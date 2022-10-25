PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies

With the very first DCOM, Under Wraps, turning 25 in October 2022, celebrate with this list of PEOPLE's picks for DCOMs you have to see

By People Staff
Published on October 25, 2022 03:27 PM
Brink, 1998

BRINK!, (from left): Patrick Levis, Christina Vidal, Erik Von Detten, Asher Gold, 1998. © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Disney Channel/Everett

I have not one athletic bone in my body when it comes to getting on anything with wheels, but what I did have in 1998 was a gigantic crush on Erik von Detten, thanks to his role as Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver the year before. Brink leverages the beautiful '90s-era obsession with rollerblading and ties it up with a nice sports-competition storyline iconized by movies like The Mighty Ducks and Little Giants before it, and not much after it. Special shout-out to Team Pup-N-Suds, which will always be my trivia-team name from now until the end of time.

—Jennifer Juneau Haupt

Cadet Kelly, 2002

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock (5871817c) Hilary Duff Cadet Kelly - 2002 Director: Larry Shaw Buena Vista USA Television
Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Cadet Kelly is an amazing girl-power centric movie with two early aughts queens (Hilary Duff and Christy Carlton Romano). I loved girls who could do girly things but also liked physical things and this movie had both. Like other early DCOMs, it was also genuinely funny if you weren't attached to these characters as existing disney personalities.

—Angela Andaloro

Camp Rock, 2008

CAMP ROCK JOE JONAS, DEMI LOVATO
JOHN MEDLAND/DISNEY CHANNEL

Camp Rock 1 and 2 have all the fixings of classic 2000s DCOMs: Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers singing their way through their summer, romances and teen drama. The show tunes and beautifully cringey dance numbers are only matched by songs like "Wouldn't Change a Thing," which dedicated Zillennials know was a bop long before it went viral on TikTok this year.

—Antonia Debianchi

Cow Belles, 2006

Cow Belles Rating: G Release Date: March 24, 2006
Disney Channel

This DCOM, which sees Aly and AJ Michalka as spoiled teens being forced to work for their family's business, was a kid-appropriate version of The Simple Life — a.k.a. the iconic 2000s reality show starring real-life pals Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. In fact, the televised flick was inspired by the former Fox reality series, making it that much more iconic. The Michalka sisters previously revealed that they were developing a sequel to the DCOM — which also featured several fashion-worthy moments — but plans have since fallen through.

—Dory Jackson

Descendants, 2015

DESCENDANTS (2015) SOFIA CARSON, CAMERON BOYCE, DOVE CAMERON, BOOBOO STEWART
Jack Rowand/Disney Channel

After directing iconic DCOMs such as High School Musical and Cheetah Girls, Kenny Ortega brought that same Disney magic to a whole new generation with the Descendants franchise. Not only is it a fun twist on the classic fairytale stories we all know and love, but with Ortega directing and choreographing, you know it's filled with stellar performances from the talented cast!

—Kelsie Gibson

Get a Clue, 2002

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

This DCOM had it all: rising starlet Lindsay Lohan, future Disney Channel icon Brenda Song and a good mystery. More importantly, this early 2000s film boasts some of the most iconic fashions ever seen on-screen — and sure, that's a bold statement for a film targeted at tweens, but the costumes deserve more credit than given.

—Dory Jackson

Halloweentown, 1998

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock (5875379f) Joey Zimmerman, Emily Roeske, Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J Brown Halloweentown - 1998 Director: Duwayne Dunham Singer White Entertainment/Ventura Valley Film USA Television Tv Classics
Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock

Confession: I didn't see Halloweentown for the first time until my mid-30s a couple of years ago, as I only had access to the Disney Channel during free months in my childhood. But I was the same age as Marnie when this movie came out, and as someone who always felt a bit different (and a bit witchy) as a teen/tween, Halloweentown speaks to me deeply, even as an adult — and especially as an adult whose favorite holiday is Halloween. And the fact that the real-life Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) is now engaged to her Halloweentown II costar Daniel Kountz is further proof that this movie stands the test of time.

—Jennifer Juneau Haupt

High School Musical, 2006

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Zac Efron, Vanessa Anne Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, 2005, photo: © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Disney Channel/Everett

High School Musical was really the "Start of Something New" for a whole new generation of DCOMers. The movie, which gives nod at Grease, had everything: romance, music, basketball — basketball and music mixed together! It also launched Zac Efron into official heartthrob status — which we can all be grateful for.

—Alexandra Schonfeld

Minutemen, 2008

Minutemen
Disney Channel

Time travel for a good cause? Sign us up! What made this DCOM both fun and memorable is that the minutemen used their time-traveling abilities to help fellow students caught in embarrassing situations, but audiences also learn the importance of not losing sight of oneself. Not to mention, this film features a young Nicholas Braun pre-Succession fame — so, we have no choice but to stan automatically.

—Dory Jackson

Now You See It ..., 2005

Now You See It (2005)
Disney Channel

This film about a teenage magician, played by Johnny Pacar, is so fun to watch just for the magic tricks alone. But audiences also get to see Aly Michalka in her DCOM debut not long after she began winning hearts over as Keely Teslow on Phil of the Future the year before. To top things off, real-life musical sister duo Aly & AJ's song "Do You Believe in Magic?" was released alongside this film — and it's beyond fitting.

