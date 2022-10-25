01 of 18 Brink, 1998 Disney Channel/Everett I have not one athletic bone in my body when it comes to getting on anything with wheels, but what I did have in 1998 was a gigantic crush on Erik von Detten, thanks to his role as Wally Cleaver in Leave It to Beaver the year before. Brink leverages the beautiful '90s-era obsession with rollerblading and ties it up with a nice sports-competition storyline iconized by movies like The Mighty Ducks and Little Giants before it, and not much after it. Special shout-out to Team Pup-N-Suds, which will always be my trivia-team name from now until the end of time. —Jennifer Juneau Haupt

02 of 18 Cadet Kelly, 2002 Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock Cadet Kelly is an amazing girl-power centric movie with two early aughts queens (Hilary Duff and Christy Carlton Romano). I loved girls who could do girly things but also liked physical things and this movie had both. Like other early DCOMs, it was also genuinely funny if you weren't attached to these characters as existing disney personalities. —Angela Andaloro

03 of 18 Camp Rock, 2008 JOHN MEDLAND/DISNEY CHANNEL Camp Rock 1 and 2 have all the fixings of classic 2000s DCOMs: Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers singing their way through their summer, romances and teen drama. The show tunes and beautifully cringey dance numbers are only matched by songs like "Wouldn't Change a Thing," which dedicated Zillennials know was a bop long before it went viral on TikTok this year. —Antonia Debianchi

05 of 18 Descendants, 2015 Jack Rowand/Disney Channel After directing iconic DCOMs such as High School Musical and Cheetah Girls, Kenny Ortega brought that same Disney magic to a whole new generation with the Descendants franchise. Not only is it a fun twist on the classic fairytale stories we all know and love, but with Ortega directing and choreographing, you know it's filled with stellar performances from the talented cast! —Kelsie Gibson

06 of 18 Get a Clue, 2002 Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock This DCOM had it all: rising starlet Lindsay Lohan, future Disney Channel icon Brenda Song and a good mystery. More importantly, this early 2000s film boasts some of the most iconic fashions ever seen on-screen — and sure, that's a bold statement for a film targeted at tweens, but the costumes deserve more credit than given. —Dory Jackson

07 of 18 Halloweentown, 1998 Singer White/Ventura Valley Film/Kobal/Shutterstock Confession: I didn't see Halloweentown for the first time until my mid-30s a couple of years ago, as I only had access to the Disney Channel during free months in my childhood. But I was the same age as Marnie when this movie came out, and as someone who always felt a bit different (and a bit witchy) as a teen/tween, Halloweentown speaks to me deeply, even as an adult — and especially as an adult whose favorite holiday is Halloween. And the fact that the real-life Marnie (Kimberly J. Brown) is now engaged to her Halloweentown II costar Daniel Kountz is further proof that this movie stands the test of time. —Jennifer Juneau Haupt

08 of 18 High School Musical, 2006 Disney Channel/Everett High School Musical was really the "Start of Something New" for a whole new generation of DCOMers. The movie, which gives nod at Grease, had everything: romance, music, basketball — basketball and music mixed together! It also launched Zac Efron into official heartthrob status — which we can all be grateful for. —Alexandra Schonfeld

09 of 18 Minutemen, 2008 Disney Channel Time travel for a good cause? Sign us up! What made this DCOM both fun and memorable is that the minutemen used their time-traveling abilities to help fellow students caught in embarrassing situations, but audiences also learn the importance of not losing sight of oneself. Not to mention, this film features a young Nicholas Braun pre-Succession fame — so, we have no choice but to stan automatically. —Dory Jackson

10 of 18 Now You See It ..., 2005 Disney Channel This film about a teenage magician, played by Johnny Pacar, is so fun to watch just for the magic tricks alone. But audiences also get to see Aly Michalka in her DCOM debut not long after she began winning hearts over as Keely Teslow on Phil of the Future the year before. To top things off, real-life musical sister duo Aly & AJ's song "Do You Believe in Magic?" was released alongside this film — and it's beyond fitting. —Dory Jackson

