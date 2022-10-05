The Best Halloween Episodes to Stream in 2022

Nothing gets us in the spooky spirit quite like a good Halloween-themed TV episode.

Not only do you get to see your favorite television characters dressed up in their finest costumes (let the inspo begin!), you can share in a good old-fashioned scare as they navigate the inevitable "tricks" that are sure to come their way for the holiday.

While some Halloween episodes are timeless classics you'll want to watch year after year (Ross's "Spud-nik" costume never gets old), other iterations, like Scream Queens' "Halloween Blues," are packed with sordid twists and turns that are better viewed as a first-timer to fully experience the full shock and awe of their biggest "aha" moments.

Whether you're in the mood for something light-hearted, like Full House (who can't relate to Stephanie Tanner's fear of the dentist?) or something a bit more … disturbing (ahem, Yellowjackets), you're sure to find it on our list of the very best Halloween episodes to stream for 2022.

Friends

"The One With the Halloween Episode" Season 8, Episode 6, 2001

Friends takes the cake for the best Halloween episode of all time with its masterpiece, "The One With the Halloween Episode," which first aired in 2001. When Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) host a costume party, Chandler, who has dressed as a pink bunny thanks to a misunderstanding with Monica, and Ross (David Schwimmer), who comes as a DIY "Spud-nik," go toe-to-toe for the evening's worst ensemble.

Meanwhile, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) can't quite get the hang of trick-or-treating, alternating between giving out fashion tips, hugs and cash, and Sean Penn makes a guest appearance as Ursula (Lisa Kudrow)'s sweet-but-clueless fiancé. Gunther (the late James Michael Tyler) also appears as a particularly convincing Charlie Brown.

Stranger Things

"Chapter 2: Trick or Treat, Freak" Season 2, Episode 2, 2017

This episode, which was originally released in 2017, is one of the show's more light-hearted ones, giving major nostalgia vibes as Will (Noah Schnapp), Dustin (Gaten Mattarazzo), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) dress up as the Ghostbusters and pose for photos for their parents. Sadly, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is stuck at home by the order of Hopper (David Harbour), who promises to take the night off work to hang out with her, though he ultimately lets her down.

There are a few scary moments when Will momentarily falls into the Upside Down and encounters a shadowy spider figure (it is a horror series, after all), but it turns out to seemingly be a hallucination. This episode also marks a shift in several relationships, as Bob (Sean Astin) confesses his feelings for Joyce (aka Winona Ryder) at a Halloween party, while Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Steve (Joe Keery) are caught in a war of words. Jonathan (played by Charlie Heaton) is there to pick up the pieces, however, putting a drunk Nancy to bed as she softly says his name.

Big Little Lies

"She Knows" Season 2, Episode 4, 2019

Just when you thought the Monterey Five had peaked with their turns as Audrey Hepburn during the show's season 1 finale, Halloween comes to the California coast. In 2019's "She Knows," Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz), Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) attend Amabella's birthday party in full-on disco garb, with Renata (Laura Dern) playing the picture-perfect host. It's a shining moment of silliness before a dark cloud settles over the ladies, who argue over whether their vow of silence about Perry (Alexander Skarsgård)'s death was a smart move before Bonnie's mother faints and Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) serves daughter-in-law Celeste with custody papers.

WandaVision

"All New Halloween Spooktacular!" Season 1, Episode 6, 2021

Episode 6 of WandaVision is jam-packed with action, but the best part occurs at the very beginning when '90s Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) debuts her "Sokovian fortune teller" costume for her first Halloween with her and Vision (Paul Bettany)'s sons. The red bodysuit, tights and devil-like horns can't hide the fact that the Avengers' fictional world is starting to crumble, however, as Vision seeks the truth about his surroundings to grave results. Viewers also learn more about Wanda's brother, Pietro Maximoff, who is played by Evan Peters.

The Office

"Costume Contest" Season 7, Episode 6, 2010

With a book of coupons totaling $15,000 in savings at stake, the season 7 costume competition at the Dunder-Mifflin Paper Company office is fierce. So fierce, in fact, that several characters undergo costume changes throughout the episode, making for quite the delightful roster: There's Ryan (B.J. Novak) as Justin Bieber, Daryl (Craig Robinson) as Dracula, Kelly (Mindy Kaling) as both Snooki and Katy Perry and Gabe (Zach Woods) as Lady Gaga. After a sweet-but-fictional revelation from Danny (Timothy Olyphant) about Pam (Jenna Fischer) and her feelings for Jim (John Krasinski), we also get a sweet couple's costume from everyone's favorite office couple: Popeye and Olive Oyl.

