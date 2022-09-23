The 31 Best Halloween TV Shows to Stream

From supernatural dramas to spooky comedies, here are the best Halloween TV shows to stream on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and more

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on September 23, 2022 05:19 PM
The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, Stranger Things
Photo: Everett; Dewey Nicks/MTV; Netflix

It's time to get in the Halloween spirit with some bewitching binges.

Streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ have numerous TV shows that are perfect for a frightfully good Halloween marathon.

Ryan Murphy shows such as American Horror Story and Scream Queens are perfect for the horror fan, while Disney+ offers some family-friendly options, including Wizards of Waverly Place.

Plus, there are plenty of options for supernatural fans across various platforms, including The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, and many more.

Whether you're looking for laughs or scares, here are the best Halloween shows streaming online.

American Horror Story

SARAH PAULSON
Frank Ockenfels/FX

Ryan Murphy's hit anthology series will keep you up all night long with 10 scary seasons (and counting).

Watch American Horror Story on Hulu

Scream Queens

Scream Queens Billie Lourd Lea Michele Emma Roberts
Billie Lourd, Lea Michele and Emma Roberts in Scream Queens. FOX Image Collection via Getty

If AHS is too scary for you, Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens about a group of college girls being terrorized by a mysterious killer is the next best thing for some spooky fun.

Watch Scream Queens on Hulu

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Halloween shows streaming
Jerry Fitzgerald/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty

Starring Melissa Joan Hart, Sabrina the Teenage Witch packs the laughs with a supernatural twist. Plus, the show has a handful of Halloween-themed episodes.

Watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch on Hulu

Shadowhunters

Halloween shows streaming
John Medland/Freeform

Based on the book series The Mortal Instruments, the Freeform series follows a girl who descends from a long line of human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons.

Watch Shadowhunters on Hulu

What We Do in the Shadows

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS
Pari Dukovic/FX

This mockumentary comedy follows a group of vampire roommates and their adventures in Staten Island.

Watch What We Do in the Shadows on Hulu

Teen Wolf

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) Season Two
Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and Stiles (Dylan O'Brien) in Teen Wolf. MTV

After getting bitten by a wolf, a young high schooler finds his whole world turned upside as he battles against various supernatural creatures to protect his hometown. Bonus: a handful of stars are returning for a new movie.

Watch Teen Wolf on Hulu

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Halloween shows streaming
20th Century Fox

Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, the '90s series follows a young girl named Buffy as she battles against vampires, demons, and other dark forces as one of the "Chosen Ones."

Watch Buffy the Vampire Slayer on Hulu

Motherland: Fort Salem

3 Women Take Their Combat Oath in Sneak Peek at Motherland: Fort Salem Premiere

Set in an alternate universe where the Salem witch trials ended with witches coming to an agreement with the U.S. government to serve in the army, the series follows a group of young witches as they train for deployment.

Watch Motherland: Fort Salem on Hulu

Sleepy Hollow

Halloween shows streaming
Kent Smith/FOX

Loosely based on the 1820 short story "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow," the series follows all the supernatural occurrences that take place in the town of Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Watch Sleepy Hollow on Hulu

The Haunting of Hill House

hohh_105_unit_02879r
Steve Dietl/Netflix

If haunted house tales are your thing, you'll definitely want to tune into Netflix's The Haunting of Hill House, which follows a family's paranormal experiences at Hill House. There are even more spooks in the follow-up season The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Watch The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix

Boo, Bitch

Boo, Bitch. Lana Condor as Erika in episode 101 of Boo, Bitch.
Erik Voake/Netflix

Starring Lana Candor, the limited series about a high school teen-turned-ghost trying to live her best life is the perfect quick binge.

Watch Boo, Bitch on Netflix

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

CAS_101_Unit_00603R9
Diyah Pera/Netflix

If you can't get enough of Riverdale, Netflix's horror twist on Sabrina Spellman from Archie Comics is the show for you.

Watch Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix

The Originals

Halloween shows streaming
Bob Mahoney/The CW

A spinoff of The Vampire Diaries, The Originals takes a closer look at the original family of vampires as they return to their hometown of New Orleans, which is filled with even more supernatural beings such as witches and werewolves.

Watch The Originals on Netflix

The Magicians

Halloween shows streaming
Eric Milner/SYFY

Based on the novel of the same name, the series follows a young magician who learns that his favorite childhood fantasy novel about a magical world called Fillory is based on real events.

