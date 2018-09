It’s no surprise DeGeneres would find herself among the top Emmys hosts — she’s led the ceremony three times!

But perhaps her best turn came in 2001, when she was asked to host the ceremony after it had been twice postponed, first due to 9/11, then because of the start of the war in Afghanistan. DeGeneres rose to the occassion and found the perfect balance between playful humor and defiance.

“What would upset the Taliban more than a gay woman wearing a suit in front of a room full of Jews?” she quipped during the ceremony.

She managed to make viewers laugh during a time when it seemed nearly impossible.