Don't Trust the B—- in Apt. 23

"Love and Monsters" Season 2, Episode 2, 2012

The first half of "Love and Monsters" seems closer to a Valentine's Day episode, with Chloe (Krysten Ritter) going on a (gasp!) date with a new guy named Benjamin and waxing poetic about their adventures to her roommate June (Dreama Walker). Even James Van Der Beek's Halloween invite is full of cuteness and fluff (his eponymous character is afraid of Halloween). But as it's later revealed, it's all classic Chloe: Every year on Halloween, she sets out to her old tricks by choosing someone who annoys her and concocting an evil plan to destroy them over the next 365 days. With Ben as Chloe's new target, June is determined to stop her before she can set her new love up in flames.

Modern Family

"Halloween" Season 2, Episode 6, 2010

Opening on Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) pretending to sever off her hand while cooking breakfast for Luke (Nolan Gould) before he's scared by his dad (Ty Burrell), the "Halloween" episode of Modern Family proves no one does the holiday quite like the Dunphys. Unfortunately for the day's ringmistress Clare, her plans for an epic House of Horrors aren't exactly going smoothly … and neither are Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson)'s intentions to be a team player by dressing up as Spiderman at work.

One Tree Hill

"An Attempt to Tip the Scales" Season 3, Episode 4, 2005

There's a lot of excitement happening in the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina, leading up to October 31. Haley (Bethany Joy-Lenz) taps into her inner bad girl as a leather-clad Sandy from Grease to win Nathan (James Lafferty) back, while Brooke (Sophia Bush) sets her sights on Lucas Scott (aka her then-real-life husband Chad Michael Murray), who is trying his hand at being Tommy Lee. Unfortunately for Brooke, he's seemingly already found his Pamela at the school dance. Cut to Fall Out Boy rocking out on the school stage to "Dance, Dance," and a masked mystery kiss between Haley and Chris Keller (Tyler Hilton) and you've got a night full of Halloween screams.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

"Who Got Dee Pregnant?" Season 6, Episode 7, 2010

The gang's collective wits are put to the test when Dee (Kaitlin Olson) insinuates that one of them is the father of her unborn child, causing them to retrace their steps at a wild Halloween party. After several different accounts of the evening, which sees Frank (Danny DeVito) dressed up as Spiderman, Dennis (Glenn Howerton) as a lonely Luigi and Dee donning an angel costume, the group think they have it figured out, concluding that Dennis must be the dad ... but Dee has a trick up her sleeve.

My So-Called Life

"Halloween" Season 1, Episode 9, 1998

The short-but-sweet series My So-Called Life gifted us all with a Halloween episode that was one part ghost story, one part teenage angst. It all starts when the leading lady (Clare Danes) develops a fascination with a student who once owned her textbook in the '60s, Nicky Driscoll, after she learns of his untimely death in the school gym. While she can't save bad boy Nicky from his unpleasant fate, she can have an impact on the boy she loves in real life: Jordan Catalano (Jared Leto).

This Is Us

Season 2, Episode 6, 2016 "The 20's"

Don't be fooled by the name of the This Is Us episode — Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are throwing it back to the '60s with their iconic couples' costumes of Sonny Bono and Cher. We only catch glimpses of it, however, as the crux of this storyline is set in the present, when all three siblings are struggling through the newfound adulthood of their 20s. None seems to be worse off than Randall, played by Sterling K. Brown, who suffers from debilitating anxiety in the lead-up to the birth of his first child. As we see from his flashbacks, which show him attempting to take control over his childhood trick-or-treating plans (complete with a standardized time table), it's not a new problem for the soon-to-be dad, who needs a little help coping from time to time.

New Girl

"Halloween" Season 2, Episode 6, 2018

The cast of New Girl faces their fears in the show's Halloween episode. Nick, played by Jake Johnson, makes it through a haunted house (though not without punching Zooey Deschanel, who's dressed up as a ghoulish Jess, square in the jaw). Winston (Lamorne Morris) manages to break up with Shelby (Kali Hawk) after he doesn't appreciate her sense of costume humor, and Jess, once recovered from her hit, confesses her true feelings to her no-strings attachment beau, Sam (David Walton). Though the evening doesn't quite go as planned, the gang consoles each other at home, where Jess gets her revenge on Nick for the sucker punch.