11 of 18 Phantom of the Megaplex, 2000 Grossbart Barnett Prod/Everett Phantom of the Megaplex is the dark horse of Halloween DCOMs. Who doesn't love a good whodunnit: small-town movie theater style? The beloved holiday hit follows hardworking teenager and newly appointed assistant manager Pete Riley as he prepares to work a big movie premiere at his local movie theater. But after things go awry due to a mysterious phantom attempting to sabotage the night, Pete joins forces with his two younger siblings to unmask the villain and save the premiere. This film is great for all the right reasons: a plot that keeps you on the edge of your Year 2000-self's seat, a list of suspenseful and scary moments (especially when the siblings explore the theater's creepy basement and get ambushed by the phantom on the rooftop) and most of all, the legendary Mickey Rooney. Need I say more? —Joelle Goldstein

12 of 18 Smart House, 1999 Disney Channel/Everett As an 8-year-old weirdly fascinated by home design and decoration (I guess this explains my current Zillow obsession), I thought DCOM's Smart House seemed like the coolest possible place to live. The movie follows Ben, a kid who recently lost his mom and decides to enter a competition to win a fully tricked-out home with a personal assistant (similar to the Siris and Alexas of today). His family wins and moves in, at first enjoying the high-tech features — floors that sense dirt or spills and sucks them up immediately, fresh cupcakes that pop out of the counters for an after-school snack, a Clueless-like algorithm that determines what clothes to wear that day — but the personal assistant, PAT, played by Katey Sagal, soon becomes a bit too overbearing, and it begins to wreck havoc on their lives. I won't spoil the rest, but I highly recommend coming for the nifty home inventions that were ahead of their time in 1999, and staying for the surprisingly poignant story of working through the loss of a parent and watching the other find someone new. —Julie Mazziotta

13 of 18 Stuck in the Suburbs, 2004 Disney Channel/Everett This movie was so much fun to watch as someone who lived in the suburbs and would've loved if a pop star came into my small town. It was cool to see how they used technology in the movie since cellphones were just becoming a thing and the hot gadget of the movie was a Blackberry type of phone. It also had catchy music and was always a classic DCOM to watch with friends! —Georgia Slater

14 of 18 The Thirteenth Year, 1999 Disney Channel This early DCOM, about an adopted teenager whose 13th birthday brings it with strange new powers, has it all: a dreamy seaside setting, a splash (no pun intended) of mystery and the childhood thrill of a world in which mermaids actually do exist alongside humans. —Rachel DeSantis

15 of 18 Twitches, 2005 Disney Channel/everett For people who loved Sister, Sister, this was the best movie because it was basically the same concept just with a little razzle dazzle. It's such a wholesome movie that teaches that nothing is ever really lost and a little belief in yourself goes a long way. —Stephanie Sengwe

16 of 18 Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, 2006 Disney Channel/Everett Few Disney Channel original movies reach the cinematic heights of Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. A surefire way to tap into some early aughts nostalgia, it features the one and only Brenda Song in an action-packed 90 minutes of made-for-TV magic — plus, an iconic mall makeover scene set to Orlando Brown's cover of "Will It Go Round In Circles?" What's not to like? —Nate Nickolai

17 of 18 Wish Upon a Star, 1996 Leucadia Film Corp/Everett "I wish I were Alexia Wheaton!" Any preteen girl felt that acutely upon seeing Katherine Heigl's frosted pink lipstick and icy lavender eyeshadow in this movie. Awkward younger sister Hayley wishes upon a star to get to walk in the platform sandals of her popular older sister Alexia — and then the two of them try to take each other down from the other's bodies, before finally coming to an understanding about how tough it truly is to be the other. Though it's technically the last Disney Channel Premiere movie before DCOMs took off, I count it because it's got all the hallmarks of a truly great DCOM (including a soon-to-be giant star). —Alex Apatoff