Pluto TV (for a wide range of free streaming titles). T-Mobile customers will also find plenty of variety in the bonus deals offered through partner companies. At the time of this writing, offers include six months of free SiriusXM, a one-year free subscription to the Spanish-language streaming service ViX+, and much more.

Best Deals: Spectrum Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $100 per month Max Download Speed: 1 Gbps

No. of Channels: 125+ Pros & Cons Pros All tiers have at least 300 Mbps speeds

Plenty of deals and savings

Can select a variety of TV add-ons Cons Many channels cost extra

Few TV plans to choose from Why It Made the List Finding the best deals is a big part of choosing an internet and TV bundle, and Spectrum offers a seemingly constant stream of discounts and other deals to entice more subscribers to stick around. Spectrum has flexible customization options, especially when it comes to the TV portion of the bundle, along with deals to get you savings for your first year — and beyond. Spectrum internet is offered on three main tiers, increasing in cost according to internet speed. The lowest offered internet speed is 300 Mbps, with two more tiers at 500 Mbps and 1 Gbps, respectively. Spectrum One advanced Wi-Fi provides an extra layer of control over the internet component, with security features, parental controls, and easy management through an app. All internet plans come with a modem, free antivirus software, and no data caps, plus bundle options with advanced Wi-Fi and an unlimited mobile phone line. Bundles are assembled by hand, with individual customers selecting which services they need, as well as any add-ons. Those add-ons become particularly important when it comes to the TV portion of the service. Spectrum only offers two core base packages: one focused on English-language programming and one with a Spanish-language focus. Additional channels must be added through an "Entertainment View" package (which includes many cable TV channels) or through individual add-ons (for premium channels, sports broadcasts, international channels, and the like). With its focus on getting you the best deals, however, Spectrum does often have special offers for additional services, including ones from external partners. Always read the fine print, though: many of those offers, freebies, and special prices expire after about a year.

Best for Premium Channels: AT&T Fiber + DirecTV Stream Sign Up Now Key Specs Base Price: $130 per month Max Download Speed: 300 Mbps

No. of Channels: 65–140+ Pros & Cons Pros Fiber connection for speed and reliability

Live TV and 40,000+ on-demand titles

Includes premium channels free for three months Cons Basic speeds only at 300 Mbps

Fewer basic channels Why It Made the List It can feel incredibly luxurious to add premium channels to your TV lineup, and AT&T Fiber + DirecTV Stream offers a great way to try out your favorite channels without an extra charge — at least for a few months. The service combines the high-quality fiber connection of AT&T internet with the popular channel selections of DirecTV for a comprehensive service that should satisfy most home users. Plus, the current bundle selections come with a set of "free previews" of some of the biggest premium channels and streaming services in the entertainment industry today, giving subscribers even more of a chance to explore trending titles and cult-favorite shows from today and from years past. AT&T's current bundles with DirecTV come in two tiers: the "Entertainment Package" and the "Choice Package." The lower tier, the "Entertainment Package," features dozens of the most popular TV channels, with live TV as well as over 40,000 on-demand titles. Upgrading to the "Choice" tier elevates the on-demand library to over 45,000 titles, plus more live TV channels (though still fewer than some competitors offer). Additionally, for the first three months, new subscribers will also get access to HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+, and Cinemax, all included in the existing monthly subscription price. After those three months have passed, however, you'll have to pay standard subscription prices for each add-on or manually cancel them. Still, the free preview period is a great option for anyone who feels a little adrift in today's sea of endless streaming services, and it gives subscribers a risk-free opportunity to try out a few popular services and only continue paying for the ones they really want. For the internet part of the bundle, AT&T offers fast, reliable fiber connections. With typical speeds of 300 Mbps, it provides pretty standard internet speeds that aren't exceptional but are still reliable and sufficient for most home use. While AT&T does offer internet service packages with faster speeds, they're not currently listed as part of the featured bundles There's also a small discount for customers who take advantage of the paperless and auto-pay options.