How I Met Your Mother

"The Slutty Pumpkin" Season 1, Episode 6, 2005

So impactful is this How I Met Your Mother Halloween episode and its accompanying guest star Katie Holmes that it's referenced multiple times throughout the series, with a follow-up appearance by Holmes in season 7's "The Slutty Pumpkin Returns" and season 9's "The Poker Game."

Essentially, she plays a mysterious pumpkin-clad woman who enjoys Kahlua and root beer cocktails that Ted (Josh Radnor) is enthralled with, but loses the phone number of when Lily (Alyson Hannigan) mistakenly gives away the Kit Kat wrapper it is written on. Though Ted holds out hopes of running into her again, even dressing in the same "hanging Chad" costume he wore that night long after its impact date, it will be years before the two reunite.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

"Halloween" Season 2, Episode 6, 1997

Considering that the show centers around, well, the slaying of vampires (amid other mythical creatures), Buffy was well-suited to tackle the spooky holiday, and creator Joss Whedon did not disappoint with the aptly-titled "Halloween." In it, Buffy (played by the inimitable Sarah Michelle Gellar) and members of her Scooby Gang, including Xander (Nicholas Brendan) and Willow (Alyson Hannigan) set out for a night of harmless trick-or-treating that quickly sours when their costumes magically take over their personalities. That's particularly troublesome for Buffy, who is dressed as a helpless 18th-century girl. Xander, on the other hand, gets a comical turn as an army guy before trusty Giles (Anthony Head), saves the day by breaking the costume curse.

Gossip Girl

"How to Succeed in Bassness" Season 3, Episode 7, 2009

While there are no cheesy getups for everyone's favorite Upper East siders, there is plenty of dressing up with a '20s-themed party at Chuck Bass (Ed Westwick)'s new club. Olivia (Hilary Duff) looks particularly fetching as a flapper, as does Blair (Leighton Meester), who is preoccupied with thwarting Jack (Desmond Harrington)'s attempts to ruin his brother's party for the latter half of the episode. Lily (Kelly Rutherford) makes a loving gesture for a trick-or-treat loving Rufus (Matthew Settle), and Jenny (Taylor Momsen) learns a hard lesson about kindness and friendship.

Superstore

"Halloween Theft" Season 2, Episode 7, 2015

There are no Halloween treats in this episode for the Cloud 9 employees, who are trapped in the store with a provocatively dressed Dina (Lauren Ash), who is taking her costume as a cop rather literally. The store's irregular produce has either gone missing, or, according to Dina, been stolen, resulting in the interrogation of her staff, all of whom are dressed in various forms of costume (most hilariously, Mark McKinney's Glenn, is wearing a hot dog suit), Though an innocent Garrett (Colton Dunn), cracks under the pressure and views of Dina's assets, and falsely confesses to the crime, all's well that ends well, as Glenn recovers some irregular produce from another Cloud 9 store, with his bosses none the wiser.

Scream Queens

"Halloween Blues" Season 2, Episode 4, 2016

There's no better way to catch a killer than with a Halloween party — at least not according to Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Denise (Niecey Nash). It's a less-than-joyous affair for some, however, with Chanel (Emma Roberts) not only mourning the death of Chad (Glen Powell), but also the loss of his fortune, which he bequeathed to the hospital. As an unfortunate bonus, she had a bad reaction to a medication Dr. Brock (John Stamos) prescribed and turned bright blue. Worse than that, she's attacked by someone dressed in an Ivanka Trump costume at the party, and her leg is slashed open before she manages to get away. Still, her fate is far better than that of Chanel #5 (Abigail Breslin) and Denise, who come face to face with the Green Meanie.

Charmed

"All Halliwell's Eve" Season 3, Episode 4, 2000

The Halliwell sisters get the Halloween treatment in "All Halliwell's Eve." Though it starts in the usual manner, with Piper (Holly Marie Combs), Prue (Shannen Doherty), Phoebe (Alyssa Milano) in incredible costume garb (the women dress up as Glinda the Good Witch, a fairy and Elvira, respectfully), they get a rather unpleasant visit from some Grimlocks and are sucked back in time in order to protect a coven of witches in danger to ensure their future existence and weave a little 17th century magic of their own.

