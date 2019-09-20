From Reese Witherspoon to Julia Roberts: A List of Our Favorite Guest Stars on Friends

Julia Roberts
It’s hard to imagine a world in which anyone would turn down Roberts, but it happened in Friends. She played Chandler’s elementary school classmate Susie Moss, whom he humiliated in the fourth grade after he lifted her skirt up during a school play, and “the entire auditorium saw my underpants,” as she recalled. She finally gets him back decades later when she seduces him in a bathroom stall and then steals his clothes in season 2’s “The One After the Super Bowl.”
Charlie Sheen
The Two and a Half Men star was in the season 2 episode “The One with the Chicken Pox,” in which he played an ex-boyfriend of Phoebe’s — a sailor who spends years at a time living in a submarine. When he’s above ground for two weeks to spend some time with Phoebe, however, the two come down with the chicken pox — but manage to make his stay romantic regardless.
Hugh Laurie
You know that talkative, foot-tapping person you never want to get stuck next to on a plane? Rachel was that person for Laurie, who played a hilarious, very annoyed Brit on a flight from New York City to London (where Rachel was headed to try and stop Ross and Emily’s wedding) in the season 4 episode “The One with Ross’s Wedding.”
Susan Sarandon
Joey gets a second chance at soap stardom in the season 7 episode, “The One with Joey’s New Brain,” after he learns that his character Dr. Drake Ramoray, who had been in a coma for five years, is getting a new brain. Said new brain comes from Sarandon’s Jessica Lockhart, a veteran soap star and egomaniac.
Kathleen Turner
We first met the former Charles Bing — now Helena Handbasket, Chandler’s transgender father — in season 7’s “The One with Chandler’s Dad,” when she’s on-stage in her drag show, Viva Las Gaygas.
George Clooney & Noah Wyle
The ER stars made an appearance on their fellow NBC show as a pair of doctors (of course) who try to date Rachel and Monica — after they’ve committed insurance fraud in the season 1 episode, “The One with Two Parts.”
Winona Ryder
Rachel spends the better part of the season 7 episode “The One with Rachel’s Big Kiss” trying to convince everyone she kissed her sorority sister Melissa, played by Ryder, in college. (Spoiler: She did — and Melissa remembers it fondly.)
Bruce Willis
Willis played the ultimate scary, overprotective pop in season 6’s “The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth’s Dad.” Not only did he hate Ross, he also dated his ex — Rachel!
Jason Alexander
Alexander hopped from one legendary comedy to another when he appeared in the season 7 episode “The One Where Rosita Dies” as a miserable office manager whom Phoebe encounters while trying to sell him toner as a telemarketer.
Brad Pitt
Jennifer Aniston’s then-husband guest-starred on the season 8 Thanksgiving episode “The One with the Rumor” as a former high school classmate of Ross, Monica and Rachel’s — who had a pure, unadulterated hatred of Rachel.
Reese Witherspoon
Rachel’s sister Jill attempted to well, pull a Rachel, leaving home and vowing to stop using their father’s credits cards in the season 6 episode “The One with Rachel’s Sister.” The whole thing blows up, however, when she tries to date Ross, eventually deciding to go back to a bankrolled lifestyle.
Danny DeVito
Sending Phoebe off to marriage in style, DeVito played a stripper on his last legs in the season 10 episode “The One Where the Stripper Cries.”
Sean Penn
In the season 8 episode “The One with the Halloween Party,” we met Eric, a sweet school teacher who is engaged to Phoebe’s twin Ursula, thinking that she’s a similarly sweet teacher. After Phoebe breaks the news, they date for a bit — until he realizes he can’t stand the sight of Ursula, and therefore, Phoebe too.
Alec Baldwin
In “The One with the Halloween Party” in season 8, Baldwin played a short-lived boyfriend of Phoebe’s who is excited about literally everything.