Watch The Magicians on Netflix

Locke & Key

Locke & Key, Emilia Jones, Ian Lake, Connor Jessup
Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Following the tragic death of their father, three children discover a series of magical keys throughout their home and their family's dark backstory.

Watch Locke & Key on Netflix

My Babysitter's a Vampire

Halloween shows streaming
Teletoon

Based on the television film of the same name, the series follows a young teen who discovers that his babysitter is secretly a vampire.

Watch My Babysitter's a Vampire on Netflix

Stranger Things

STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in STRANGER THINGS.
Netflix

Set in the '80s, Netflix's hit series follows a group of young kids living in the seemingly quiet town of Hawkins, Indiana, which becomes the center of strange supernatural events.

Watch Stranger Things on Netflix

Black Mirror

Halloween shows streaming
BBC

The sci-fi anthology series explores the dark consequences of technology set in near-future dystopias.

Watch Black Mirror on Netflix

Good Witch

Halloween shows streaming
Everett

If you love Hallmark movies, this series about a young witch named Cassie living in the quiet town of Middleton is right up your alley.

Watch Good Witch on Netflix

The Order

Halloween shows streaming
Netflix

The short-lived Netflix series follows a young college student who joins a secret society that teaches and practices magic.

Watch The Order on Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms

Halloween shows streaming
KAILEY SCHWERMAN/NETFLIX

From Kenny Ortega, aka the mastermind behind High School Musical and Hocus Pocus, comes this supernatural musical series about a young girl who forms a band with three ghost musicians.

Watch Julie and the Phantoms on Netflix

The Vampire Diaries

I Was Feeling Epic
The Vampire Diaries -- "I Was Feeling Epic" -- Image Number: VD816c_0507.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Paul Wesley as Stefan and Ian Somerhalder as Damon -- Photo: Annette Brown/The CW -- ÃÂ©2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

The CW's hit series tells the story of two brothers, who became vampires in the 1860s, as they return to their hometown of Mystic Falls.

Watch The Vampire Diaries on HBO Max

True Blood

Halloween shows streaming
HBO

The HBO series follows a group of vampires after a synthetic blood product branded "Tru Blood" has been released, allowing vampires and humans to co-exist together.

Watch True Blood on HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS - "These Boots Are Made For Stalking" - Could a high schooler be part of A.D.s operation? Addison, a mini version of high school Ali, stirs up trouble in These Boots Were Made for Stalking, an all-new episode of Freeforms hit original series Pretty Little Liars, airing TUESDAY, APRIL 25 (8:00 9:02 p.m. EDT). (Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty Images) SASHA PIETERSE, ASHLEY BENSON, TROIAN BELLISARIO, SHAY MITCHELL, LUCY HALE
Eric McCandless/Freeform via Getty

While not entirely spooky, Pretty Little Liars definitely packs the thrills as a group of friends are stalked and blackmailed by a mysterious "A."

Watch Pretty Little Liars on HBO Max

Charmed

charmed2

The series follows a trio of sisters, known as "the Charmed Ones," who are deemed the most powerful good witches of all time.

Watch Charmed on Peacock

The Twilight Zone

Halloween shows streaming
Robert Falconer/CBS

A reboot of the original 1950s series, the new show led by Jordan Peele continues to tell more stories rooted in the supernatural.

Watch The Twilight Zone on Paramount+

Tell Me a Story

Halloween shows streaming
Paramount+

Based on the Spanish television series Cuéntame un cuento, the anthology series reimagines iconic fairy tales as modern-day thrillers.

Watch Tell Me a Story on Paramount+

The Walking Dead

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes - The Walking Dead _ Season 11, Episode 16
Jace Downs/AMC

A group of humans fights to stay alive in a post-apocalyptic society overrun by zombies in this hit AMC series.

Watch The Walking Dead on AMC+

So Weird

Halloween shows streaming
Everett

The '90s Disney Channel series centers on a young teenage girl and the mysterious supernatural occurrences she faces as she tours with her musician mother.

Watch So Weird on Disney+

Once Upon a Time

Halloween shows streaming
Jack Rowand/ABC

The hit ABC series flips classic fairytales upside down as a group of residents from the Enchanted Forest finds themselves in the real world.

Watch Once Upon a Time on Disney+

Wizards of Waverly Place

WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE
Everett

Starring Selena Gomez in her breakout role, the hit Disney Channel series about a family of wizards is something the whole family can enjoy.

Watch Wizards of Waverly Place on Disney+