The Big Bang Theory

"Imitation Perturbation" Season 12, Episode 6, 2018

The Big Bang Theory gang goes all out with their Halloween ensembles. Leonard (Johnny Galecki) plays the part of an extremely inventive Inspector Gadget, Howard (Simon Helberg) takes on the high-maintenance persona of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Sheldon portrays himself as future Doc Brown from Back to the Future. It's not all fun and games, however, as Leonard's feelings are hurt when Penny doesn't remember their first kiss and Sheldon sulks over Howard's outfit choice.

The Simpsons

Season 27, Episode 4, 2015 "Halloween of Horror"

Cartoon junkies will love this old classic, in which Homer's quest for a perfectly decorated abode ends in actual terror after he inadvertently gets a trio of criminals fired from the Halloween store. As they enact their revenge on the Simpson family, however, Homer puts on a brave face for Lisa, who is dealing with the trauma of an ill-advised visit to Krustyland's Halloween Horror.

The Carrie Diaries

"Fright Night" Season 1, Episode 4, 2013

Though Sex and the City fans never got a Halloween episode from the show, its prequel, The Carrie Diaries, came through in season 1 when our heroine (AnnaSophia Robb) is invited to a hip party in the city. Her costume is on point, with the future fashionista recreating Princess Diana's 1981 wedding dress alongside her very own King Charles (Brendan Dooling), but fate has less-than-fairy tale plans in store for Carrie — particularly after her pal Larissa (Freema Agyeman) indulges in a few too many party favors.

Cougar Town

"You Don't Know How It Feels" Season 2, Episode 6, 2010

Any show with Courteney Cox dressed up as Cinderella deserves a spot on our list. The Friends alum's epic recreation of the Disney princess is seen in the sixth episode of season 2 of Cougar Town. Beyond fulfilling our childhood fantasies, however, this peek into Jules Cobb's world is extremely heartfelt, as we also see her emotionally unavailable father Chick (Ken Jenkins) finally finding the courage to open up to his daughter. (Never mind that it's through a bear suit.)

Dawson's Creek

"Living Dead Girl" Season 6, Episode 6, 2002

Dawson (James Van Der Beek)'s love of film and all things horror come together in this episode as he plans for a holiday bash on his movie set. Making things even spookier, it's rumored to be haunted by an old actress named Melanie Ray, whom Dawson is suddenly seeing and hearing everywhere he turns. Between the ghosts and his feelings for his leading lady Natasha (Bianca Kajlich), who appears to be moving on with Todd (Hal Ozsan), he quits, only to be reeled back in by a twist. It's also a spooky situation for Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Audrey (Busy Philipps)'s relationship, which is on the rocks.

Yellowjackets

"Blood Hive" Season 1, Episode 5, 2021

If it's a spookier Halloween episode you're after, season 1, episode 5 of the 2021 Showtime hit Yellowjackets is a good place to start. Flashing back and forth between the present day and the past, we see Jackie (Ella Purnell) hosting a seance that takes a turn for the scary when Lottie (Courtney Eaton) seemingly becomes possessed, speaking in tongues, slamming her head against a window and calling for blood.

Full House

"It's Not My Job" Season 2, Episode 3, 1988

Stephanie, played by Jodie Sweetin, learns that Halloween candy's not so sweet when you've got a cavity in the third episode of Full House season 2 (1988). She spends much of the episode dreading her resulting filling, though she makes it through with a little help from Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier). As if that weren't cute enough, viewers also get to see Olsen twins dressed up as a pint-sized jack-o-lantern.

Parks and Recreation

"Halloween Surprise" Season 5, Episode 5, 2012

Halloween inspires some unexpected self-reflection for Parks and Recreation's Ron (Nick Offerman), who gets more than he bargained for when he accompanies Diana (Lucy Lawless) and her two daughters trick-or-treating. Though things don't go very well the first time around, Ron is convinced by his friends to give it another shot — never mind that the holiday has since passed. Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) is also forced to reflect on some scary Halloween possibilities, as her long-distance boyfriend Ben (Adam Scott) has been offered another faraway opportunity, and a startled Jerry (Jim O'Heir) suffers a heart attack.