—Dory Jackson

Phantom of the Megaplex, 2000

PHANTOM OF THE MEGAPLEX, (top): Mickey Rooney, (bottom from left): Caitlin Wachs, Taylor Handley, Jacob Smith, 2000. ©Grossbart Barnett Prod. / Courtesy Everett Collection
Grossbart Barnett Prod/Everett

Phantom of the Megaplex is the dark horse of Halloween DCOMs. Who doesn't love a good whodunnit: small-town movie theater style? The beloved holiday hit follows hardworking teenager and newly appointed assistant manager Pete Riley as he prepares to work a big movie premiere at his local movie theater. But after things go awry due to a mysterious phantom attempting to sabotage the night, Pete joins forces with his two younger siblings to unmask the villain and save the premiere. This film is great for all the right reasons: a plot that keeps you on the edge of your Year 2000-self's seat, a list of suspenseful and scary moments (especially when the siblings explore the theater's creepy basement and get ambushed by the phantom on the rooftop) and most of all, the legendary Mickey Rooney. Need I say more?

—Joelle Goldstein

Smart House, 1999

SMART HOUSE, (from left): Jessica Steen, Kevin Kilner, Katie Volding, Ryan Merriman, 1999
Disney Channel/Everett

As an 8-year-old weirdly fascinated by home design and decoration (I guess this explains my current Zillow obsession), I thought DCOM's Smart House seemed like the coolest possible place to live. The movie follows Ben, a kid who recently lost his mom and decides to enter a competition to win a fully tricked-out home with a personal assistant (similar to the Siris and Alexas of today). His family wins and moves in, at first enjoying the high-tech features — floors that sense dirt or spills and sucks them up immediately, fresh cupcakes that pop out of the counters for an after-school snack, a Clueless-like algorithm that determines what clothes to wear that day — but the personal assistant, PAT, played by Katey Sagal, soon becomes a bit too overbearing, and it begins to wreck havoc on their lives. I won't spoil the rest, but I highly recommend coming for the nifty home inventions that were ahead of their time in 1999, and staying for the surprisingly poignant story of working through the loss of a parent and watching the other find someone new.

—Julie Mazziotta

Stuck in the Suburbs, 2004

STUCK IN THE SUBURBS, from left: Danielle Panabaker, Taran Killam, 2004,
Disney Channel/Everett

This movie was so much fun to watch as someone who lived in the suburbs and would've loved if a pop star came into my small town. It was cool to see how they used technology in the movie since cellphones were just becoming a thing and the hot gadget of the movie was a Blackberry type of phone. It also had catchy music and was always a classic DCOM to watch with friends!

—Georgia Slater

The Thirteenth Year, 1999

The Thirteenth Year (TV Movie 1999)
Disney Channel

This early DCOM, about an adopted teenager whose 13th birthday brings it with strange new powers, has it all: a dreamy seaside setting, a splash (no pun intended) of mystery and the childhood thrill of a world in which mermaids actually do exist alongside humans.

—Rachel DeSantis

Twitches, 2005

TWITCHES, Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry, 2005, © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Disney Channel/everett

For people who loved Sister, Sister, this was the best movie because it was basically the same concept just with a little razzle dazzle. It's such a wholesome movie that teaches that nothing is ever really lost and a little belief in yourself goes a long way.

—Stephanie Sengwe

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, 2006

WENDY WU: HOMECOMING WARRIOR, Brenda Song, 2006, © Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
Disney Channel/Everett

Few Disney Channel original movies reach the cinematic heights of Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. A surefire way to tap into some early aughts nostalgia, it features the one and only Brenda Song in an action-packed 90 minutes of made-for-TV magic — plus, an iconic mall makeover scene set to Orlando Brown's cover of "Will It Go Round In Circles?" What's not to like?

—Nate Nickolai

Wish Upon a Star, 1996

WISH UPON A STAR, Danielle Harris, Katherine Heigl, 1996.
Leucadia Film Corp/Everett

"I wish I were Alexia Wheaton!" Any preteen girl felt that acutely upon seeing Katherine Heigl's frosted pink lipstick and icy lavender eyeshadow in this movie. Awkward younger sister Hayley wishes upon a star to get to walk in the platform sandals of her popular older sister Alexia — and then the two of them try to take each other down from the other's bodies, before finally coming to an understanding about how tough it truly is to be the other. Though it's technically the last Disney Channel Premiere movie before DCOMs took off, I count it because it's got all the hallmarks of a truly great DCOM (including a soon-to-be giant star).

—Alex Apatoff

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S, 2018

ZOMBIES, Milo Manheim (center), (airs Feb. 16, 2018). photo: John Medland / ©Disney Channel / Courtesy: Everett Collection
John Medland/Disney Channel/Everett

Underneath the fun makeup, cool costumes and extremely catchy songs, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S is a take on a story we're all familiar with: a boy and a girl who can't be together because of where they come from. The movie also shares ever-important message of acceptance and teaches viewers to celebrate what makes everyone unique. Like many of our favorites, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S was just the beginning as there have since been two follow-up films.

—Alexandra Schonfeld