Just Shoot Me

"Halloween? Halloween!" Season 7, Episode 4, 2002

In Just Shoot Me's Halloween episode, the Blush office is buzzing with what Wendie (Nina Van Horn) refers to as "the Halloween event of the season," complete with plenty of laugh-inducing getups. (Seriously, it's worth watching if only to see David Spade dressed up as Robin Hood/Peter Pan and exclaiming, "Look at me, I'm flying!") It's not a best costume contest Finch (Spade) and George (Jack Gallo) are competing for at the bash, however, but the affections of the publication's new model, Kelly (Brooke Burns).

Riverdale

"Chapter Sixty-One: Halloween" Season 4, Episode 4, 2019

Halloween in Riverdale is full of sinister happenings, from the video tapes of home exteriors that are showing up all over town to the teens playing dress-up as the city's most notorious serial killers. Jughead (Cole Sprouse) wakes up in a coffin after being offered a cup of coffee by Donna (Sarah Desjardins), while Dodger (Juan Riedinger), mad at having been beat up by Archie (KJ Apa), turns a Halloween party upside down real fast when he shoots Eddie (Ajay Friese) in the leg. There's a seance, mysterious dolls and a glimpse of a seemingly dead main character. It's dark and it's creepy, and it's perfectly suited for the occasion.

Family Matters

"Dark and Stormy Night" Season 6, Episode 7, 1994

Leave it to the Winslows to make a Halloween night in fun. In "Dark and Stormy Night," Steve (Jaleel White), Waldo (Shawn Harrison) and the family join forces to cheer up a house-bound Richie (Bryton James) with a spooky tale about their fictional ancestors, the Duke of Urkel and the vampire family Von Winslow, who are embroiled in a battle to the death. Even Carl (Reginald VelJohnson) and Harriet (Jo Marie Payton) get in on the fun, joking licking their lips over Steve's late relative.

Glee

"The Rocky Horror Glee Show" Season 2, Episode 5, 2010

Everybody loves a musical — especially when it's Halloween themed. When the Glee club decides to take on the Rocky Horror Picture Show, some brow-raising risks must be taken (like, say, the fact that Finn (the late Cory Monteith) is walking around the halls in his skivvies in preparation for his role, lest the show be scrapped as a whole. Still, we get plenty original numbers out of the episode, including the incomparable "Time Warp."

90210

"Halloween" Season 2, Episode 15, 1991

The coolest '90s crew around gets all dressed in season 2, episode 15 of the series, shopping for their getups at Hollywood Costume before heading to a party at a brownstone mansion. Unfortunately, some of the Peach Pitt enthusiasts make better choices than others: Donna (Tori Spelling) can barely move in her mermaid costume, while Kelly (Jennie Garth)'s "good witch" brings her some unwanted attention. Luckily, she has her friends Brenda (Shannen Doherty), who is dressed as the Bonnie to Dylan (Luke Perry)'s Clyde, and Zorro Steve (Ian Ziering) to help her out.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

"Hex and the Single Guy" Season 4, Episode 7, 1993

Will (Will Smith) gets the Banks family hexed for Halloween when he expresses doubt in the abilities of a spiritualist Hilary (Karyn Parsons) has attempted to contact her dead ex-fiancé, Trevor (Brian Stokes Mitchell), through. The consequences are dire indeed, with Uncle Phil (James Avery) losing business, Ashley (Tatyana Ali) breaking her ankle, Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) dyeing his hair an unflattering shade of blonde for a Macauley Caulkin costume-gone-wrong and Aunt Vivian (Janet Hubert) kicking Will out of the house. Needless to say, the pressure's on for the fresh prince to make things right … or else.

Freaks & Geeks

"Tricks and Treats" Season 1, Episode 3, 1999

Freaks and Geeks only lasted for one season, but still managed to fit in an admirable Halloween episode. In the 43-minute-long clip, we see Lindsay (Linda Cardellini) ditching her candy-giving duties to cruise around town with Daniel (James Franco), Nick (Jason Segel) Ken (Seth Rogen) and Kim (Busy Philipps). Naturally, she finds herself in hot water, but she accidentally eggs her little brother, Sam (John Francis Daley), in his Gort costume.

Single Parents

"Welcome to Hell, Sickos!" Season 2, Episode 6, 2019

The tricks in this episode are full of fun. In one storyline, a pair of mysterious ghouls break into Douglas' (Brad Garrett) classroom to decorate it with Halloween favors. In another, Poppy (Kimrie-Lewis Davis) and Angie (Leighton Meester) try to party with a group of teens, only to unleash their inner moms when they discover the kids' stolen alcohol. Miggy (Jake Choi), meanwhile, freaks the neighbors out when he tells them that Will (Taram Killam) and Sophie have passed away as he's passing out candy.

Desperate Housewives

"Now I Know, Don't Be Scared" Season 4, Episode 6, 2007

The ladies of Wisteria Lane take time out from their unending drama (sort of) to celebrate Halloween with a costume party, though Bree (Marcia Cross) is in for a surprise when her daughter Danielle (Joy Lauren) shows up dressed just like her mom, upscale mannerisms and all. Her mockery is cut short, however, when she unexpectedly goes into labor. Edie (Nicollette Sheridan), meanwhile, is forced to contend with the fact that her husband Carlos (Ricardo Antonio Chavriras) is leaving her after an affair with Gabrielle (Eva Longoria), while Susan (Teri Hatcher) contends with a new revelation from Mike (James Denton).

Ginny & Georgia

"Boo, Bitch" Season 1, Episode 5, 2021

The only thing better than a Britney Spears costume? Five Britney Spears costumes. Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and her friends dress up as school girl Britney, flight attendant Britney, "Me Against the Music" Britney and " ... Oops I Did It Again" Britney, plus, later, a bonus snake Britney, for a party. Unfortunately, social media trolls put a damper on Ginny's fun. Though the night ends in an explosive fight between Ginny and Georgia when the former realizes that her mother's been lying about the existence of a sibling, the clear homage this episode pays to the Princess of Pop is worth the emotional turmoil.

The Mindy Project

"Halloween" Season 1, Episode 4, 2004

Anyone who's ever agonized over a Halloween costume in order to impress a crush will relate to Mindy (Mindy Kaling) in this episode, as she racks her brain trying to nail down a look that will have Josh (Tommy Dewey) salivating. (She ultimately settles for Cheers's Diane Chambers.) There's all the usual romantic comedy the show is known for, too, with Mindy confiding her feelings for Josh to her ex, Tom (Bill Hader).

Fresh Off the Boat

"Miracle on Dead Street" Season 2, Episode 5, 2015

For their first Halloween in the suburbs, Louis (Randall Park), dressed as a jolly Mr. T, is determined to do the holiday right, attempting to make his street a destination trick-or-treating spot ("If we build it, they will come!" he enthuses). His wife (Constance Wu) has other plans, however, going toe-to-toe with neighborhood pranksters in order to keep her investment property in pristine condition.

Bob's Burgers

"The Hauntening" Season 6, Episode 3

Lauded by many a television critic as the series' best Halloween episode, "The Hauntening" sees the Belchers trying to scare each other at a haunted house that Bob and Linda have set up for their children. When they get a flat tire, however, the creepiness gets real, fast, as they're frightened by happenings all over the house, from the flickering lights and loud banging pipes to the ring of fire that's seemingly summoned by a chanting group on the lawn.

Dynasty

"Wild Ghost Chase" Season 3, Episode 3, 2019

The Dynasty reboot never disappoints in the fashion department, and Halloween is no exception. The show's holiday episode sees Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) tackling Adam (Sam Underwood) into a tower of cake while decked out as Marie Antoinette when she suspects him of trashing her community work at an inner-city garden. The real perpetrator, however, is revealed in time — and he's looking to apologize.

Felicity

"Spooked" Season 1, Episode 5, 1998

Though season 1, episode 5 of the 1998 series kicks off with a trick — Felicity (Keri Russell) and Ben (Scott Speedman) are robbed at gunpoint upon entering Sean's loft — it gets to the treats in the form of the amazing Bride of Frankenstein ensemble Felicity later wears to a Halloween party.

The only problem? Her Frankenstein, Ben, seems to have betrayed her, opting to dress as a member of the rat pack instead. Things get even worse for our ghoulish heroine when she spies her crush flirting with an unidentified Pink Power Ranger, causing her to drink beyond her means (with mildly hilarious results). After a good cry, a little sleep and a pep talk from Noel (Scott Foley), she speaks her peace to Ben for the first time, though it doesn't go quite the way she'd hoped.

